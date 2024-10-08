What’s New in Nothing OS 3.0 Beta? Lots of Things…

The first Nothing OS 3.0 beta has landed; here’s a quick overview of what’s new and how you can get access to it

TL;DR – What’s New in Nothing OS 3.0 Beta: ✨ New Fingerprint Animation : Fresh visuals for unlocking.

: Fresh visuals for unlocking. 🔒 Lock Screen Customization : New clock faces and more widget options.

: New clock faces and more widget options. 🤖 AI-powered Smart Drawer : Automatic app sorting for better organization.

: Automatic app sorting for better organization. ⚙️ Quick Settings Redesign : Streamlined editing, updated visuals.

: Streamlined editing, updated visuals. 📸 Camera Improvements : Faster launch, better HDR, low-light boost.

: Faster launch, better HDR, low-light boost. 📲 Enhanced Multitasking : Movable/resizable pop-up view for easier multitasking.

: Movable/resizable pop-up view for easier multitasking. 🗂️ Auto-archive : Frees up storage automatically.

: Frees up storage automatically. 📊 Partial Screen Sharing: Controlled recording options.

Nothing OS 3.0, the latest major software update from Nothing, has entered its open beta phase, bringing Android 15 to the Phone (2a). With a broader rollout expected in December, this open beta provides early adopters a first glimpse at the improvements and new features that define Nothing OS 3.0.

New Features and Improvements in Nothing OS 3.0 Beta

The update introduces a host of enhancements aimed at personalization, usability, and performance:

Lock Screen Customization : Revamped lock screen options allow for more flexibility, including new clock faces and expanded widget space, making it easier to tailor the phone to your preferences.

: Revamped lock screen options allow for more flexibility, including new clock faces and expanded widget space, making it easier to tailor the phone to your preferences. AI-powered Smart Drawer : This feature automatically sorts apps into categories, making organization more intuitive and helping users find what they need faster. Users can also pin their favorite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access.

: This feature automatically sorts apps into categories, making organization more intuitive and helping users find what they need faster. Users can also pin their favorite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access. Quick Settings Redesign : The Quick Settings menu has received a major visual and functional overhaul, offering a streamlined editing experience, a refreshed widget library, and updated visuals in the Settings app.

: The Quick Settings menu has received a major visual and functional overhaul, offering a streamlined editing experience, a refreshed widget library, and updated visuals in the Settings app. Camera Improvements : Faster launch times, reduced HDR processing, enhanced portrait effects, improved low-light performance, and an upgraded zoom slider display make the camera experience smoother and more responsive.

: Faster launch times, reduced HDR processing, enhanced portrait effects, improved low-light performance, and an upgraded zoom slider display make the camera experience smoother and more responsive. Enhanced Multitasking : The new movable and resizable pop-up view allows users to keep key information accessible without leaving their current app. Pop-up windows can be pinned to the screen edge for seamless multitasking.

: The new movable and resizable pop-up view allows users to keep key information accessible without leaving their current app. Pop-up windows can be pinned to the screen edge for seamless multitasking. Additional Improvements : Auto-archive Function : Helps free up storage space automatically. Partial Screen Sharing : Offers more controlled screen recording. Updated Setup Wizard : Improved onboarding experience. Predictive Back Animations : For compatible apps, making navigation smoother. New Fingerprint Animation : Refreshed visuals for fingerprint unlocking.

:

When and Which Devices Can Join the Open Beta

Currently, the open beta is available for the Phone (2a), which can be accessed by installing an APK and updating through Settings > System > Update to Beta version > “Check for new version.”

Support for the Phone (2) is set to arrive in November 2024, followed by the Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone (1) in December 2024. This staggered rollout ensures that every model in Nothing’s lineup will eventually experience the new OS.

The Nothing OS 3.0 open beta gives users the chance to experience these new features firsthand and share feedback with Nothing, helping shape the final release. Things will almost certainly be buggy, so as always: proceed with caution – especially if you’re downloading it onto your main phone!