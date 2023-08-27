Oppo Update Policy: How Many Years Will Oppo Support Your Device?

Pin

Oppo now provides one of Android manufacturers’ best phone software support – for up to five years! However, according to the new Oppo update policy, not all Oppo phones will get the same level of support. As ColorOS 14 will be released anytime now, let us discuss the Oppo update policy in detail.

Oppo flagships will get 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Smartphones from other series, such as Reno, F, and A, aren’t supported as long.

Oppo Update Policy

Oppo provides support for its phones for up to 5 years, which aligns with the maximum support a brand offers on the Android side – Samsung and Google.

This is also the same kind of support that OnePlus provides for its phones, given that OnePlus is a sub-brand of Oppo. The new Oppo update policy was announced in December 2022 and applies to phones launched after the announcement.

But the five-year support promise is only for the flagships; phones from other series come with support for fewer years. Let us explore the Oppo update policy in detail.

Oppo Update Policy For Find Series

Oppo gives its flagship phones the best software support among Android manufacturers. Oppo Find flagships receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. The phones with this new update policy include:

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Oppo Find X6

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2

Older Find flagships will get up to 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. These phones include:

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo Update Policy For Reno Series

Oppo Reno series of phones are premium mid-range offerings from the brand. The phones in this series are almost flagship, but they’re not on the same level as the Find series phones. These phones get treated as such with software support as it receive one less year of support from Oppo. Oppo Reno series phones get 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

The phones with the new update policy include:

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

Oppo Reno 10

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Older Reno series phones follow the previous software support policy of 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. The phones include:

Oppo Reno 8Z

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 Lite

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 6 5G

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6Z

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 5 5G

Oppo Reno 5 4G

Oppo Reno 5F

Oppo Reno 5K

Oppo Update Policy For F Series

The mid-range series from Oppo – Oppo F series will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. This was the same as the old Oppo update policy, so older F series phones will also get the same support.

The phones that follow this update schedule include:

Oppo F23

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo F19s

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

Oppo F19 Pro

Oppo F19

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17

Oppo Update Policy For A Series

Oppo A series phones will get only 1 Android version update and two years of security patches as the budget smartphone series from Oppo. Here are the phones with this update policy:

Oppo A98

Oppo A78 4G

Oppo A1x

Oppo A78

Oppo A56s

Oppo A58x

Oppo A1 Pro

Oppo A58

Oppo A17k

Oppo A77s

Oppo A17

Oppo A57e

Oppo A57s

Oppo A97

Oppo A77 4G

Oppo A77

Oppo A57 4G

Oppo A55s

Oppo A57

Oppo A96

Oppo A16e

Oppo A76

Oppo A36

Oppo A11s

Oppo A95

Oppo A16K

Oppo A54s

Oppo A56 5G

Oppo A55

Oppo A16s

Oppo A16

Oppo A53s 5G

Oppo A95 5G

Oppo A94 4G

Oppo A35

Oppo A54 5G

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo A74

And more.