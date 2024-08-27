iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max [RUMORS]: What You Need To Know…

How will the iPhone 15 Pro Max compare to the iPhone 16 Pro Max? Here’s everything you need to know based on all the latest leaks and rumors…

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: What’s Changing / Upgrading In 2024/25

📱 Design and Build iPhone 15 Pro Max Dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 221 g

6.7-inch display iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored) Dimensions: 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 225 g

6.9-inch display Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be slightly larger and heavier, with a bigger display. Why It Matters: The increased size could offer a more immersive viewing experience, but might be less comfortable for users with smaller hands. The weight increase, while minimal, could impact long-term handling comfort. Both models retain the premium titanium frame and Ceramic Shield glass protection.

💻 Display iPhone 15 Pro Max 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED

1290 x 2796 pixels

120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision

2000 nits peak brightness iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored) 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED

1328 x 2878 pixels

120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision

Brightness details not yet known Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to feature a larger display with slightly higher resolution. Why It Matters: The larger display could enhance the viewing experience for media consumption and productivity tasks. However, the pixel density remains similar, so the perceived sharpness might not change significantly. Both models retain the advanced display features like ProMotion and Always-On display.

⚡ Performance iPhone 15 Pro Max A17 Pro chip (3 nm)

Hexa-core CPU (2×3.78 GHz + 4×2.11 GHz)

Apple GPU (6-core graphics) iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored) A18 Pro chip (3 nm)

Hexa-core CPU (specific speeds unknown)

Apple GPU (core count unknown) Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature the next-generation A18 Pro chip. Why It Matters: While both chips use a 3nm process, the A18 Pro is likely to offer improved performance and energy efficiency. This could translate to faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and potentially better battery life. The performance leap might be particularly noticeable in AI-driven tasks and high-end gaming.

📸 Camera System iPhone 15 Pro Max 48 MP main (wide)

12 MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom)

12 MP ultra-wide

LiDAR scanner iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored) 48 MP main (wide)

12 MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom)

48 MP ultra-wide

LiDAR scanner Key Changes: The most significant rumored change is an upgrade to the ultra-wide camera from 12 MP to 48 MP. Why It Matters: The higher resolution ultra-wide camera could dramatically improve the quality of wide-angle shots, potentially offering more detail and better low-light performance. This upgrade could be particularly beneficial for landscape photography and capturing large group shots. Both models continue to offer advanced video capabilities, including 4K ProRes and spatial video recording.

🔋 Battery and Charging iPhone 15 Pro Max 4441 mAh battery

Wired charging: 50% in 30 min

15W MagSafe wireless charging

15W Qi2 wireless charging iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored) 4676 mAh battery

Wired charging: 50% in 30 min

15W MagSafe wireless charging

15W Qi2 wireless charging Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to have a slightly larger battery capacity. Why It Matters: The increased battery capacity could potentially offer longer battery life, which is always a welcome improvement. However, the actual impact on daily usage will depend on the power efficiency of the new A18 Pro chip and the larger display. Charging capabilities appear to remain similar, maintaining the balance between convenience and battery longevity.

🌐 Connectivity iPhone 15 Pro Max 5G capable

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

Ultra Wideband chip (2nd gen) iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rumored) 5G capable

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Ultra Wideband 2 support Key Changes: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip. Why It Matters: Wi-Fi 7 could offer significantly faster wireless internet speeds and improved stability, especially beneficial for high-bandwidth activities like cloud gaming or AR applications. The Bluetooth upgrade might provide more reliable connections and potentially lower power consumption. The enhanced Ultra Wideband chip could improve spatial awareness features and precision in finding devices.