Marvel Confirms ENTIRE Phase 5 Line-Up + New Avengers Films

Marvel Studios has finally detailed every new film and TV show that’ll appear inside MCU’s Phase 5 as well as two new Avengers films…

Comic Con is BACK for the first time in three years. The expo took place in San Diego and Marvel Studios used it as the platform to announce a metric ton of news about MCU’s Phase 5 and two new Avengers films, confirming what’s next for the franchise, as well as where things will be heading in Phase 6.

MCU’s Phase 4 kicked off in 2021 and included both films and TV shows, Moon Knight, The Marvels, Ms. Marvel, Loki, and She-Hulk, but up until Comic Con no one knew when Phase 4 would conclude and Phase 5 begin. Well, now we know…

MCU’s Phase 5 Confirmed – The Multiverse Saga…

MCU’s Phase 4 will conclude in 2022. Phase 5 will then start in 2023 with the following new films and TV shows. In total, there will be 12 new films and TV shows in total, including a new Captain America film, the third installment of Guardians of The Galaxy, and a load of Disney+ TV series like Loki Season 2 and Daredevil: Born Again.

MCU Phase 5 Films & TV Series

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Echo – Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 – Summer 2023

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Blade – November 3, 2023

Ironheart – Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

Marvel Studio’s Phase 5 will run through 2023 and conclude in 2024 when it will give with to Phase 6. During Phase 6, we’ll get two new Avengers films – Avengers: The King Dynasty and Avengers: The Secret War – as well as a new Fantastic Four movie as well. The new Avengers films will get a release date on May 5, 2025, and November 8, 2025, respectively.

Plot details for the new Avengers films are pretty scant at present, save for the fact that we’ll be seeing Jonathan Majors again as Kang, following his appearance in the Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania trailer. As for The Secret War, nothing is yet known officially – though comic book fans have plenty of ideas about what it’ll entail…

Here’s a quick overview of the plot for the comic book version of Secret War via Marvel Fandom:

Nick Fury led a group of hand-selected superheroes into Latveria on a secret war. The US government didn’t sanction the action, the heroes in question (Spider-Man, Captain America, Daredevil, Wolverine, and Luke Cage) don’t remember going (…). Fury believed that Latveria and their prime minister Lucia von Bardas (Dr Doom was trapped in Hell back then) were supporting terrorism by equipping B-List super villains with high-tech equipment. Whatever happened during the secret war was bad, it was shameful, and Fury has hidden the truth ever since. Now it’s the present and the secret war has returned to bite him. Spidey, Daredevil, Captain America, S.H.I.E.L.D., and the Fantastic Four are facing horde of augmented villains.

Check out everything you need to know about MCU’s Phase 1 To Phase 4 inside our complete breakdown of the MCU. We also have an updated MCU Timeline For 2022 for anyone that wants to watch everything in order.

