If you want to watch ALL the Marvel films and shows in order, you’re going to need A LOT of time on your hands. Here’s the updated MCU timeline in the correct order for 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU, as it is also known) is Hollywood’s biggest cash cow. To date, there have been 87 movies and TV shows produced inside the MCU timeline – and there are loads more in production and shooting now.

As franchises go, MCU is the ultimate franchise, dwarfing everything else, including Star Wars both in its sheer size, its scope, and its capability for making money. For better or worse, there has never been anything quite like the MCU in the history of film – it has grown and mutated into an industry of sorts itself.

You’ve probably seen plenty of the films in the MCU but what about if you want to watch them in order, as I did back during the first COVID lockdowns? Well, to do that, you’ll need the updated MCU timeline for 2022.

I say, updated, because since 2020 there have been multiple new installments in the MCU, so updated timelines are required.

Updated MCU Timeline For 2022

Captain America: The First Avenger Agent Carter Agent Carter (season 1) Agent Carter (season 2) Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk The Consultant A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer Thor The Avengers Item 47 Iron Man 3 All Hail the King Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 1-7) Thor: The Dark World Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 8-16) Captain America: The Winter Soldier Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 17-22) Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Daredevil (season 1) Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 1-10) Jessica Jones (season 1) Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 11-19) Avengers: Age of Ultron Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 20-22) Daredevil (season 2, eps 1-4) Luke Cage (season 1, eps 1-4) Daredevil (season 2, eps 5-11) Luke Cage (season 1, eps 5-8) Daredevil (season 2, eps 12-13) Luke Cage (season 1, eps 9-13) Ant-Man Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 1-10) Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 11-19) Iron Fist (season 1) Captain America: Civil War Team Thor Team Thor: Part 2 Black Widow Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 20-22) The Defenders (season 1) Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 1-6) Doctor Strange Black Panther Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 7-8) Agents of SHIELD: Slingshot (season 1, eps 1-6) Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 9-22) Spider-Man: Homecoming Thor: Ragnarok Team Darryl Inhumans (season 1) The Punisher (season 1) Runaways (season 1) Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 1-10) Jessica Jones (season 2) Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 11-18) Cloak & Dagger (season 1) Cloak & Dagger (season 2) Luke Cage (season 2) Iron Fist (season 2) Daredevil (season 3) Runaways (season 2) The Punisher (season 2) Jessica Jones (season 3) Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 19-22) Agents of SHIELD (season 6) Agents of SHIELD (season 7) Runaways (season 3) Avengers: Endgame Loki What If…? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Spider-Man: Far From Home Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Ms Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder

New MCU Films & TV Shows Coming In 2022 & 2023

As you can see, the list of films and TV shows for 2022’s updated MCU timeline is now, well… frankly enormous. In fact, it’d probably take you the best part of a year to watch everything on there – and even then it’d probably be a push.

The growth and constant evolution of the MCU timeline, as well as its fidelity to the overarching story arcs that run throughout it, make it one of the most impressive (and lucrative) cinematic experiments in film history. Even the most cynical of film buffs would be hard-pressed NOT to be impressed by how the first MCU cycle tied up everything in the final Avengers movie.

As for new additions to the MCU timeline, there are plenty of new shows and films coming in 2022 and 2023. Here’s a complete list of all the upcoming MCU films and TV shows for the next 12-24 months – we’ll update this list as soon as more are confirmed.

New MCU Films & TV Shows For 2022/23

She-Hulk – August 17, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – December 2022

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – May 5, 2023

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Secret Invasion – TBA

Blade – TBA

Fantastic Four – TBA

X-Men – TBA

Deadpool 3 – TBA

Ironheart – TBA

Armor Wars – TBA

Echo – TBA

Agatha: House of Harkness – TBA

X-Men ’97 – TBA

What If…? season 2 – TBA

Spider-Man: Freshman Year – TBA

I Am Groot – TBA

Marvel Zombies – TBA

