MAJOR Reddit Update: Media Tab, Speeds Up Search by 85%…

In a strategic effort to elevate the overall user experience, Reddit, the popular social discussion platform, has recently announced a comprehensive set of updates.

These updates are meticulously designed to refine and improve search functionalities across its native mobile applications for both Android and iOS, as well as its mobile web interface.

Recognizing the evolving needs of its vast and diverse user base, Reddit’s latest enhancements aim to address common challenges faced by users while searching for content.

By prioritizing a more intuitive search mechanism, the platform seeks to ensure that users can effortlessly find relevant discussions, media, and communities without sifting through an overwhelming amount of information.

The Reddit Media Tab

One of the standout features is the introduction of a new media tab on the search results page for both Android and iOS apps. This addition, driven by user feedback and extensive research, allows Redditors to effortlessly browse media content – be it videos, GIFs, or images.

Gone are the days when users had to tediously scroll through post results to locate specific media.

Moreover, those on the hunt for media content within a particular subreddit can now utilize the search bar on the community page, input their query, and instantly view media associated with that specific subreddit under the new tab.

A Refined Search Experience

Reddit’s commitment to user-centric design is evident in the revamped search results page. By eliminating unnecessary elements and adopting a more streamlined design, the platform ensures users can locate their desired content with ease and efficiency. Although plenty of folks still pine after the old Reddit design.

Prioritizing Accessibility

In a commendable move towards inclusivity, Reddit has made the posts and comments tabs on the search result page compatible with screen readers for its native mobile apps. With the addition of labels, roles/traits, values, and states to all elements on these pages, Redditors relying on screen readers can seamlessly navigate and interact with content.

Mobile Web Search: Faster and More Intuitive

Following web enhancements rolled out earlier this summer for logged-out users, Reddit has further optimized the search experience on mobile web. Preliminary tests indicate a whopping 85% increase in search speed.

Other noteworthy updates include: Distinct tabs for community and comment search results, a feature previously unavailable.

The introduction of sort-by-time content filters in the posts and comments tabs, aligning the mobile web experience with that of native mobile apps and desktop.

A design overhaul ensuring consistency with native apps.

