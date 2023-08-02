OxygenOS 14 Update Tracker: Will Your OnePlus Phone Get Updated?

Pin

OnePlus is known to provide swift software updates, but things have slightly changed after the new changes to OxygenOS, but for the better. The new update policy of OnePlus ensures that the new OnePlus devices get more Android version updates. So, will your OnePlus phone get the OxygenOS 14 update or not?

OxygenOS 14 is the latest version of OnePlus’ famed custom skin OxygenOS. OxygenOS 14 is based on Android 14, as the name suggests.

OxygenOS was previously a close-to-stock Android skin, but it changed when Oppo merged OxygenOS with ColorOS. This made OxygenOS basically a skinned version of ColorOS, much like Realme UI.

But, OnePlus has revealed its new update policy for its latest smartphones, which revealed that the flagship phones get updates for up to 5 years, while the budget phones don’t get as much as years of support.

In this article, let us look at all the OnePlus phones gettings OxygenOS 14 update and all the phones that aren’t

OxygenOS 14 Release Date

OxygenOS 13 was announced in August, just after Android 13 was launched. We can expect OxygenOS 14 to follow the Android 14 launch, which is said to happen by August. So we can expect the ColorOS 14 to launch in August of this year.

This would only be an announcement of the new version of the skin, not the rollout of the update. The OxygenOS 14 update would follow soon after the announcement, with beta versions of OxygenOS 14 to be available first, followed by a stable release.

OxygenOS 14 Expected Features Extended Lock Screen Customizations Lock screen customizations went mainstream when iOS 16 introduced its version, and now Google is following suit, with Android 14 bringing similar lock screen customizations to iOS 16. OxygenOS 14 has some kind of lock screen customizations, but we can expect extended lock screen customizations, much like the one we see in iOS. Updated Control Center Control Center is due for an update on OxygenOS 14. OxygenOS received a new control center when it was merged with ColorOS. ColorOS 14 and OxygenOS 14 are due to receive a minor refresh in the control center design and notification bar. New System Widgets Like lock screen customizations, the new widgets are all the rage now. Android and OxygenOS always had widgets, but they were less polished than the ones on iOS 16. With OxygenOS 14, we can expect a new set of system widgets as Android 14 and other custom skins are introducing new widgets. New Android 14 Features Android 14 beta version updates reveal a lot about where the next version of Android is going. Android 14 beta revealed various new Android 14 features, most of which we can expect on OxygenOS 14 as well. These features include: Bigger fonts.

Granular media access.

App pair.

New widgets.

Predictive back gesture.

Forced-themed icons.

Partial screen recorder.

Drag and drop text across apps. And more.

OxygenOS 14 Update Status

OnePlus 11 OxygenOS 14 Update

Pin

OnePlus 11 is the current flagship of OnePlus and is confirmed to get the OxygenOS 14 update. As the flagship smartphone, OnePlus 11 will get 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. OnePlus has upped the software support game to better match the support provided by the likes of Samsung and Google.

OnePlus Nord 3 OxygenOS 14 Update

Pin

OnePlus Nord 3 isn’t the flagship smartphone for OnePlus; it is the flagbearer of OnePlus’ more budget smartphone series. As so, it will receive one less year of software support. The phone will get 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 14 Update

Pin

OnePlus 10 Pro is the previous OnePlus flagship. Still, as it was launched before the announcement of the new software update policy OnePlus announced, it will come with 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

OnePlus Nord N30 OxygenOS 14 Update

Pin

OnePlus Nord N30 is part of the Nord N series smartphone from OnePlus, and it will get even lower OxygenOS update support. OnePlus Nord N30 will get two Android version updates and three years of security patches. The phone launched with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, so it will get OxygenOS 14 update based on Android 14.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 & OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite OxygenOS 14 Update

Pin

OnePlus Nord CE 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite are part of the budget Nord series of devices. As with the devices on these series, both phones will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Both phones will hence get OxygenOS 14 update based on Android 14.

OnePlus Pad OxygenOS 14 Update

Pin

OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Pad will come with 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. It launched with OxygenOS 13 and will receive the OxygenOS 14 update based on Android 14.

OxygenOS 14 Update Tracker For All OnePlus Phones

OnePlus has a new update policy for smartphones based on the type of device. OnePlus has different series of devices:

Flagship OnePlus devices – 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Budget OnePlus Nord series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord N series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Pad – 3 Android version updates and four years of security updates.

Phone Update Status OnePlus 11 Confirmed OnePlus 11R Confirmed OnePlus Nord 3 Confirmed OnePlus Nord CE3 Confirmed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed OnePlus Pad Confirmed OnePlus Nord N30 Expected OnePlus Nord N300 Expected OnePlus Nord N20 SE Expected OnePlus 10T Confirmed OnePlus 10R Confirmed OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed OnePlus Nord N20 5G Will not be updated OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Exptected OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Will not be updated OnePlus 9RT 5G Confirmed OnePlus Nord 2 5G Will not be updated OnePlus Nord N200 5G Will not be updated OnePlus Nord CE 5G Will not be updated OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed OnePlus 9 Confirmed OnePlus 9R Confirmed OnePlus Nord N10 5G Will not be updated OnePlus Nord N100 Will not be updated OnePlus 8T Confirmed OnePlus Nord Will not be updated OnePlus 8 Pro Expected OnePlus 8 Expected OnePlus 7T Pro Will not be updated OnePlus 7T Will not be updated OnePlus 7 Pro Will not be updated OnePlus 7 Will not be updated OnePlus 6T Will not be updated OnePlus 6 Will not be updated OnePlus 5T Will not be updated OnePlus 5 Will not be updated OnePlus 3T Will not be updated OnePlus 3 Will not be updated OnePlus X Will not be updated OnePlus 2 Will not be updated OnePlus One Will not be updated