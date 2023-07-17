Save $500 On The OnePlus 11 RIGHT NOW – Here’s How…

Pin

If you’re looking for a new phone, the OnePlus 11 is a great option to consider – even more so that you can save up to $500 on one right now

If you’re looking to save a massive amount of money on your next phone, and you know you want the OnePlus 11, here’s a slice of excellent news: OnePlus’ new trade-in program could save you as much as $500 on a brand new OnePlus 11.

Save $500 w/ Select Trade-Ins... Pin Pin OnePlus 11 4.5 I’d argue the OnePlus 11 is an excellent option over the Pixel 7. OnePlus matches Google’s support level, the OnePlus 11 has a better CPU than the Tensor 2 used inside the Pixel 7, so performance will be better, and, speaking personally, I think it is a much nicer looking phone. For me, the ONLY reason why you’d get the Pixel 7 over the OnePlus 11 is because you want that Pixel-grade camera quality. If you can live without that and are more interested in overall performance in general, then, yes, the OnePlus 11 is totally worth it in 2023. Pros: Big & Bold Design

Big & Bold Design Excellent Software + Support

Excellent Software + Support New Price ($699) Makes It Better Value

New Price ($699) Makes It Better Value Very Decent Camera

Very Decent Camera 100W Fast Charging VIEW LATEST DEALS

What’s the catch? Here’s the T&Cs for how OnePlus’ trade-in program works. Spoiler alert: the newer and better your phone is, the more money you’ll get off your shiny new OnePlus 11.

OnePlus Trade-In T&Cs: How It Works See what your trade-in device is worth Confirm the kind of device you are trading in, including the make and model, and answer a few questions to get your estimated Trade-in value. If you’re eligible for instant credit, a discount will be applied to your order immediately, in which case, payment with a credit card is required. If you’re ineligible for instant credit, we’ll credit your payment method once our Trade-in service partner has received and evaluated your device, in which case, no specific payment method is required. Get it ready to trade in You can keep your trade-in device until you receive your new OnePlus device. Remember to back up your data, perform a factory reset, and remove any SIM and microSD cards. Send in your Trade-in device within 21 days using the prepaid shipping label Once you place the order, you will receive an order confirmation email. Find the “Download Shipping Label” link in the email, download the file, and print it out. Pack your old device and tape the shipping label on the outside. Send off the parcel within 21 days after your order placement date, to avoid potential cancellation of your discount. Once we receive your device, our trade-in partner will inspect and verify its condition. If everything checks out, your trade-in is complete. If your device doesn’t match the condition you described, you’ll be notified with an updated value and the next steps. If you wish to cancel the Purchase Order and get back your Device, you shall make an application to close the trade-in process. If the trade-in process is done before you make the cancellation application, the amount of the TRADE-IN device will be returned in the form of OnePlus Token/voucher”. An equivalent amount of OnePlus Token/voucher will be sent to you in 3 business days. If you wish to cancel the Purchase Order and get back your Device, you shall make an application to close the trade-in process. If the trade-in process is done before you make the cancellation application, an equivalent amount of OnePlus Token/voucher will be sent to you in 3 business days.

Is The OnePlus 11 Worth Buying?

Pin

In a word, yes. The OnePlus 11 is one of our favorite Android phones from the last 12 months, as you can see inside our OnePlus 11 Review. But if you missed that, let’s unpack what makes this phone such good value for money and, more importantly, why it is definitely worth a buy in 2023.

Price & Design

Firstly, let’s talk about the elephant in the room – the price. OnePlus has taken a strategic pivot with the OnePlus 11, pricing it at a competitive $699. This positions it squarely in the arena of value Android flagships, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Google’s Pixel 7. This price point is a breath of fresh air, especially for those who’ve been longing for the days when OnePlus was synonymous with ‘flagship killer’.

With the trade-in hack, though, you could get it, potentially, for less than $299 in some cases.

The design of the OnePlus 11 is a testament to the brand’s commitment to aesthetics. It’s sleek, lightweight, and feels premium in hand. The 6.55-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, is a visual treat. Whether you’re scrolling through social media, streaming your favorite shows, or immersed in a gaming session, the display delivers a smooth and vibrant experience.

Specs

Under the hood, the OnePlus 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 GEN 1 CPU, coupled with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the model you choose. This ensures a snappy performance, whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or using resource-intensive apps.

Now, let’s talk about the camera. The OnePlus 11’s camera setup may not outshine the Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy S23, but it’s no slouch. It’s arguably the best camera OnePlus has produced to date. The 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 32MP telephoto lenses work in harmony to capture great shots. For most users, the OnePlus 11’s imaging capabilities will more than suffice.

Battery Life & Charging Speeds

One of the standout features of the OnePlus 11 is its battery life and charging speeds. The 5000mAh battery ensures a full day’s worth of usage. But the real magic lies in its charging capabilities. With 80W fast charging in the US (100W elsewhere), you can juice up your phone incredibly quickly. A 10-minute charge can provide up to 18 hours of battery life. This is a game-changer, especially for those always on the go.

Things To Keep In Mind?

However, it’s important to note that the OnePlus 11 does make some concessions to achieve its lower price point. It lacks wireless charging, has an IP64 rating instead of IP68, and the base models come with limited RAM (8GB) and 128GB of storage. But if you can live without these features, the OnePlus 11 offers a lot of bang for your buck.

Bottom line? The OnePlus 11 is a smartphone that delivers on many fronts. It offers a premium design, a vibrant display, solid performance, a decent camera setup, and impressive charging speeds, all at a competitive price point. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone that offers value for money, the OnePlus 11 is well worth considering.

Save $500 w/ Select Trade-Ins... Pin Pin OnePlus 11 4.5 I’d argue the OnePlus 11 is an excellent option over the Pixel 7. OnePlus matches Google’s support level, the OnePlus 11 has a better CPU than the Tensor 2 used inside the Pixel 7, so performance will be better, and, speaking personally, I think it is a much nicer looking phone. For me, the ONLY reason why you’d get the Pixel 7 over the OnePlus 11 is because you want that Pixel-grade camera quality. If you can live without that and are more interested in overall performance in general, then, yes, the OnePlus 11 is totally worth it in 2023. Pros: Big & Bold Design

Big & Bold Design Excellent Software + Support

Excellent Software + Support New Price ($699) Makes It Better Value

New Price ($699) Makes It Better Value Very Decent Camera

Very Decent Camera 100W Fast Charging VIEW LATEST DEALS