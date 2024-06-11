Will Your iPhone Support Apple Intelligence? Probably Not…

Which iPhones will get Apple Intelligence? Only a very select few. Here’s what you need to know…

TL;DR Will Your iPhone Get Apple Intelligence? ✅ iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max (A17 Pro chip)

❌ iPhone 15 & 15 Plus (A16 Bionic chip)

❌ iPhone 14 series & older models

🆕 Apple Intelligence requires A17 Pro chipset

🤖 Generative AI, Image Playground, Genmoji & more

🔍 Enhanced photo search & video summarization

💬 Improved Siri capabilities

😕 Limited availability may disappoint some users

🤔 Upgrading to 15 Pro/Max for AI features

📅 Possible future expansion to more models Apple Intelligence 101: A Complete Guide →

Not all iPhone models will be compatible with Apple Intelligence. As usual, Apple is reserving its latest features and updates for its most expensive and most current models.

But that could change with the release of the iPhone 16 series later this year. As of right now, there are limitations in place on which models support Apple’s new AI model.

Here’s what you need to know…

As of Right Now, Here’s The iPhones That’ll Get Apple Intelligence The A17 Pro Chipset Requirement The primary determining factor for Apple Intelligence compatibility is the iPhone’s chipset. Apple has specified that only iPhones equipped with the A17 Pro chipset will be able to leverage the capabilities of Apple Intelligence. This means that even some of the latest iPhone models will not be able to access these AI features. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, set to be released in the fall of 2023, will be the first iPhones to feature the A17 Pro chipset. As a result, these two models will be fully compatible with Apple Intelligence when it launches later in 2024.

Skillz… What Can Apple Intelligence Do? Generative AI for writing and editing Image creation with Image Playground Genmoji for personalized emoji Enhanced photo search and video summarization Improved Siri capabilities Worried About Your Data? Learn How To Secure It →

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Left Out

Despite being part of the iPhone 15 lineup, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not support Apple Intelligence.

These models will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which does not meet the requirements for Apple’s new AI platform.

This means that users of these devices will miss out on the advanced AI features offered by Apple Intelligence.

Older iPhone Models

All iPhone models older than the iPhone 15 series will not be compatible with Apple Intelligence. This includes popular models such as:

iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max) iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max) iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max) iPhone 11 series and older

Users of these older iPhone models will continue to receive regular software updates and security patches, but they will not be able to access the features of Apple Intelligence.

What This Means for iPhone Users

The limited availability of Apple Intelligence on iPhones may be disappointing for some users, particularly those who have recently purchased an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus.

For users who prioritize having access to the latest AI features, upgrading to an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max may be worth considering when these devices become available.

However, it’s crucial to weigh the benefits against the cost of upgrading, especially if you have a relatively new iPhone that still performs well.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that Apple may expand Apple Intelligence compatibility to more iPhone models in the future, as the technology evolves and newer chipsets become available.

However, for now, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be able to harness the full potential of Apple’s AI platform.