What’s The Latest Version of Android? A Beginner’s Guide

If you’re running an Android phone, you might be wondering what the latest version of Android currently is – here’s everything you need to know…

Android is one of the most widely used operating systems in the world, powering around 3 billion active devices—about one-third of the global population.

Since its inception in the early 2000s, and particularly since the first Android phone launched in 2007, Android has undergone numerous updates and refinements, becoming a highly customizable and open system.

Current and Upcoming Android Versions Android 14: The Current Standard Pin Release and Features Released in October 2023 alongside the Pixel 8 series, Android 14, known internally as “Upside Down Cake,” is now available on various devices from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more. This update brings a slew of features and improvements: Material You Enhancements: Further personalization of the UI with dynamic color theming.

Further personalization of the UI with dynamic color theming. Accessibility Upgrades: Including larger font scaling (up to 200%), notification flashes for the hearing impaired, and better support for gendered languages.

Including larger font scaling (up to 200%), notification flashes for the hearing impaired, and better support for gendered languages. Battery and Performance: Optimizations include refined background process management, improved efficiency for downloading large files, and more accurate battery usage statistics.

Optimizations include refined background process management, improved efficiency for downloading large files, and more accurate battery usage statistics. Privacy and Security: Android 14 introduces stricter permissions for alarm functionality and prevents installation of outdated apps, enhancing security. Android 15: The Future Ahead Anticipated Release and Features: Android 15 is currently in beta testing and is expected to officially launch alongside the Pixel 9 series around August 13, 2024. This update promises to bring several exciting new features:

Android 15 is currently in beta testing and is expected to officially launch alongside the Pixel 9 series around August 13, 2024. This update promises to bring several exciting new features: Health and Accessibility: Built-in Health Connect will seamlessly gather health data from various apps, and Android TalkBack will support Braille displays for greater accessibility.

Built-in Health Connect will seamlessly gather health data from various apps, and Android TalkBack will support Braille displays for greater accessibility. Partial Screen Sharing: Users can now share or record specific app windows rather than the entire screen.

Users can now share or record specific app windows rather than the entire screen. Enhanced Satellite Connectivity: Android 15 will support messaging over satellite connections, expanding communication options in remote areas.

Android 15 will support messaging over satellite connections, expanding communication options in remote areas. High-Quality Webcam Mode: Improved video quality when using your Android device as a webcam.

Improved video quality when using your Android device as a webcam. Advanced Camera Controls: Developers will have more granular control over camera features, including low-light enhancements and precise flash adjustments.

Developers will have more granular control over camera features, including low-light enhancements and precise flash adjustments. Adaptive Vibration and Customization: Enhanced vibration settings that adjust based on the environment and new color contrast options for improved visibility.

Android Version History 🍰 Android 1.0 (2008) Android Market introduced

Web browser support

Camera support (no options)

Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube

Folders for app grouping First commercial version. 🧁 Android 1.5 Cupcake (2009) On-screen keyboard

Widgets for home screen

Video recording and playback

Bluetooth A2DP and AVRCP support

Copy and paste in web browser First version with a dessert name. 🍩 Android 1.6 Donut (2009) Improved Android Market

Gallery, camera, camcorder integration

Text-to-speech engine

Gesture framework and search

CDMA/EVDO, 802.1x, VPNs support 🍦 Android 2.0-2.1 Eclair (2009) Multiple account sync

Microsoft Exchange email support

Bluetooth 2.1 support

Improved Google Maps 3.1.2

HTML5 support 🍧 Android 2.2 Froyo (2010) USB tethering and Wi-Fi hotspot

Adobe Flash support

Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine

Push notifications (C2DM)

JIT implementation for performance 🍪 Android 2.3 Gingerbread (2010) Updated UI design

NFC support

Multiple cameras support

Download manager

Native support for more sensors 🍯 Android 3.0 Honeycomb (2011) “Holographic” UI

System Bar and Action Bar

Redesigned keyboard

Hardware acceleration

Multi-core processor support Tablet-only version. 🍦 Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (2011) Unified phone and tablet UI

Face Unlock

Android Beam for NFC sharing

Wi-Fi Direct support

Full device encryption 🍭 Android 4.1-4.3 Jelly Bean (2012) Project Butter for UI smoothness

Google Now introduced

Expandable notifications

Restricted profiles (4.3)

OpenGL ES 3.0 support (4.3) 🍫 Android 4.4 KitKat (2013) Improved performance for low-memory devices

Full-screen “Immersive mode”

Wireless printing capabilities

WebViews based on Chromium

Emoji support in Google Keyboard 🍭 .0-5.1 Lollipop (2014) Android 5 .0-5.1 Lollipop (2014) Material Design introduced

ART runtime replaces Dalvik

Project Volta for battery improvements

Notifications on lock screen

Multi-user support for phones 🍬 Android 6.0 Marshmallow (2015) Granular app permissions

Doze mode for battery saving

Google Now on Tap

Native fingerprint reader support

USB Type-C support 🍭 Android 7.0-7.1 Nougat (2016) Multi-window support

Improved Doze mode

Vulkan API support

Seamless system updates

File-based encryption 🍪 Android 8.0-8.1 Oreo (2017) Picture-in-picture support

Notification channels

Autofill framework

Google Play Protect

Project Treble 🥧 Android 9 Pie (2018) Gesture navigation

Adaptive Battery

App Actions

Slices

Digital Wellbeing 🔟 Android 10 (2019) System-wide dark theme

Improved gesture navigation

Live Caption

Privacy controls for location

Project Mainline First version without a dessert name. 1️⃣1️⃣ Android 11 (2020) Chat bubbles

Built-in screen recorder

One-time permissions

Wireless Android Auto

5G support improvements 1️⃣2️⃣ Android 12 (2021) Material You design language

Privacy Dashboard

Approximate location permissions

Scrolling screenshots

One-handed mode 1️⃣3️⃣ Android 13 (2022) Per-app language preferences

Themed icons support

Improved privacy features

Bluetooth LE Audio support

Improved tablet optimization 1️⃣4️⃣ Android 14 (2023) Improved security for older apps

Enhanced accessibility features

Customizable lock screen clocks

Improved battery life

Enhanced privacy controls

How To Check Android Version On Your Phone Unsure what version of Android you’re running? It’s actually pretty simple to check what version of Android you’re running. All you have to do is follow these steps: Settings > About Phone > System > Android Version. If you’re running an older version of Android, there might be an update waiting for you. To check if you can update your phone, do the following: Settings > About Phone > System > Android Version > System Update Nothing there? No problem. All this means is that you’re running the latest Android version available for your phone. As you’re probably well aware, most Android phones – save for Samsung and Google Pixel ones – do not run the latest software. If you’re stuck on a REALLY old version of Android, like Android 8 or lower, it is probably time to update your phone. Both Google and Samsung now offer 7 years’ worth of Android updates on select models (they’re most expensive, flagship ones), so if updates are important to you, I’d keep it locked to these brands. Me? I’d probably go with a Pixel phone for the simple reason that Google ships Android updates months before Samsung does. Meanwhile, these would be the Android phone brands to avoid (if you care about Android updates).