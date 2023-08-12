Realme UI 5.0 Update Tracker: Will Your Realme Phone Get The Update? 

Pin

Realme needs to catch up with its sister brands, Oppo and OnePlus, regarding software update policy. The only phones in Realme’s portfolio to get 3 Android version updates are the Realme GT2 series phones. So will your Realme phone get the Realme UI 5.0 update or not? Let’s check.

Realme UI 5.0 is the next version of Realme’s custom skin. Realme UI 5.0 will be based on Android 14, and not all Realme phones will receive the Realme UI 5.0 update.

Most Realme phones released in the past year will receive the Realme UI 5.0 update, and most premium phones released the year before will also receive the update. But the budget phones won’t cut as Realme doesn’t support those phones as long.

Here, we track the Realme UI 5.0 update status for all Realme phones! Find your phone from the list to check the status of the update.

Realme UI 4.0, the previous version of Realme UI, was launched in November 2022 in China, with the global announcement in December 2022. We can expect the Realme UI 5.0 launch to follow a similar schedule, releasing by the end of 2023.

Realme UI 5.0 Expected Features Lock Screen Customizations With the release of iOS 16, lock screen customizations became a thing. With Google introducing similar customization features with Android 14, we can expect similarly extended lock screen customizations with Realme UI 5.0. Realme UI’s control center was updated with Realme UI 4.0. But it is still evolving, and it is said that Realme UI 5.0 will bring a new control center with minor upgrades in design. New Home Screen Widgets We can also expect new home screen widgets with Realme UI 5.0. With iOS 15 introducing home screen widgets to iPhones and iOS 16 bettering that, and Android itself bringing its new set of widgets on Android 14, we can expect new home screen widgets on Realme UI 5.0 with extended functionalities. New Android 14 Features Android 14 beta is out, revealing a lot about the new features coming with the next version of Android. As an Android 14-based skin, we can also expect these new features on Realme UI 5.0. These features include Bigger fonts.

Granular media access.

App pair.

New widgets.

Predictive back gesture.

Forced-themed icons.

Partial screen recorder.

Drag and drop text across apps. And more.

Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro are the latest midrangers from Realme, and they will be among the first phones to be updated to Realme UI 5.0. These phones have an assured upgrade of up to two Android versions and three years of security patches.

Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro, last year’s Realme best sellers, will also receive Realme UI 5.0 update. Like the Realme 11 Pro series, phones in Realme 10 Pro also come with 2 Android version upgrades and three years of security patches.

Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme GT Neo 3T will get two Android version updates and three years of security patches. These two phones will be among the first to receive the Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 update.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro and Realme Narzo 60 will be updated to the next two Android versions and will be supported for up to 3 years with security patches. These two phones are confirmed to receive the Realme UI 5.0 update.

Realme is sticking with a minimum update policy of two Android version updates and three years of security patches for most phones. Back in 2022, then Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said in an interview that the company is sticking to two years of software upgrades and three years of security patches.

But when the company released its flagship Realme GT2 series, it said it would provide three Android version updates and four years of security patches. But Realme didn’t say whether this new update policy is specific to their flagships or if it applies to other phones. For now, we will keep it as an analogy.

Here is the Realme update policy for all Realme phones:

Realme Flagship GT series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

– 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. Realme GT Neo series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Realme Number Pro series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Realme Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Realme X series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Realme C series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

– 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Realme Narzo Pro series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Realme Narzo Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Realme Narzo N series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

– 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Budget Realme Narzo phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

– 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Realme Pad series –

Realme Phones Realme UI 5.0 Update Realme 11 4G Confirmed Realme 11 5G Confirmed Realme C53 Confirmed Realme Pad 5 Confirmed Realme GT3 Confirmed Realme Narzo 60 Pro Confirmed Realme Narzo 60 Confirmed Realme C53 Confirmed Realme Narzo N53 Confirmed Realme 11 Pro+ Confirmed Realme 11 Pro Confirmed Realme 11 Confirmed Realme Narzo N55 Confirmed Realme GT Neo 5 SE Confirmed Realme 10T Confirmed Realme C33 2023 Will not be updated Realme C55 Confirmed Realme GT Neo 5 240W Confirmed Realme GT Neo 5 Confirmed Realme 10s Confirmed Realme 10 Pro+ Confirmed Realme 10 Pro Confirmed Realme 10 5G Confirmed Realme 10 Confirmed Realme C30s Will not be updated Realme C33 Will not be updated Realme 9i 5G Confirmed Realme GT2 Explorer Master Confirmed Realme Narzo 50i Prime Will not be updated Realme C30 Will not be updated Realme GT Neo 3T Confirmed Realme Pad X Confirmed Realme Narzo 50 Pro Expected Realme Narzo 50 5G Expected Realme 9 5G Expected Realme 9 Expected Realme Pad Mini Will not be updated Realme C31 Will not be updated Realme GT Neo 3 Confirmed Realme Narzo 50A Prime Will not be updated Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Will not be updated Realme Narzo 50 Will not be updated Realme 9 Pro+ Confirmed Realme 9 Pro Confirmed Realme C35 Will not be updated Realme 9i Will not be updated Realme GT2 Pro Confirmed Realme GT2 Confirmed Realme GT Neo 2T Will not be updated Realme Narzo 50A Will not be updated Realme Narzo 50i Will not be updated Realme GT Neo 2 Will not be updated Realme C25Y Will not be updated Realme 8s 5G Will not be updated Realme 8i Will not be updated Realme Pad Will not be updated Realme GT Explorer Master Will not be updated Realme GT Master Will not be updated Realme C21Y Will not be updated Realme C11 2021 Will not be updated Realme C25s Will not be updated Realme X7 Max 5G Will not be updated Realme Narzo 30 5G Will not be updated Realme GT Neo Flash Will not be updated Realme Narzo 30 Will not be updated Realme C20A Will not be updated Realme 8 5G Will not be updated Realme X7 Pro Ultra Will not be updated Realme GT Neo Will not be updated Realme 8 Pro Will not be updated Realme 8 Will not be updated Realme C25 Will not be updated Realme C21 Will not be updated Realme GT 5G Will not be updated Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Will not be updated Realme Narzo 30A Will not be updated Realme C20 Will not be updated Realme X7 Will not be updated Realme 7i Will not be updated Realme 7 5G Will not be updated Realme C15 Will not be updated Realme 7 Will not be updated Realme Narzo 20 Pro Will not be updated Realme Narzo 20 Will not be updated Realme C17 Will not be updated Realme 7i Will not be updated Realme 7 Pro Will not be updated Realme 7 Will not be updated Realme X7 Pro Will not be updated Realme X7 Will not be updated Realme C12 Will not be updated Realme V5 5G Will not be updated Realme C15 Will not be updated Realme 6i Will not be updated Realme X50 5G Will not be updated Realme C11 Will not be updated Realme X3 Will not be updated Realme C3i Will not be updated Realme Narzo Will not be updated Realme X3 SuperZoom Will not be updated Realme 6S Will not be updated Realme Narzo 10 Will not be updated Realme Narzo 10A Will not be updated Realme X50m 5G Will not be updated Realme 6i Will not be updated Realme 6 Pro Will not be updated Realme 6 Will not be updated Realme X50 Pro 5G Will not be updated Realme C3 Will not be updated Realme X50 5G Will not be updated Realme 5i Will not be updated Realme 5s Will not be updated Realme C2s Will not be updated Realme C2 2020 Will not be updated Realme X2 Pro Will not be updated Realme X2 Will not be updated Realme XT Will not be updated Realme Q Will not be updated Realme 5 Pro Will not be updated Realme 5 Will not be updated Realme 3i Will not be updated Realme X Will not be updated Realme 3 Pro Will not be updated Realme C2 Will not be updated Realme 3 Will not be updated Realme C1 Will not be updated Realme U1 Will not be updated Realme 2 Pro Will not be updated Realme C1 Will not be updated Realme 2 Will not be updated Realme 1 Will not be updated