ColorOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated?

Oppo is traditionally known for not supporting its devices over the years, but it was in the past. The latest update policy from Oppo ensures that premium smartphones from Oppo get more Android version updates. So, will your Oppo phone get the ColorOS 14 update or not?

ColorOS 14 is the latest update to Oppo’s custom skin based on Android. ColorOS 14 is based on Android 14.

All the latest Oppo phones launched recently are getting updated to the brand’s next iteration of its software skin. But devices launched last year and before are at the risk of not getting updated to ColorOS 14.

In this article, let us look at which all phones from Oppo are getting updated to ColorOS 14 update!

ColorOS 14 Update Release Date

Last year, ColorOS 13 was launched in August, soon after Google launched Android 13 the same month. We can expect ColorOS 14 to launch just after Google launches Android 14. Google is expected to launch Android 14 in August, and we can expect ColorOS 14 to launch in August.

The launch doesn’t mean the ColorOS 14 update will reach your phones by August. The launch would reveal the new OS update’s features and the timeline of when the devices will receive the update. The beta versions of the ColorOS 14 update will be available soon after, with stable builds taking a little more time.

ColorOS 14 Expected Features

Lock Screen Customizations

iOS 16 introduced new lock screen customizations, and Google is following suit, with Android 14 said to offer even more lock screen customizations. But ColorOS always had that feature, but not as extended as iOS 16. We will be seeing even more lock screen customizations with ColorOS 14.

Updated Control Center

ColorOS got a refreshed control center with ColorOS 13. It came with a fresh new look, but we can expect a minor refresh in terms of the design and functionality of the control center in ColorOS 14.

New System Widgets

Widgets are all the rage now! ColorOS, up until now, didn’t come with any more emphasis on widgets than stock Android. But it could be changing as Android 14 Beta has shown us that Android is on track to offer a variety of new in-built widgets. With other skins, such as Nothing OS 2.0, starting to focus on widgets, we can expect ColorOS 14 to come with a new and improved set of widgets.

New Android 14 Features

Android 14 beta versions revealed the new direction Android is going, and we got a first look at the new Android 14 features. We can expect those features in ColorOS 14 as well. Those features include:

Bigger fonts.

Granular media access.

App pair.

New widgets.

Predictive back gesture.

Forced-themed icons.

Partial screen recorder.

Drag and drop text across apps.

And more.

ColorOS 14 Update Status

Oppo Find N2 Series & Oppo Find X6 Series ColorOS 14 Update

Oppo made headlines by launching Oppo Find X6 Pro with its exceptional camera system. Being the flagship smartphone from Oppo, Oppo Find X6 Pro will be getting the ColorOS 14 update soon after its launch. Oppo has mentioned that Oppo Find X6 Pro and Oppo Find X6 will receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Similarly, Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip are foldable flagships from Oppo; both follow the 4 + 5 format of updates, so these two phones are also confirmed to receive ColorOS 14 updates soon.

Oppo Reno 10 Series ColorOS 14 Update

Oppo Reno 10 series is the latest Reno series device from Oppo. The series has three devices: Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10.

Oppo mentioned at the launch event that Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will get 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches, unlike the other two phones, which follow the usual update schedule for Oppo devices. Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 will receive 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Oppo Reno 8 Series ColorOS 14 Update

Oppo Reno 8 series was the previous Reno launch in the international market. Oppo Reno 9 series of phones did not launch outside China.

Oppo Reno 8 series consists of 8 phones, interestingly. They include:

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo Reno 8Z

Oppo Reno 8 4G

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 Lite

Oppo has mentioned that the Oppo Reno 8 series of phones will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Hence, all these phones are confirmed to get ColorOS 14 update.

Oppo F23 Series ColorOS 14 Update

Oppo has launched Oppo F23, but not the other phones in the series. But according to Oppo, every phone in the F series is set to receive 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates. So Oppo F23 will receive the ColorOS 14 update.

ColorOS 14 Update Status For All Oppo Phones

Oppo has previously mentioned its update schedule and promises for its phones. Oppo has four series of devices: Find, Reno, F, and A; the update schedule is different for different smartphone series. Look at the update schedule Oppo follows:

Oppo Find series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates.

Oppo Reno series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Oppo F series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Oppo A series – 1 Android version update and two years of security updates.

The Android version in Oppo devices corresponds to the ColorOS version.

We have compiled a table for all Oppo phones and their ColorOS 14 update status below.

Phone Update Status Oppo Find X6 Pro Confirmed Oppo Find X6 Confirmed Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Confirmed Oppo Reno 10 Pro Confirmed Oppo Reno 10 Confirmed Oppo Find N2 Confirmed Oppo Find N2 Flip Confirmed Oppo Reno 8T Confirmed Oppo Reno 8T 5G Confirmed Oppo Reno 8Z Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 4G Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 Pro Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 Lite Confirmed Oppo Pad 2 Confirmed Oppo F23 Confirmed Oppo A98 Confirmed Oppo A78 4G Confirmed Oppo A1x Expected Oppo A78 Expected Oppo A56s Expected Oppo A58x Expected Oppo A1 Pro Expected Oppo A58 Expected Oppo A17k Expected Oppo A77s Expected Oppo A17 Will not be updated Oppo A57e Will not be updated Oppo A57s Will not be updated Oppo A97 Will not be updated Oppo A77 4G Will not be updated Oppo A77 Will not be updated Oppo A57 4G Will not be updated Oppo Pad Air Will not be updated Oppo A55s Will not be updated Oppo A57 Will not be updated Oppo F21 Pro 5G Confirmed Oppo F21 Pro Confirmed Oppo A96 Will not be updated Oppo A16e Will not be updated Oppo Find X5 Pro Confirmed Oppo Find X5 Confirmed Oppo Find X5 Lite Confirmed Oppo Pad Will not be updated Oppo A76 Will not be updated Oppo A36 Will not be updated Oppo A11s Will not be updated Oppo A95 Will not be updated Oppo A16K Will not be updated Oppo A54s Will not be updated Oppo A56 5G Will not be updated Oppo A55 Will not be updated Oppo F19s Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6 Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6Z Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5 4G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5F Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5K Will not be updated Oppo A16s Will not be updated Oppo A16 Will not be updated Oppo A53s 5G Will not be updated Oppo A95 5G Will not be updated Oppo A94 4G Will not be updated Oppo A35 Will not be updated Oppo A54 5G Will not be updated Oppo A74 5G Will not be updated Oppo A74 Will not be updated Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Will not be updated Oppo F19 Pro Will not be updated Oppo F19 Will not be updated Oppo A54 Will not be updated Oppo Find X3 Pro Expected Oppo Find X3 Expected Oppo Find X3 Neo Expected Oppo Find X3 Lite Expected Oppo A55 5G Will not be updated Oppo A93s 5G Will not be updated Oppo A93 5G Will not be updated Oppo A15s Will not be updated Oppo A53 5G Will not be updated Oppo A73 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 Pro Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4F Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4Z 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 Lite Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 SE Will not be updated Oppo F17 Pro Will not be updated Oppo F17 Will not be updated