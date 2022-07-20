America's Cheapest Data Plan...

An Updated MCU Timeline (2022): All The Marvel Films & Shows In Order

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 07/20/22 •  4 min read
If you want to watch ALL the Marvel films and shows in order, you’re going to need A LOT of time on your hands. Here’s the updated MCU timeline in the correct order for 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU, as it is also known) is Hollywood’s biggest cash cow. To date, there have been 87 movies and TV shows produced inside the MCU timeline – and there are loads more in production and shooting now.

As franchises go, MCU is the ultimate franchise, dwarfing everything else, including Star Wars both in its sheer size, its scope, and its capability for making money. For better or worse, there has never been anything quite like the MCU in the history of film – it has grown and mutated into an industry of sorts itself.

You’ve probably seen plenty of the films in the MCU but what about if you want to watch them in order, as I did back during the first COVID lockdowns? Well, to do that, you’ll need the updated MCU timeline for 2022.

I say, updated, because since 2020 there have been multiple new installments in the MCU, so updated timelines are required.

Updated MCU Timeline For 2022

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Agent Carter
  3. Agent Carter (season 1)
  4. Agent Carter (season 2)
  5. Captain Marvel
  6. Iron Man
  7. Iron Man 2
  8. The Incredible Hulk
  9. The Consultant
  10. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer
  11. Thor
  12. The Avengers
  13. Item 47
  14. Iron Man 3
  15. All Hail the King
  16. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 1-7)
  17. Thor: The Dark World
  18. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 8-16)
  19. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  20. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 17-22)
  21. Guardians of the Galaxy
  22. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
  23. Daredevil (season 1)
  24. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 1-10)
  25. Jessica Jones (season 1)
  26. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 11-19)
  27. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  28. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 20-22)
  29. Daredevil (season 2, eps 1-4)
  30. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 1-4)
  31. Daredevil (season 2, eps 5-11)
  32. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 5-8)
  33. Daredevil (season 2, eps 12-13)
  34. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 9-13)
  35. Ant-Man
  36. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 1-10)
  37. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 11-19)
  38. Iron Fist (season 1)
  39. Captain America: Civil War
  40. Team Thor
  41. Team Thor: Part 2
  42. Black Widow
  43. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 20-22)
  44. The Defenders (season 1)
  45. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 1-6)
  46. Doctor Strange
  47. Black Panther
  48. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 7-8)
  49. Agents of SHIELD: Slingshot (season 1, eps 1-6)
  50. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 9-22)
  51. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  52. Thor: Ragnarok
  53. Team Darryl
  54. Inhumans (season 1)
  55. The Punisher (season 1)
  56. Runaways (season 1)
  57. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 1-10)
  58. Jessica Jones (season 2)
  59. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 11-18)
  60. Cloak & Dagger (season 1)
  61. Cloak & Dagger (season 2)
  62. Luke Cage (season 2)
  63. Iron Fist (season 2)
  64. Daredevil (season 3)
  65. Runaways (season 2)
  66. The Punisher (season 2)
  67. Jessica Jones (season 3)
  68. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  69. Avengers: Infinity War
  70. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 19-22)
  71. Agents of SHIELD (season 6)
  72. Agents of SHIELD (season 7)
  73. Runaways (season 3)
  74. Avengers: Endgame
  75. Loki
  76. What If…?
  77. WandaVision
  78. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  79. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  80. Eternals
  81. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  82. Spider-Man: No Way Home
  83. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  84. Hawkeye
  85. Moon Knight
  86. Ms Marvel
  87. Thor: Love and Thunder

New MCU Films & TV Shows Coming In 2022 & 2023

As you can see, the list of films and TV shows for 2022’s updated MCU timeline is now, well… frankly enormous. In fact, it’d probably take you the best part of a year to watch everything on there – and even then it’d probably be a push.

Updated MCU Timeline
The growth and constant evolution of the MCU timeline, as well as its fidelity to the overarching story arcs that run throughout it, make it one of the most impressive (and lucrative) cinematic experiments in film history. Even the most cynical of film buffs would be hard-pressed NOT to be impressed by how the first MCU cycle tied up everything in the final Avengers movie.

As for new additions to the MCU timeline, there are plenty of new shows and films coming in 2022 and 2023. Here’s a complete list of all the upcoming MCU films and TV shows for the next 12-24 months – we’ll update this list as soon as more are confirmed.

New MCU Films & TV Shows For 2022/23

Updated MCU Timeline
