Xiaomi Mi 11 Colors – What’re Your Options?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has finally got its global launch – and here’s ALL the color options the phone is available in

Off the back of a wildly successful 2019 and 2020, Xiaomi has hit the ground running in 2021 with the global release of its new ultra-flagship phone, the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Designed exclusively to rival phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a beast of a phone, packing a 108MP main camera, a Snapdragon 888 CPU, a 6.8in OLED panel, and a gorgeous new design.

And Here’s The Full Xiaomi Mi 11 Color Options

Black

White

Blue

Khaki Vegan Leather

Purple Leather (HELLO!)

Special Edition complete w/ Lei Jen’s signature (bizarrely)

Launched in China at the beginning of 2021, the Xiaomi Mi 11 initially retailed for CNY3,999 – or, around $610/£500 – which makes it considerably cheaper than both of Apple and Samsung’s new flagship phones.

Save

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy S21 Ultra both tip the $1000/£1000 mark.

And when you see the specs the Xiaomi Mi 11 is packing, you’ll be wondering why on earth you’d pay more for a phone in 2021.

Here’s a full breakdown of the specs:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

Display 6.81” AMOLED quad-curve DotDisplay with TrueColor 20:9 Aspect ratio, WQHD+ 120 Hz refresh rate 480Hz touch sampling rate Color contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 (typ) 900nits (typ), 1500nits max brightness (typ) Color gamut: Supports DCI-P3 Color accuracy: JNCD≈0.38，△E≈0.41 10-bit color depth HDR 10+, SGS Eye Care Display Certification Color Anti-glare frosted glass: Midnight Gray/ Horizon Blue Body Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Dimensions 164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.06mm 196g（glass） Performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5nm power-efficient manufacturing process Octa-core design, ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1 AdrenoTM 660 GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm® AI engine X60 modem for lightning-fast 5G connectivity Enhanced LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM + UFS 3.1 storage Variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Rear camera 108MP wide-angle camera 1/1.33” sensor size, f/1.85, 7P lens – OIS, AF 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel 13MP ultra-wide angle camera 123° FOV, f/2.4 aperture 5MP telemacro camera f/2.4, AF (3cm-10cm) Front camera 20MP in-display selfie camera 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel f/2.4 aperture Connectivity Dual SIM, dual 5G standby Wi-Fi 6 Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster USB Type-C Unlock In-screen fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring Face unlock Charging 4,600mAh (typ) battery 55W wired and 50W wireless fast charging 10W reverse wireless charging Audio Dual speakers, SOUND BY Harman Kardon Hi-Res Audio Certification Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification Motor X-axis linear vibration motor System MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Storage variants 8GB+128GB 8GB+256GB

And here’s what Xiaomi said about the M 11’s camera in a statement to the press:

Building on Xiaomi’s existing technology, Mi 11 touts remarkable new features for photography and videography. Improved night mode capabilities offer photo night mode on not one, not two, but three of its cameras: primary, ultra-wide, and front. Mi 11’s cutting-edge video night mode technology completely redefines industry standards with its RAW-level noise reduction for brighter night shooting. Six one-click AI cinema features make artsy shooting a breeze, from Parallel World – which duplicates and inverts your scene to give the appearance of a mirrored world – to Freeze Frame Video – which freezes and clones video frames to create the illusion that parts of your video are frozen in time. Real film buffs will appreciate the Magic Zoom mode, creating an illusion of the camera simultaneously zooming in and out of the scene, a trick originally popularized through thriller films.

Interested in picking one up? I’d check out how it compares to the Galaxy S21 Ultra first…