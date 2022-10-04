Does Moto G Power Have Fingerprint Sensor? + More Security Features

The Moto G Power has some great security features – do these features include a fingerprint sensor? Let’s take a look!

The Moto G Power has a lot to offer, but it’s obviously far from one of the most feature-packed smartphones available on the market. This is expected though, as the gap in the market it is trying to fill is around the $200 mark.

To be able to offer such a price tag, there needs to be compromise across the board when this phone is being developed. For the Moto G Power to be competitive in this price range, it needs to make compromises in the right areas.

Save

Mobile technology’s security is a factor that is becoming more and more crucial, and it is something that can never be compromised. In the present day, biometrics, for instance, should always be available.

Does the Moto G Power have biometrics security? In particular, is there a fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock the device and sign into certain applications?

Is There A Fingerprint Sensor On The Moto G Power?

While previously the Moto G Power had a fingerprint sensor on the front of the device, it has been moved to the back of the handset on the most recent model. The fingerprint sensor can be used for unlocking the device and signing into apps that allow the feature.

The fingerprint sensor performs swiftly and precisely, and it does not need a touch that is as exact as that required by sensors that are in-display or side-mounted. It also feels more natural and can be performed from a regular holding position.

How To Setup The Moto G Power Fingerprint Sensor

The fingerprint sensor may be used to unlock your phone, sign into banking and financial applications, and make quick and safe online transactions. Additionally, you may add several fingerprints; don’t worry, they are safely kept on the phone.

Here’s how to activate the feature on your Moto G Power:

Go to ‘Settings’, then ‘Security’, and set a password, lock pattern or PIN number for your device. Go back to security settings and touch ‘Fingerprint’. Scan your fingerprint on the back of your phone as instructed by Motorola.

Here’s how you add more fingerprints so that you’re not restricted to a single finger:

Go back to the security settings on your device. Touch ‘Fingerprint’, then enter your password, lock pattern or PIN number. Tap ‘Add Fingerprint’. Scan any finger you like on the sensor, as you did with your original fingerprint setup. Name each fingerprint appropriately so that you remember which ones you’ve added.

If you’ve already given your fingers their own names like every other sane person on the planet, this process will be easy. Otherwise, just name them L1, L2 etc.

How To Use The Fingerprint Sensor On The Moto G Power

Touching your finger to the sensor will authenticate your identity and allow you to unlock your screen. You can also do this whenever you see the fingerprint symbol shown on the screen.

After touching the fingerprint symbol, you will be required to enter your pattern, PIN, or password if the following scenarios apply:

After failing your fingerprint reading 5 times in a row

If the sensor is failing to read your fingerprint

When you’re initially setting up a fingerprint reading

If 3 days have passed since you last unlocked your phone

If you’ve just restarted your device

Moto G Power Software & Security Updates

When it comes to the Android skin that it applies to its phones, Motorola uses a light touch, and happily, that tradition has been carried over to the Moto G Power.

This phone runs Android 10 and has very little customization done to it, with the exception of a Moto app that is prominently displayed and provides hints and guidance on how to use your new smartphone.

These suggestions include an introduction to Moto Actions, which are truly valuable solutions for getting the most out of the Moto G Power.

For example, if you want to activate the camera app, you may do so by rapidly rotating your wrist twice. This can be a significant time-saving in comparison to unlocking your phone and then tapping on the camera app to start it.

When needed, the flashlight on the Moto G Power may be activated by making two chopping movements while holding the phone. This can be of great assistance in certain situations. The three-finger touch that is required to capture a screenshot on a Motorola device is not ideal, but it’s not exactly physically taxing.

The only significant software upgrades that will be available for this particular phone will be up to Android 11, and after that, there will probably be no more major Android updates (with the obvious exception of security patches).

Moto G Power Price

In spite of a few minor setbacks over the years, handsets from Motorola’s G-series have always ranked high among the most inexpensive options available.

The Moto G Power, which is the first product in the company’s portfolio for 2022, continues this trend, fending off competition from some pretty big names.

The reasonably priced and speedy Moto G Power has a battery life that can easily last for two days and can push upwards of three days between charges. It also has a display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz and starts at $199.99.

Moto G Power Overview

The Moto G Power has always been the phone to acquire if you value durability above all other features, and the 2022 model keeps up its reputation as being an excellent choice in this regard.

Regrettably, the MediaTek processor that powers the Moto G Power (2022) is where the company decided to make a compromise this time around and it doesn’t match the power of the chipsets that powered earlier versions of the phone.

Another factor that makes things complicated is the fact that the Moto G Power (2021) is still for sale, and since it has a more powerful CPU, it is a superior choice for a long-lasting phone than the newer model.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More