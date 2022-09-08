When and where will Thor: Love and Thunder be available to stream? Here’s everything you need to know…

The latest installment in the Thor series, which forms part of the wider MCU, Thor: Love and Thunder, is once again directed by Taika Waititi and stars, of course, Chris Hemsworth in the title role, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale as the movie’s villain, Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder got a release in cinemas in early July 2022 and went on to earn $755 million at the box office. Reviews were decidedly damp, however, making Thor: Love and Thunder the lowest scoring movie in the series, per Rotten Tomatoes.

It did get a 77% audience approval rating which is fairly respectable and Bale received plenty of praise for his turn as Gorr. But the film has been divisive, largely owing to the overall tone of the movie – the story is fairly grim in its themes but there’s a focus on comedy and one-liners that many found a little too on the nose.

Either way, as the MCU develops, we’re going to start seeing more and more division over whether a particular film is any good or not – this is just a fact of life when something becomes as big and expansive as the MCU franchise. Ragnarok, it would appear, is still the best Thor film to date, although Love and Thunder is still very much the crowd-pleaser.

How To Watch Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will get its streaming release date on Disney+ on September 8, 2022. The film will be exclusively available on Disney+, so if you want to check it out once it is available, you’ll need to be a Disney+ subscriber.

Alternatively, now that Thor: Love and Thunder has finished its cinema run, the film will be able to buy on demand via the usual channels – Amazon Prime Video, Apple’s iTunes, YouTube, and more. Although, unlike with Disney+, you will have to pay to buy or rent Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder Movie Information

Rating: PG-13 (Intense Sci-Fi Violence|Action|Language|Partial Nudity|Some Suggestive Material)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy

Original Language: English

Director: Taika Waititi

Producer: Kevin Feige

Writer: Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Release Date (Theaters): Jul 8, 2022 Wide

Release Date (Streaming): Sep 8, 2022

Box Office (Gross USA): $340.9M

Runtime: 2h 5m

Distributor: Walt Disney Pictures

Sound Mix: Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos

Aspect Ratio: Scope (2.35:1)

Thor: Love and Thunder Plot

I won’t go into too many spoilers, in case you haven’t seen the film yet, but Thor: Love and Thunder follows the events of Ragnarok, so Thor is still rolling with The Guardians. Although some drama concerning Gorr, he’s basically a god killer, results in an SOS for Asgard which hastens Thor’s return to the mythical kingdom.

In order to fight Gorr, Thor joins forces with King Valkyrie and a heavily CGI’d Natalie Portman (AKA The Mighty Thor), who is now somehow the owner of Thor’s Mjolnir, to take on the threat of Gorr, before he can destroy Thor’s home.

As plots go, it is fairly bonkers as you’d expect. But the switcharoo of Portman’s character from scientist to THE NEW THOR is not something I saw coming. But given the way Disney does things, I probably should have.

Generally speaking, reviews have been mainly positive, at least from the major outlets. If you venture onto YouTube, however, things take a drastic turn – and not in a good way. The general theme, with the bad reviews, seems to be that the story is just stupid, the comedy falls flat quite a bit of the time, and the reassigning of roles (namely Portman becoming a more powerful Thor) is unnecessary.

Either way, you can now stream Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+, so watch it and make up your own mind.

