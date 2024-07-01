Here’s literally everything you need to know about how to use Apple Pay, including user guides, details of its core features, and how to get it set up the first time
Setting Up Apple Pay
Before you can use Apple Pay, you need to set it up:
- Open the Wallet app on your iPhone
- Tap the “+” sign in the top right corner
- Follow the prompts to add your card
How to Use Apple Pay on iPhone
Using Apple Pay on your iPhone is straightforward, but the exact method can vary slightly depending on your iPhone model:
On iPhone with Face ID (iPhone X and later):
- Double-click the side button
- Glance at your iPhone to authenticate with Face ID
- Hold the top of your iPhone near the contactless reader
On iPhone with Touch ID (iPhone 6 through iPhone 8):
- Rest your finger on Touch ID
- Hold the top of your iPhone near the contactless reader
On iPhone 7: The process is the same as other Touch ID models, but you’ll feel a vibration and see a checkmark on the screen when the payment is complete.
On iPhone 11, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15: These models follow the Face ID method described above.
How to Enable Tap to Pay on iPhone:
Tap to Pay is automatically enabled when you set up Apple Pay. There’s no separate activation required.
Need more help? Check out the articles and user guides below – we have LOADS of content about using Apple Pay and all of it is aimed at beginners.
Getting Started With Apple Pay
How To Use Apple Pay – The Complete Beginner’s Guide
These articles cover literally everything you need to know about setting up and running Apple Pay on your iPhone…
-
Apple Pay 101: How To Use / Everything It Does
Here’s literally everything you need to know about how to use Apple Pay, including user guides, details of its core features, and how to get it set up the first time Getting Started With Apple Pay How To Use Apple Pay – The Complete Beginner’s Guide These articles cover literally everything you need to know about…
-
Apple’s Wallet App Gets Account Balance & Transaction History
In a move to enhance the utility of its digital wallet, Apple has introduced new features to the Wallet app, allowing users to view their account balances and transaction histories directly within the application. This update, available for eligible card issuers, marks a significant step towards integrating more comprehensive financial information into the iOS ecosystem.…
-
Does Apple Pay REALLY WORK Without Internet?
So you’re at a merchant and you take out your iPhone to pay using Apple Pay, and you see that the phone isn’t connecting to mobile data or Wi-Fi. Does Apple Pay work without connecting to the Internet? Let’s answer the question! How Does Apple Pay Work Without An Internet Connection? You may be wondering…
-
[REVEALED] The Real Reason You Can’t Use Apple Pay In Walmart
Walmart is perhaps the biggest and most well-known store in the USA, and it doesn’t accept Apple Pay (or Google Pay). What gives? With 4,700+ stores in the US alone, upwards of 95% of Americans have spent money in Walmart at some point during the past 12 months. And this has made the Walton family…
-
Apple Pay Limits (By Country): How Much Can You Spend?
How much can you spend using Apple Pay? As it happens, there is no fixed number – it varies by country. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple Pay limits in your country… Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service that is available on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac devices. First…
-
How to Set Up Apple Pay: A Complete Guide [2023 Edition]
In this guide, we’ll show you A) how to quickly set up Apple Pay, B) what Apple Pay can do, and C) how to get the most out of it… Apple Pay is one of the most popular digital payment platforms on the market. Used by tens of millions of people all over the world,…
-
How to Verify Apple Pay: A Complete Beginner’s Guide…
In this quick guide we’ll show you how you verify Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple’s Mac computers… Apple Pay is a secure and convenient mobile payment system that allows users to make payments using their Apple devices such as iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac. Before you can use Apple Pay,…
-
How to Set Up Apple Pay Cash: A Complete Beginner’s Guide
With Apple Pay Cash, you can quickly pay friends, family, and even businesses through iMessage. It’s quick, convenient, and easy to use. But you need to enable Apple Pay Cash first to use it… Paying friends, family, or even businesses through your phone has never been easier with Apple Pay Cash. In this guide, we’re…
-
Here’s Where You Can (& Can’t) Use Apple Pay In The US…
85% of retailers and restaurants now accept Apple Pay in the US but there’s still quite a few hold-outs, most notably Walmart. Here’s a list of all the major retailers, stores, and restaurants / fast food chains that accept Apple Pay… Retailers that Accept Apple Pay Retailer Accepts Apple Pay Target ✔️ McDonald’s ✔️ Kroger…
-
Here’s Why Apple Pay Wants You To “Pay With Passcode”
Here’s why and what to do when Apple Pay asks you to pay with a passcode… “Why Does Apple Pay Say Pay With Passcode?” you may be wondering if you’ve recently tried to use Apple Pay but couldn’t complete the transaction because authentication by Touch ID or Face ID didn’t work. This type of error…
-
How to Remove a Card from Apple Pay: A Beginner’s Guide…
Every now and then, you’ll have to remove one of your cards from Apple Pay. But how do you remove a card from Apple Pay? It’s easy – read on to find out… Apple Pay is great. It works seamlessly on iPhone, as well as most other Apple products, including iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac…
-
How To Use Apple Pay’s Express Transit (Tips & More!)
What is Apple Pay’s Express Transit? How does it work? And where can you use it? Let’s delve in and find out… For a few years now, Apple Pay users in select cities around the world have been able to use Apple Pay contactless payments on their iPhone to touch in to select public transport…
-
Apple Pay Explained: A Complete Beginner’s Guide…
Here’s everything you need to know about using Apple Pay properly, covering off what it does, what it can do, and future updates and developments… Do you still use cash? What about a physical credit or debit card? Right now you’re still in the majority, but that’s changing fast. In 2018, 55 million people in…
-
How To Get A Refund On Apple Pay – The Complete Guide…
Apple Pay provides a convenient way to make purchases using your iPhone instead of your debit or credit card – but can you obtain a refund if need be? Let’s investigate. Apple Pay has been around since 2014 with many iPhone users making immediate use of the mobile payment technology, however, there are still many…
-
How Secure Is Apple Pay: What You Need To Know
Apple Pay is a very convenient way to pay for products and services whether you’re out and about or shopping online – but how safe is it? Let’s investigate. For a short while, contactless payments were revolutionary, but today they’re taken for granted. Very fast, our excitement to see a company accept it gave way…