OnePlus 11 5G: Compatibility & Supported Bands Detailed [2023]

Is the OnePlus 11 compatible with US carriers? Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 11 5G capabilities, carrier support, and bands…

If you’re in the market for a phone that provides versatile network support, the OnePlus 11 is worth a serious look.

Not only does it offer widespread compatibility with carriers, unlike most smartphones of Chinese origin, but it also comes equipped with an advanced modem that can access the most up to date 5G standards.

Here’s everything you need to know about carrier support and which bands the OnePlus 11 runs on, including which is the best carrier for it and which to avoid..

OnePlus 11 Carrier Support Details

Let’s begin with the 5G compatibility. The OnePlus 11 is fully certified to work on AT&T’s 5G network. The device supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity, giving you more options depending on your carrier and location.

For the tech-savvy, the phone supports a range of 5G bands in the U.S. market, including 5G NR NSA and 5G SA

One of the standout features of the OnePlus 11 that truly impressed me is its exceptional network compatibility across the United States.

This device isn’t limited to just working well with the ‘Big Three’—Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. It goes above and beyond by ensuring compatibility with a wide range of other carriers, both large and small, thereby offering consumers greater flexibility in their choice of service provider.

Major Carriers

Verizon : The OnePlus 11 is fully optimized for Verizon’s network , supporting both its 4G LTE and 5G services. This means you can take advantage of Verizon’s extensive coverage and fast data speeds.

: The OnePlus 11 is fully optimized for , supporting both its 4G LTE and 5G services. This means you can take advantage of Verizon’s extensive coverage and fast data speeds. AT&T : The device is also fully certified to work on AT&T’s network, including its 5G services. Whether you’re in a city or a rural area, you can expect reliable connectivity.

: The device is also fully certified to work on AT&T’s network, including its 5G services. Whether you’re in a city or a rural area, you can expect reliable connectivity. T-Mobile: With T-Mobile’s ever-expanding 5G network, the OnePlus 11 ensures that you’re not left behind. It supports all the necessary bands for a seamless experience.

Alternative Carriers

Google Fi : If you’re looking for a carrier that offers international roaming at no extra cost, the OnePlus 11’s compatibility with Google Fi is a significant advantage.

: If you’re looking for a carrier that offers international roaming at no extra cost, the OnePlus 11’s compatibility with Google Fi is a significant advantage. Ting (GSM) : For those who prefer a more customizable plan, the OnePlus 11 works perfectly with Ting’s GSM services. You only pay for what you use, making it a cost-effective option.

: For those who prefer a more customizable plan, the OnePlus 11 works perfectly with Ting’s GSM services. You only pay for what you use, making it a cost-effective option. U.S. Cellular : As the largest regional carrier in the U.S., U.S. Cellular offers excellent coverage in rural areas. The OnePlus 11’s compatibility ensures you’re connected even in less populated regions.

: As the largest regional carrier in the U.S., U.S. Cellular offers excellent coverage in rural areas. The OnePlus 11’s compatibility ensures you’re connected even in less populated regions. Cricket Wireless : Owned by AT&T, Cricket Wireless offers affordable prepaid plans. The OnePlus 11’s compatibility allows you to enjoy these budget-friendly options without sacrificing performance.

: Owned by AT&T, Cricket Wireless offers affordable prepaid plans. The OnePlus 11’s compatibility allows you to enjoy these budget-friendly options without sacrificing performance. H2O Wireless: This carrier operates on AT&T’s network, offering a range of budget-friendly plans. The OnePlus 11’s compatibility ensures you can take advantage of these economical options.

OnePlus 11 Modem Details

The OnePlus 11 comes equipped with Qualcomm’s latest X70 modem, a cutting-edge piece of technology that sets a new standard for mobile connectivity. This modem is designed to support a wide range of frequency bands, ensuring that the device is compatible with various carriers across the globe.

Why the Qualcomm X70 Modem is Good Advanced Technology : The Qualcomm X70 modem is built on an advanced architecture that allows for superior data speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections. This makes it one of the most powerful modems available in the market today.

: The Qualcomm X70 modem is built on an advanced architecture that allows for superior data speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections. This makes it one of the most powerful modems available in the market today. 5G Capabilities : The X70 modem supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G technologies. This means that whether you’re in a densely populated city or a rural area, you can expect fast and reliable 5G connectivity. It also supports 5G NR NSA (Non-Standalone) and 5G SA (Standalone) modes, making it highly versatile.

: The X70 modem supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G technologies. This means that whether you’re in a densely populated city or a rural area, you can expect fast and reliable 5G connectivity. It also supports 5G NR NSA (Non-Standalone) and 5G SA (Standalone) modes, making it highly versatile. Energy Efficiency : One of the standout features of the X70 modem is its energy efficiency. It’s designed to consume less power during data transmission, which can significantly extend the battery life of your OnePlus 11.

: One of the standout features of the X70 modem is its energy efficiency. It’s designed to consume less power during data transmission, which can significantly extend the battery life of your OnePlus 11. Carrier Aggregation : The modem supports advanced carrier aggregation technologies, allowing it to combine multiple frequency bands for increased data speeds. This is particularly useful in areas where network congestion is common.

: The modem supports advanced carrier aggregation technologies, allowing it to combine multiple frequency bands for increased data speeds. This is particularly useful in areas where network congestion is common. Global Compatibility: The X70 modem is designed for global use, supporting a wide range of frequency bands. This makes the OnePlus 11 an excellent choice for international travelers, as it ensures that you’ll have reliable connectivity almost anywhere you go. Benefits of the Qualcomm X70 Modem in the OnePlus 11 Future-Proof : Given its extensive support for various 5G technologies, the X70 modem makes the OnePlus 11 a future-proof device. As carriers continue to expand and upgrade their networks, your phone will be ready to take advantage of these improvements.

: Given its extensive support for various 5G technologies, the X70 modem makes the OnePlus 11 a future-proof device. As carriers continue to expand and upgrade their networks, your phone will be ready to take advantage of these improvements. Versatility : The broad compatibility of the X70 modem means that you’re not limited to a specific carrier. Whether you’re on a major network like Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, or smaller carriers like Google Fi and U.S. Cellular, you can expect excellent performance.

: The broad compatibility of the X70 modem means that you’re not limited to a specific carrier. Whether you’re on a major network like Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, or smaller carriers like Google Fi and U.S. Cellular, you can expect excellent performance. Enhanced User Experience: The fast data speeds and low latency provided by the X70 modem translate into a smoother, more responsive user experience. Whether you’re streaming high-definition video, playing online games, or participating in video calls, the OnePlus 11 delivers a top-notch performance.

Frequency Bands – Are There Any Missing?

While the OnePlus 11 covers a wide range of frequency bands, it’s essential to know that optimal performance is contingent upon full compatibility with your carrier’s spectrum.

Here’s all the bands currently supported by the OnePlus 11 in the USA: 5G Bands: Band 25 / 1900 MHz (PCS+G) – Used by T-Mobile in the USA.

Band 30 / 2300 MHz (WCS) – Used by AT&T in the Americas.

Band 41 / 2500 MHz (BRS / EBS) – Used by T-Mobile in the USA.

Band 48 / 3600 MHz (CBRS) – Used in the USA.

Band 66 / 1700 MHz (AWS-3) – Used in the Americas.

Band 71 / 600 MHz (600) – Used by T-Mobile in the USA.

Band 75 / 1500 MHz (1500+) – Used in North America.

Band 76 / 1500 MHz (1500-) – Used in North America.

Band 77-C / 3700 MHz (C-Band) – Used in North America.

Band 78 / 3500 MHz (C-Band) – Used globally. 4G LTE Bands: Band 4 / 1700 MHz (AWS) – Used in the Americas.

Band 12 / 700 MHz (Lower 700) – Used in the USA.

Band 13 / 750 MHz (Upper 700) – Used by Verizon in the USA.

Band 25 / 1900 MHz (PCS+G) – Used by T-Mobile in the USA.

Band 26 / 850 MHz (Extended Cellular) – Used by T-Mobile in the USA.

Band 30 / 2300 MHz (WCS) – Used by AT&T in the Americas.

Band 38 / 2600 MHz (IMT-E) – Used in the Americas.

Band 40 / 2300 MHz – Used in Asia, Africa, Oceana.

Band 41 / 2500 MHz (BRS / EBS) – Used by T-Mobile in the USA.

Band 48 / 3600 MHz (CBRS) – Used in the USA.

Band 66 / 1700 MHz (AWS-3) – Used in the Americas.

Band 71 / 600 MHz (600) – Used by T-Mobile in the USA.

The Final Takeaway

In summary, the OnePlus 11 stands as a formidable option for those seeking broad network compatibility across U.S. carriers. It’s especially a boon if you’re the kind to hop between different networks or travel frequently within the United States.

