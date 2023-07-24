ColorOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated?

By Abhijith S
Updated: 07/24/23 - 7 min read
OPPO » ColorOS
ColorOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated? Pin

Oppo is traditionally known for not supporting its devices over the years, but it was in the past. The latest update policy from Oppo ensures that premium smartphones from Oppo get more Android version updates. So, will your Oppo phone get the ColorOS 14 update or not?

Table Of Contents
  1. ColorOS 14 Update Release Date
  2. ColorOS 14 Expected Features
  3. ColorOS 14 Update Status
  4. ColorOS 14 Update Status For All Oppo Phones 

ColorOS 14 is the latest update to Oppo’s custom skin based on Android. ColorOS 14 is based on Android 14. 

All the latest Oppo phones launched recently are getting updated to the brand’s next iteration of its software skin. But devices launched last year and before are at the risk of not getting updated to ColorOS 14. 

In this article, let us look at which all phones from Oppo are getting updated to ColorOS 14 update!

ColorOS 14 Update Release Date

Last year, ColorOS 13 was launched in August, soon after Google launched Android 13 the same month. We can expect ColorOS 14 to launch just after Google launches Android 14. Google is expected to launch Android 14 in August, and we can expect ColorOS 14 to launch in August. 

The launch doesn’t mean the ColorOS 14 update will reach your phones by August. The launch would reveal the new OS update’s features and the timeline of when the devices will receive the update. The beta versions of the ColorOS 14 update will be available soon after, with stable builds taking a little more time.

ColorOS 14 Expected Features

Lock Screen Customizations

iOS 16 introduced new lock screen customizations, and Google is following suit, with Android 14 said to offer even more lock screen customizations. But ColorOS always had that feature, but not as extended as iOS 16. We will be seeing even more lock screen customizations with ColorOS 14. 

Updated Control Center 

ColorOS got a refreshed control center with ColorOS 13. It came with a fresh new look, but we can expect a minor refresh in terms of the design and functionality of the control center in ColorOS 14. 

New System Widgets

Widgets are all the rage now! ColorOS, up until now, didn’t come with any more emphasis on widgets than stock Android. But it could be changing as Android 14 Beta has shown us that Android is on track to offer a variety of new in-built widgets. With other skins, such as Nothing OS 2.0, starting to focus on widgets, we can expect ColorOS 14 to come with a new and improved set of widgets. 

New Android 14 Features

Android 14 beta versions revealed the new direction Android is going, and we got a first look at the new Android 14 features. We can expect those features in ColorOS 14 as well. Those features include:

  • Bigger fonts.
  • Granular media access.
  • App pair.
  • New widgets.
  • Predictive back gesture.
  • Forced-themed icons.
  • Partial screen recorder.
  • Drag and drop text across apps.

And more.

ColorOS 14 Update Status

Oppo Find N2 Series & Oppo Find X6 Series ColorOS 14 Update 

ColorOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated? Pin

Oppo made headlines by launching Oppo Find X6 Pro with its exceptional camera system. Being the flagship smartphone from Oppo, Oppo Find X6 Pro will be getting the ColorOS 14 update soon after its launch. Oppo has mentioned that Oppo Find X6 Pro and Oppo Find X6 will receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

ColorOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated? Pin

Similarly, Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip are foldable flagships from Oppo; both follow the 4 + 5 format of updates, so these two phones are also confirmed to receive ColorOS 14 updates soon. 

Oppo Reno 10 Series ColorOS 14 Update

ColorOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated? Pin

Oppo Reno 10 series is the latest Reno series device from Oppo. The series has three devices: Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10. 

Oppo mentioned at the launch event that Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will get 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches, unlike the other two phones, which follow the usual update schedule for Oppo devices. Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 will receive 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates. 

Oppo Reno 8 Series ColorOS 14 Update 

ColorOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated? Pin

Oppo Reno 8 series was the previous Reno launch in the international market. Oppo Reno 9 series of phones did not launch outside China. 

Oppo Reno 8 series consists of 8 phones, interestingly. They include: 

  • Oppo Reno 8T
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G
  • Oppo Reno 8Z
  • Oppo Reno 8 4G
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro+
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Oppo Reno 8
  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite

Oppo has mentioned that the Oppo Reno 8 series of phones will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Hence, all these phones are confirmed to get ColorOS 14 update.

Oppo F23 Series ColorOS 14 Update 

ColorOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated? Pin

Oppo has launched Oppo F23, but not the other phones in the series. But according to Oppo, every phone in the F series is set to receive 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates. So Oppo F23 will receive the ColorOS 14 update.

ColorOS 14 Update Status For All Oppo Phones 

Oppo has previously mentioned its update schedule and promises for its phones. Oppo has four series of devices: Find, Reno, F, and A; the update schedule is different for different smartphone series. Look at the update schedule Oppo follows:

  • Oppo Find series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates.
  • Oppo Reno series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.
  • Oppo F series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates. 
  • Oppo A series – 1 Android version update and two years of security updates.

The Android version in Oppo devices corresponds to the ColorOS version. 

We have compiled a table for all Oppo phones and their ColorOS 14 update status below. 

PhoneUpdate Status
Oppo Find X6 ProConfirmed
Oppo Find X6Confirmed
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+Confirmed
Oppo Reno 10 ProConfirmed
Oppo Reno 10Confirmed
Oppo Find N2Confirmed
Oppo Find N2 FlipConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8TConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8T 5GConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8ZConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8 4GConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8 Pro+Confirmed
Oppo Reno 8 ProConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8Confirmed
Oppo Reno 8 LiteConfirmed
Oppo Pad 2 Confirmed
Oppo F23Confirmed
Oppo A98Confirmed
Oppo A78 4GConfirmed
Oppo A1xExpected
Oppo A78Expected
Oppo A56sExpected
Oppo A58xExpected
Oppo A1 ProExpected
Oppo A58Expected
Oppo A17kExpected
Oppo A77sExpected
Oppo A17Will not be updated
Oppo A57eWill not be updated
Oppo A57sWill not be updated
Oppo A97Will not be updated
Oppo A77 4GWill not be updated
Oppo A77Will not be updated
Oppo A57 4GWill not be updated
Oppo Pad AirWill not be updated
Oppo A55sWill not be updated
Oppo A57Will not be updated
Oppo F21 Pro 5GConfirmed
Oppo F21 ProConfirmed
Oppo A96Will not be updated
Oppo A16eWill not be updated
Oppo Find X5 ProConfirmed
Oppo Find X5 Confirmed
Oppo Find X5 LiteConfirmed
Oppo PadWill not be updated
Oppo A76Will not be updated
Oppo A36Will not be updated
Oppo A11sWill not be updated
Oppo A95Will not be updated
Oppo A16KWill not be updated
Oppo A54sWill not be updated
Oppo A56 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A55Will not be updated
Oppo F19sWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 6 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 6Will not be updated
Oppo Reno 6ZWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5 4GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5FWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5KWill not be updated
Oppo A16sWill not be updated
Oppo A16Will not be updated
Oppo A53s 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A95 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A94 4GWill not be updated
Oppo A35Will not be updated
Oppo A54 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A74 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A74Will not be updated
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5GWill not be updated
Oppo F19 ProWill not be updated
Oppo F19Will not be updated
Oppo A54Will not be updated
Oppo Find X3 ProExpected
Oppo Find X3 Expected
Oppo Find X3 NeoExpected
Oppo Find X3 LiteExpected
Oppo A55 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A93s 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A93 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A15sWill not be updated
Oppo A53 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A73 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 ProWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4Will not be updated
Oppo Reno 4FWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4Z 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 LiteWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 SEWill not be updated
Oppo F17 ProWill not be updated
Oppo F17Will not be updated
LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp
Follow on Google News

Abhijith S

Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments