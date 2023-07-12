Best SIM-Only Deals: EE, Three, Vodafone & More…

Pin

With a SIM-only deal, you’ll save more, get more of what you want (data), and have the option to leave any time you like. Here’s the best SIM-only deals right now…

Best SIM-Only Deals [July 2023]

As of right now, so July 2023, the best SIMO plan in the UK for value for money and data allowance is Three’s Unlimited Standard plan. You get unlimited 4G and 5G data, access to some of the best coverage in the UK, and one of the lowest monthly fees for unlimited data.

If you want the best possible speeds and the most amount of data, go with this plan – it is by far the best value for money SIM-only plan in the UK right now.

GET 3 MONTHS FREE Pin Three Unlimited Standard Plan 5.0 £25.00pm The Unlimited Standard SIMO 24M is the most expensive of the bunch, costing £25.00 per month. As the name suggests, this plan offers unlimited data, making it a perfect fit for heavy internet users, be it streaming, gaming, or frequently downloading large files. Pros: Unlimited 4G and 5G Data

Unlimited 4G and 5G Data Cheapest Unlimited Plan In UK

Cheapest Unlimited Plan In UK Exceptional Coverage

Exceptional Coverage First Three Months Are 100% Free VIEW LATEST DEALS

Need more options? Here’s the best SIM-only plans on the market right now, including unlimited plans, budget plans, and premium plans that come with loads of data and freebies (like free access to Netflix, Spotify, and more)…

Three Mobile

Unlimited Standard SIMO – Editor’s Choice

The Unlimited Standard SIMO 24M is the most expensive of the bunch, costing £25.00 per month. As the name suggests, this plan offers unlimited data, making it a perfect fit for heavy internet users, be it streaming, gaming, or frequently downloading large files.

This plan offers total freedom from worrying about data caps.

250GB Standard SIMO

Priced at £20.00 per month, the 250GB Standard SIMO 24M plan offers a substantial amount of data that should satisfy most users, including those who enjoy streaming HD video or music daily. With 250GB at your disposal, you can enjoy a near-unlimited feel at a lower cost than the truly unlimited plan.

120GB Standard SIMO

The 120GB Standard SIMO 24M plan, costing £16.00 per month, offers a generous 120GB of data. This package is great for those who spend considerable time online but don’t necessarily stream large amounts of media. It strikes a balance between affordability and plentiful data, making it a perfect mid-range option.

25GB Standard SIMO

At £14.00 per month, the 25GB Standard SIMO 24M plan is a cost-effective option for those with lighter data needs. Ideal for regular social media browsing, checking emails, and occasional video watching, this plan offers ample data for users without heavy streaming or downloading requirements.

12GB Standard SIMO – Best Budget Option

The most affordable among the five, the 12GB Standard SIMO 24M plan, costs £12.00 per month and offers 12GB of data. This plan is excellent for users who primarily use their phones for calls, texts, and light browsing. It caters to users who mostly connect to Wi-Fi and require mobile data sparingly.

EE

250GB Data Gifting

Priced at £25 per month, the 250GB Data Gifting plan runs for a duration of 24 months. It offers a whopping 250GB of data along with unlimited minutes and texts.

One of its key selling points is the ‘Stay Connected Data’ feature and the ability to gift data to all family members.

With data speeds of up to 100 Mbps, this plan is perfect for those who require a substantial amount of data and want to share their allowance with family members.

5GB No Frills

The 5GB No Frills plan is a more basic and affordable option, costing £15 per month for a 24-month contract.

It offers 5GB of data along with unlimited minutes and texts. Though it provides less data than the other plans, it still offers great speeds of up to 25 Mbps.

This plan is suitable for users who don’t require a lot of mobile data or those on a tighter budget, yet still need a reliable connection.

Unlimited Data and Data Gifting

At £30 per month for a 24-month contract, the Unlimited Data and Data Gifting plan is the most expensive of the three.

However, it provides unlimited data and the ability to gift data to family members.

Boasting excellent speeds of up to 100 Mbps and unlimited minutes and texts, this plan is the ultimate package for heavy data users and those who love sharing with their family without worrying about data constraints.

Main Features of Each Plan Plan: 250GB Data Gifting Plan Length: 24 months

Price: £25 per month

Benefits: Stay Connected Data, gift data to all family members, excellent speeds up to 100 Mbps

Minutes and Texts: Unlimited

Get This Plan Plan: 5GB No Frills Plan Length: 24 months

Price: £15 per month

Benefits: Great speeds up to 25 Mbps

Minutes and Texts: Unlimited

Get This Plan Plan: Unlimited Data andData Gifting Plan Length: 24 months

Price: £30 per month

Benefits: Gift data to all family members, excellent speeds up to 100 Mbps

Minutes and Texts: Unlimited

Get This Plan

Vodafone

Unlimited Max + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment: The Premium Powerhouse

With a monthly cost of £49, this is the most expensive plan. In exchange, you receive unlimited data, texts, and minutes, alongside the fastest available speed.

It includes three extra benefits: Device Care, Unlimited Picture Messages, and inclusive roaming in 51 European destinations.

It also offers a choice of entertainment for 12 months and 5G at no extra cost, making it a comprehensive package for heavy users who require the best performance and maximum benefits.

Unlimited + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment: A Balanced Blend

Priced at £46 a month, this plan offers unlimited data, texts, and minutes, much like the Unlimited Max + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment plan.

However, it’s capped with a maximum download speed of 10 Mbps. The plan still includes the same three extra benefits and 12 months of entertainment of your choice.

This plan represents a good balance for users who need unlimited services but are willing to compromise on speed for a slight reduction in cost.

25GB + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment: Modest Usage, Maximum Value

The 25GB + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment plan comes at a monthly cost of £39 and provides 25GB of data along with unlimited texts and minutes.

It’s suitable for those with modest data needs. An interesting feature of this plan is its 3x Unlimited Data Boosters, potentially useful for users who occasionally need extra data.

Like the other two plans, it includes a year of entertainment and 5G at no extra cost.

Unlimited Max: The Bare Bones Power Plan

The Unlimited Max plan, costing £34 a month, is the most economical among the four. It provides unlimited data, texts, and minutes with the fastest available speed.

Unlike the other plans, it only includes 5G at no extra cost, with no other extra benefits or entertainment options.

This plan is perfect for users who require high-speed and unlimited services without the need for extra features or entertainment options.

Key Takeaways

While all four plans offer a variety of features and services, the right one for you depends on your specific needs, usage habits, and budget.

The Unlimited Max + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment plan is a high-end, all-encompassing package ideal for heavy users.

In contrast, the Unlimited + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment and 25GB + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment plans offer slightly limited features at a lower cost.

The Unlimited Max plan is a no-frills plan that provides high-speed and unlimited services without any extras and, for a lot of users, will be the best value for money option.

Main Features of Each Plan Unlimited Max + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment Speed : Fastest available

: Fastest available Data : Unlimited

: Unlimited Minutes & Texts : Unlimited

: Unlimited Monthly Cost : £49

: £49 Includes : Xtra: Device Care, Xtra: Unlimited Picture Messages, Inclusive roaming in 51 European destinations, 5G at no extra cost

: Xtra: Device Care, Xtra: Unlimited Picture Messages, Inclusive roaming in 51 European destinations, 5G at no extra cost Your choice of entertainment for 12 months

Get This Plan Unlimited + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment Speed : Maximum download of 10 Mbps

: Maximum download of 10 Mbps Data : Unlimited

: Unlimited Minutes & Texts : Unlimited

: Unlimited Monthly Cost : £46

: £46 Includes : Xtra: Device Care, Xtra: Unlimited Picture Messages, Inclusive roaming in 51 European destinations, 5G at no extra cost

: Xtra: Device Care, Xtra: Unlimited Picture Messages, Inclusive roaming in 51 European destinations, 5G at no extra cost Your choice of entertainment for 12 months

Get This Plan 25GB + 3 Xtra benefits + Entertainment Data : 25GB

: 25GB Minutes & Texts : Unlimited

: Unlimited Monthly Cost : £39

: £39 Includes : Xtra: 3x Unlimited Data Boosters, Xtra: Device Care, Xtra: Unlimited Picture Messages, Inclusive roaming in 51 European destinations, 5G at no extra cost

: Xtra: 3x Unlimited Data Boosters, Xtra: Device Care, Xtra: Unlimited Picture Messages, Inclusive roaming in 51 European destinations, 5G at no extra cost Your choice of entertainment for 12 months

Get This Plan Unlimited Max – Editor’s Choice Speed : Fastest available

: Fastest available Data : Unlimited

: Unlimited Minutes & Texts : Unlimited

: Unlimited Monthly Cost : £34

: £34 Includes : 5G at no extra cost

: 5G at no extra cost Get This Plan

O2

Plan Data Contract Length Monthly Cost 150GB Plan 150GB 24 months £19.99 15GB Plan 15GB 24 months £15.00 Summer Sale Plan Unlimited 24 months £31.99 250GB Plan 250GB 24 months £25.00

Plus Plan: Big Data at an Affordable Cost

Costing £19.99 per month, the Plus Plan offers 150GB of data along with unlimited minutes and texts, all under a 24-month contract.

This plan provides significant value with roaming at no extra cost in 75 destinations worldwide, which includes notable locations like the EU, USA, and Australia. In terms of added benefits, customers get up to 6 months of free Apple Music and an Extra of their choice.

If your household also has Virgin Media broadband, you can enjoy double the data, making this plan an excellent option for high data users looking for affordability and broad roaming coverage.

15GB Plan: A Budget-Friendly Package

Priced at just £15.00 per month, the 15GB Plan is the most budget-friendly option. The plan includes 15GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts under a 24-month contract.

Roaming is limited to the EU, up to 25GB, making it suitable for those primarily based in or traveling within Europe.

The plan also includes up to 3 months of free Apple Music and Disney+. Like the Plus Plan, data can be doubled when paired with Virgin Media broadband at home, making it a cost-effective choice for moderate data users.

Summer Sale Plan: Unlimited for the Power User

At £31.99 per month, the Summer Sale Plan is the most expensive among the four. However, it offers unlimited data, minutes, and texts, accommodating high-intensity users.

Like the Plus Plan, it offers roaming at no extra cost in 75 destinations worldwide. The plan also includes up to 6 months of free Apple Music and an Extra of their choice.

The cherry on top: exclusive benefits when paired with Virgin Media broadband and O2 Pay Monthly, making it ideal for heavy users who prioritize unlimited usage and global coverage.

250GB Plan: Big Data at a Middle Ground Price

The 250GB Plan, costing £25.00 per month, provides a hefty 250GB of data along with unlimited minutes and texts under a 24-month contract.

Similar to the 15GB Plan, it offers roaming freely in the EU, up to 25GB. The plan also includes up to 3 months of free Apple Music and Disney+, with exclusive benefits when paired with Virgin Media broadband and O2 Pay Monthly.

This plan stands as a middle ground between the extreme plans, suitable for users with hefty data needs who mostly roam within the EU.

In conclusion, while all four plans provide a robust set of features and benefits, the right choice ultimately depends on your individual requirements.

The Plus Plan is a great high-data, cost-effective option with worldwide roaming, while the 15GB Plan offers a budget-friendly package. The Summer Sale Plan is perfect for heavy users who require unlimited data and broad roaming coverage.

Lastly, the 250GB Plan provides a balance of voluminous data and cost while focusing on EU roaming. Choose wisely to ensure your plan fits like a glove!

Plus Plan

150GB data

Unlimited minutes and texts

24-month contract

Monthly cost: £19.99

Offers and benefits: Roaming at no extra cost in 75 destinations worldwide, including the EU, USA, and Australia. Up to 6 months free Apple Music and 6 months of an Extra of your choice. Double data when your household also has Virgin Media broadband.

Get This Plan

15GB Plan

15GB data

Unlimited minutes and texts

24-month contract

Monthly cost: £15.00

Offers and benefits: Roam freely in the EU, up to 25GB. Up to 3 months free Apple Music and 3 months of Disney+. Double data when your household also has Virgin Media broadband.

Get This Plan

Summer Sale Plan

Unlimited data

Unlimited minutes and texts

24-month contract

Monthly cost: £31.99

Offers and benefits: Roaming at no extra cost in 75 destinations worldwide, including the EU, USA, and Australia. Up to 6 months free Apple Music and 6 months of an Extra of your choice. Exclusive benefits when your household also has Virgin Media broadband and O2 Pay Monthly.

Get This Plan

250GB Plan

250GB data

Unlimited minutes and texts

24-month contract

Monthly cost: £25.00

Offers and benefits: Roam freely in the EU, up to 25GB. Up to 3 months free Apple Music and 3 months of Disney+. Exclusive benefits when your household also has Virgin Media broadband and O2 Pay Monthly.

Get This Plan

What Are SIM-Only Plans?

SIM-only deals are the #1 way to cut down your monthly expenditure. If you own your phone outright, or you want to buy one outright to avoid expensive contracts, then a SIM-only (AKA SIMO) is the best option for you.

SIMO deals are, perhaps, the most common way for UK punters to keep their monthly phone bills down. Many SIM-only deals offer unlimited data, calls, and texts (like this one from Three), so just because you don’t have a contract doesn’t mean you have to miss out.

You can pick up SIM-only deals for as little as £4 a month, though that won’t get you much data. If you want unlimited data, you’re looking at around £20-£25 a month (Three’s Unlimited Plan offers unlimited everything plus free 5G for when you get a 5G phone).

Benefits of SIM-Only Deals

Pin

The main benefit of going the SIM-only route is money; you’ll save a fortune not being locked into a contract for two years.

With a SIM-only deal, you can pick and choose exactly what you want with respect to data allowances and minutes. And best of all: if you find a better deal elsewhere, you can just leave – you’re not tied to any, one network.

You will have to source your own phone, more on that in a bit, but once you’ve done this you’re essentially a free agent. Networks make most of their money on hardware sales, effectively leasing millions of people iPhones and Samsung phones.

The data and minutes are a secondary revenue stream. And remember: on a contract, you’ll pay WAY more for a phone than you would if you bought it outright, either direct from the retailer or via somewhere like Amazon.

For me, SIM-only is the ONLY way to run a phone. You get more bang for your buck, you’re not tied to a network for years at a time, and if you find a better deal elsewhere, well… you can just go out and get it.

Example: Say you’re with O2, but Three starts offering Unlimited Data on one of its SIM-only deals. Well, because you’re not tied to O2 by a contract, you’re free to ditch it and move your business over to Three. All you’ll need is a PAK code.

Buying a Phone Outright (Versus Contract) – PROS & CONS

OK, so you want to go the SIM-only deal route, but you’re not exactly cash-rich. How do you buy an expensive phone outright if you’re not loaded?

Simple: you don’t.

Plenty of retailers run 0% finance on their handsets that you can take over 12 months, spreading the cost of a new device over the next year.

Samsung also runs great finance offers too on ALL of its products, so you can pick up any Samsung product, be it a phone, a TV, or a washing machine, and pay it off over 12 months with 0% APR.

Being fiscally aware of your options, and leveraging them correctly, is the #1 way to lower your monthly costs and still get the phone you want. Phone contracts are a con, so always finance the handset yourself.

How To Save Money Buying Phones (What I Do)

Alternatively, you could save a heap of money buying a refurbished phone. I tend to bang on quite a bit about refurbished phones, but the reason for this is because I love value for money and I hate paying over the odds for products – especially phones.

Refurbished phones look and function as good as new, but you can pick them up for about 40% less.

Where To Buy Refurbished Phones:

Alternatively, you can buy older flagship models. This tactic is something I’ve done over and over again during the past several years.

If you do all of the above correctly, you could reduce your monthly phone expenses by around 30%-40%. SIM-only plans are cheaper than contracts.

Plus, buying a phone outright – either through finance or refurbished – will lower your monthly hardware costs. These two things combined result in a drastically reduced monthly phone bill.

And that’s what everybody wants, right?