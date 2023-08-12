SEARCH

Realme UI 5.0 Update Tracker: Will Your Realme Phone Get The Update? 

By Abhijith S
Updated: 08/12/23 - 8 min read
Realme UI 5.0 Update Pin

Realme needs to catch up with its sister brands, Oppo and OnePlus, regarding software update policy. The only phones in Realme’s portfolio to get 3 Android version updates are the Realme GT2 series phones. So will your Realme phone get the Realme UI 5.0 update or not? Let’s check.

Realme UI 5.0 is the next version of Realme’s custom skin. Realme UI 5.0 will be based on Android 14, and not all Realme phones will receive the Realme UI 5.0 update. 

Most Realme phones released in the past year will receive the Realme UI 5.0 update, and most premium phones released the year before will also receive the update. But the budget phones won’t cut as Realme doesn’t support those phones as long. 

Here, we track the Realme UI 5.0 update status for all Realme phones! Find your phone from the list to check the status of the update.

Realme UI 5.0 Release Date

Realme UI 4.0, the previous version of Realme UI, was launched in November 2022 in China, with the global announcement in December 2022. We can expect the Realme UI 5.0 launch to follow a similar schedule, releasing by the end of 2023. 

Realme UI 5.0 Expected Features

Lock Screen Customizations

With the release of iOS 16, lock screen customizations became a thing. With Google introducing similar customization features with Android 14, we can expect similarly extended lock screen customizations with Realme UI 5.0.

Updated Control Center

Realme UI’s control center was updated with Realme UI 4.0. But it is still evolving, and it is said that Realme UI 5.0 will bring a new control center with minor upgrades in design.

New Home Screen Widgets

We can also expect new home screen widgets with Realme UI 5.0. With iOS 15 introducing home screen widgets to iPhones and iOS 16 bettering that, and Android itself bringing its new set of widgets on Android 14, we can expect new home screen widgets on Realme UI 5.0 with extended functionalities. 

New Android 14 Features

Android 14 beta is out, revealing a lot about the new features coming with the next version of Android. As an Android 14-based skin, we can also expect these new features on Realme UI 5.0. These features include

  • Bigger fonts.
  • Granular media access.
  • App pair.
  • New widgets.
  • Predictive back gesture.
  • Forced-themed icons.
  • Partial screen recorder.
  • Drag and drop text across apps.

And more.

Realme UI 5.0 Update Status

Realme 11 Pro Series Realme UI 5.0 Update

Pin

Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro are the latest midrangers from Realme, and they will be among the first phones to be updated to Realme UI 5.0. These phones have an assured upgrade of up to two Android versions and three years of security patches. 

Realme 10 Pro Series Realme UI 5.0 Update

Pin

Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro, last year’s Realme best sellers, will also receive Realme UI 5.0 update. Like the Realme 11 Pro series, phones in Realme 10 Pro also come with 2 Android version upgrades and three years of security patches. 

Realme GT Neo 3 Series Realme UI 5.0 Update

Pin

Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme GT Neo 3T will get two Android version updates and three years of security patches. These two phones will be among the first to receive the Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 update. 

Realme Narzo 60 Pro & Realme Narzo 60 Realme UI 5.0 Update

Pin

Realme Narzo 60 Pro and Realme Narzo 60 will be updated to the next two Android versions and will be supported for up to 3 years with security patches. These two phones are confirmed to receive the Realme UI 5.0 update. 

Realme Update Policy

Realme is sticking with a minimum update policy of two Android version updates and three years of security patches for most phones. Back in 2022, then Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said in an interview that the company is sticking to two years of software upgrades and three years of security patches. 

But when the company released its flagship Realme GT2 series, it said it would provide three Android version updates and four years of security patches. But Realme didn’t say whether this new update policy is specific to their flagships or if it applies to other phones. For now, we will keep it as an analogy.

Here is the Realme update policy for all Realme phones:

  • Realme Flagship GT series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. 
  • Realme GT Neo series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 
  • Realme Number Pro series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme X series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme C series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Realme Narzo Pro series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme Narzo Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme Narzo N series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Budget Realme Narzo phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Realme Pad series – 

Realme UI 5.0 Update Status List For All Realme Phones

Realme PhonesRealme UI 5.0 Update
Realme 11 4GConfirmed
Realme 11 5GConfirmed
Realme C53Confirmed
Realme Pad 5Confirmed
Realme GT3Confirmed
Realme Narzo 60 ProConfirmed
Realme Narzo 60Confirmed
Realme C53Confirmed
Realme Narzo N53Confirmed
Realme 11 Pro+Confirmed
Realme 11 ProConfirmed
Realme 11Confirmed
Realme Narzo N55Confirmed
Realme GT Neo 5 SEConfirmed
Realme 10TConfirmed
Realme C33 2023Will not be updated
Realme C55Confirmed
Realme GT Neo 5 240WConfirmed
Realme GT Neo 5Confirmed
Realme 10sConfirmed
Realme 10 Pro+Confirmed
Realme 10 ProConfirmed
Realme 10 5GConfirmed
Realme 10Confirmed
Realme C30sWill not be updated
Realme C33Will not be updated
Realme 9i 5GConfirmed
Realme GT2 Explorer MasterConfirmed
Realme Narzo 50i PrimeWill not be updated
Realme C30Will not be updated
Realme GT Neo 3TConfirmed
Realme Pad XConfirmed
Realme Narzo 50 ProExpected
Realme Narzo 50 5GExpected
Realme 9 5GExpected
Realme 9Expected
Realme Pad MiniWill not be updated
Realme C31Will not be updated
Realme GT Neo 3Confirmed
Realme Narzo 50A PrimeWill not be updated
Realme 9 5G Speed EditionWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 50Will not be updated
Realme 9 Pro+Confirmed
Realme 9 ProConfirmed
Realme C35Will not be updated
Realme 9iWill not be updated
Realme GT2 ProConfirmed
Realme GT2Confirmed
Realme GT Neo 2TWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 50AWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 50iWill not be updated
Realme GT Neo 2Will not be updated
Realme C25YWill not be updated
Realme 8s 5GWill not be updated
Realme 8iWill not be updated
Realme PadWill not be updated
Realme GT Explorer MasterWill not be updated
Realme GT MasterWill not be updated
Realme C21YWill not be updated
Realme C11 2021Will not be updated
Realme C25sWill not be updated
Realme X7 Max 5GWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 30 5GWill not be updated
Realme GT Neo FlashWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 30Will not be updated
Realme C20AWill not be updated
Realme 8 5GWill not be updated
Realme X7 Pro UltraWill not be updated
Realme GT NeoWill not be updated
Realme 8 ProWill not be updated
Realme 8Will not be updated
Realme C25Will not be updated
Realme C21Will not be updated
Realme GT 5GWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 30AWill not be updated
Realme C20Will not be updated
Realme X7Will not be updated
Realme 7iWill not be updated
Realme 7 5GWill not be updated
Realme C15Will not be updated
Realme 7Will not be updated
Realme Narzo 20 ProWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 20Will not be updated
Realme C17Will not be updated
Realme 7iWill not be updated
Realme 7 ProWill not be updated
Realme 7Will not be updated
Realme X7 ProWill not be updated
Realme X7Will not be updated
Realme C12Will not be updated
Realme V5 5GWill not be updated
Realme C15Will not be updated
Realme 6iWill not be updated
Realme X50 5GWill not be updated
Realme C11Will not be updated
Realme X3Will not be updated
Realme C3iWill not be updated
Realme NarzoWill not be updated
Realme X3 SuperZoomWill not be updated
Realme 6SWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 10Will not be updated
Realme Narzo 10AWill not be updated
Realme X50m 5GWill not be updated
Realme 6iWill not be updated
Realme 6 ProWill not be updated
Realme 6Will not be updated
Realme X50 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Realme C3Will not be updated
Realme X50 5GWill not be updated
Realme 5iWill not be updated
Realme 5sWill not be updated
Realme C2sWill not be updated
Realme C2 2020Will not be updated
Realme X2 ProWill not be updated
Realme X2Will not be updated
Realme XTWill not be updated
Realme QWill not be updated
Realme 5 ProWill not be updated
Realme 5Will not be updated
Realme 3iWill not be updated
Realme XWill not be updated
Realme 3 ProWill not be updated
Realme C2Will not be updated
Realme 3Will not be updated
Realme C1Will not be updated
Realme U1Will not be updated
Realme 2 ProWill not be updated
Realme C1Will not be updated
Realme 2Will not be updated
Realme 1Will not be updated
Abhijith S

Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
