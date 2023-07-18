EE vs Three: Which Does Unlimited Data Best?

Pin

EE and Three both do unlimited data plans but which network does it best? Let’s find out by comparing and contrasting EE and Three’s Unlimited Data Plans…

EE vs Three Unlimited Data Plans Compared: Key Takeaways EE Unlimited Data Plan (Starts From £27pm): Fair Usage Policy: EE’s unlimited data is subject to a fair usage policy of 600GB per month. This is quite high but still a limit nonetheless. Personal Hotspot Limitation: They restrict the use of personal hotspot to 12 devices at a time. So, if you’re planning a big gathering with more than 12 devices, you might run into some issues. Plan Availability: EE offers unlimited data on Pay Monthly and SIM Only plans. Network Speed and Coverage: EE is known for its extensive coverage and high-speed 4G and 5G networks. Roaming: EE offers inclusive roaming in 48 destinations for their unlimited data customers. Three Unlimited Data Plan (Starts From £25pm): No Fair Usage Policy: Unlike many other networks, Three does not have a fair usage policy for their unlimited data plans. This means that customers can truly use as much data as they want without worrying about hitting a cap or having their speeds throttled. Personal Hotspot Allowance: While there is a limit on personal hotspot usage for Pay As You Go customers (12GB per month), for Pay Monthly customers, there’s no limit on personal hotspot usage. Plan Availability: Three offers unlimited data on a wide range of plans, including Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go, Home Broadband, and Mobile Broadband. Network Speed and Coverage: Three has extensive coverage across the UK and has been investing heavily in its network infrastructure. Roaming: With Three’s ‘Go Roam’ feature, customers can use their data in 71 destinations worldwide at no extra cost. Three’s unlimited plans are cheaper, do not come with as many limitations and/or restrictions, and feature more roaming destinations. Bottom line? Three’s unlimited plans are the best option right now for data, value for money, and roaming. VIEW BEST PLAN

In the world of mobile data, the term “unlimited” is a coveted one. But as savvy consumers know, not all unlimited data plans are created equal. Today, we’re putting two of the UK’s biggest mobile networks, EE and Three, head-to-head to see how both network’s unlimited data plans stack up.

EE’s Unlimited Data Plan: A Closer Look

EE, known for its extensive coverage and high-speed 4G and 5G networks, offers unlimited data on Pay Monthly and SIM Only plans. But what does “unlimited” really mean for EE customers?

Fair Usage Policy First off, EE’s unlimited data is subject to a fair usage policy of 600GB per month. While this limit is quite high, it’s still a cap that heavy data users need to be aware of. Personal Hotspot Limitation Planning a big gathering and need to share your data? EE restricts the use of personal hotspot to 12 devices at a time. So, if your party guest list includes more than 12 devices, you might run into some issues. Roaming For the globetrotters, EE offers inclusive roaming in 48 destinations for their unlimited data customers. This feature allows you to use your data plan while travelling without incurring extra costs.

Three’s Unlimited Data Plan: The Breakdown

Three, on the other hand, offers unlimited data on a wide range of plans, including Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go, Home Broadband, and Mobile Broadband. But how does Three’s “unlimited” compare to EE’s?

No Fair Usage Policy Unlike many other networks, Three does not have a fair usage policy for their unlimited data plans. This means that customers can truly use as much data as they want without worrying about hitting a cap or having their speeds throttled. This is a significant advantage for data-hungry users. Personal Hotspot Allowance Three does impose a limit on personal hotspot usage for Pay As You Go customers, capping it at 12GB per month. However, for Pay Monthly customers, there’s no limit on personal hotspot usage. This flexibility is a boon for those who often tether other devices to their phone. Roaming With Three’s ‘Go Roam’ feature, customers can use their data in 71 destinations worldwide at no extra cost. This feature outshines EE’s roaming offering, making Three a great option for frequent travellers.

The Verdict

Both EE and Three offer compelling unlimited data plans, each with their own strengths. EE’s high-speed network and extensive coverage make it a strong contender, but its fair usage policy and personal hotspot limitations may be a deal-breaker for some.

On the other hand, Three’s truly unlimited data and generous personal hotspot allowance make it a standout choice, especially for heavy data users and frequent travellers.

In the end, the “best” unlimited data plan will depend on your individual needs and circumstances. Whether you value speed, coverage, flexibility, or all of the above, both EE and Three offer solid options for staying connected without worrying about data limits.

But our pick for the overall best, based on all the criteria above, would be Three; for value for money, data allowance, coverage, and things like Hotspot, its basic unlimited plan which starts from £25 per month really cannot be beaten.

