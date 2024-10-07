Is it worth going from iPhone to Google Pixel? Normally, I’d say no. But the Pixel 9 Pro XL is an utter monster. Here’s 11 benefits I noticed once I’d made the switch away from iPhone…

My iPhone 13 has been dragging its ass for a solid 6-9 months now. The battery life is terrible (Battery Health is down at 82%) and it has felt sluggish for as long as I can remember.

Having been burnt by Google’s Pixel phones in the past, I was dubious about making the switch from iPhone to Pixel phone. But the Pixel 9 Pro XL had literally everything I needed, so I decided to give it a shot.

To my surprise, things have moved on A LOT since I last used a Pixel phone (it was the Pixel 6 Pro; and I hated it). Google’s done A LOT of work on not just the hardware but also the UX experience, leaving me pretty darn impressed.

Thinking about switching from iPhone to Pixel phone yourself? Here’s 11 core benefits that Google’s Pixel 9 has over Apple’s iPhone…

Why I Now Prefer Pixel Phone Over iPhone – 11 Rock-Solid Reasons…

(Note: This is Based on My Experience With The Pixel 9 Pro XL)

Exceptional Spam Call and Text Filtering

I get like 2-3 spam calls a day. That’s not a lot but it is definitely annoying. Most of the time it’s some doink from 118. But other times, it is something more nefarious, a phishing scam or whatever.

In iOS, I’ve blocked – but don’t quote me on this – around 200 numbers since 2019. And yet the spam calls (sometimes from numbers I’ve blocked) get through.

With Google’s AI-powered call screening and spam text filtering, my days of dealing with people calling from 118 and scammers are over. It just blocks them. And when they’re blocked, they stay blocked.

A few occasionally get through but once they’re flagged, they’re banned for good. The frequency of spam calls I get has basically gone down to zero. No one really talks about this feature but it is easily one of my most favorite features available on Pixel phone.

Enhanced Customization and Flexibility

Apple’s loosened up its grip on iOS over the past few years. It now has widgets and you can (kind of) customise things. But it is still orders of magentude behind Android in this context, where essentially nothing is off the table.

I’ve used A LOT of Android phones over the years (I’ve been doing this since 2009) but I totally forget about how nice it is to be able to just change things on my phone – things like the default apps, the core settings, the way it looks, hell, even the launcher.

You can’t really do any of this stuff inside iOS, and when you can it feels like Apple has made it deliberately difficult. Like, when you want to rearrange your apps. Why is that so goddamn hard? Why must they ALL move at the same the time?

Again, this is something I didn’t expect to enjoy so much. I kind of just gotten used to the way Apple forces you to do things. Turns out there’s a better way, I’d just forgotten all about it after being locked away in Prison iOS for so long.

Stunning Camera Performance

The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s camera is nothing short of remarkable. Photos are crisp, vibrant, and detailed, even in low-light conditions thanks to Night Sight.

Features like Magic Eraser and Motion Mode are brilliant. Yes, both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL are probably fairly evenly matched in the performance stakes when it comes to camera tech, but Google’s AI stuff and machine learning is utterly bonkers.

I can edit photos and videos maybe twice as fast as I could on my iPhone 13. If you’re a content creator, I honestly cannot think of a better reason to switch from iPhone to Pixel. The editing tools, the AI features, and the machine learning make the process of image capture so much more efficient.

Improved Battery Life

My iPhone 13 was now pretty old when I upgraded to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Its battery was decent for the first few years too. But once the Battery Health dipped down below 89%, things started to get noticeably worse.

Now, battery life isn’t really an issues on any top-tier Pixel phone or iPhone. But the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s battery is something else. Even with persistent heavy usage, it’ll breeze through an entire day, often with as much as 45% to 55% left in the tank.

I’ve tested most of Apple’s Pro Max models over the years and not a single one has made it through a full day of heavy use with that much left in the battery. Even the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This was one of the main reasons why I opted for the Pixel 9 Pro XL over the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Productivity Boost with Streamlined Tasks

Google has always done its best to make its Pixel phones truly useful. The features, the thought processes behind certain decisions and updates – everything is about trying to make the phones more useful.

QC issues aside, Google’s Pixel phones have been, historically, some of the smartest on the market. But with all this AI stuff, the gap is now even wider – they’re just smarter than everything else now. By a considerable margin.

Features like universal search, quick access to settings, and intelligent app suggestions make navigating the phone swift and intuitive. Tasks that used to take multiple steps on my iPhone are now done with a simple gesture or, thanks to machine learning, they just sort of happen when I want them to.

Superior Notification System

I don’t care which side of the iOS vs Android fence you’re on, there is one thing we can ALL agree on: Apple’s iOS notifications system SUCKS.

If you use iPhone for long enough, you start to forget that notifications can be done well. You just get used to the way iOS handles them. It’s only when you switch that you realise just how bad they really are…

I mean, just look at the way Pixel phones handle notifications. You have things like notification shades, bundled alerts, and the ability to prioritize or silence certain notifications. And that’s just the basic stuff.

Accessing notifications on Pixel phones is easier, they’re laid out better, and you don’t have to scroll around inside apps to find things: everything is right these in the drop-down notifications panel. Apple has A LOT of work to do in this context.

Intuitive Swipe Back Gesture

One of the things that blew my mind when I switched to the Pixel 9 Pro XL was the intuitive swipe back gesture. On iOS, going back in apps always felt a bit clunky—you’d have to reach up to the top-left corner to tap that tiny back button or rely on some awkward on-screen prompt.

It was annoying, to say the least. But on the Pixel, it’s as simple as swiping in from either side of the screen. It’s so natural and fluid that I wondered why Apple hasn’t implemented something similar. Navigating through apps and menus became a breeze, and it’s one of those features that, once you get used to it, you can’t imagine living without.

Split-Screen Multitasking

Another game-changer for me has been the split-screen multitasking. I know Android’s had this feature for ages, but coming from an iPhone, it’s like discovering a whole new world.

Being able to run two apps simultaneously is insanely useful. I can watch a YouTube video while browsing the web or keep an eye on my email while chatting with friends.

On iOS, multitasking feels limited and, frankly, a bit archaic. The Pixel’s implementation is smooth and intuitive, and it genuinely boosts my productivity. It’s one of those things I didn’t realize I was missing until I had it.

Exclusive Pixel Features

Now, let’s talk about some of the cool exclusive features you get with the Pixel. “Now Playing” is a standout. Imagine you’re in a café, and a song comes on that you like.

The Pixel automatically identifies it and shows you the title and artist on your lock screen—no need to whip out your phone and open an app. Then there’s “At a Glance,” which gives you timely info like upcoming meetings, flight updates, or weather alerts right on your home screen.

These might seem like small things, but they add up to make the overall experience that much better. It’s these kinds of thoughtful touches that make me wonder what I’ve been missing all these years.

Widgets and Home Screen Customization

I can now add a full calendar widget to my home screen, resize it, and place it wherever I want. Weather updates, news feeds, fitness stats—you name it, you can customize it.

And it’s not just about widgets; the entire home screen is customizable.

Want to change the icons? Go ahead. Prefer a different launcher? No problem. It’s your phone, so make it look and work the way you want. After years of being told how my home screen should look, it’s refreshing to have this level of control.

Freedom from a Restricted Ecosystem

Perhaps the most liberating aspect of switching to the Pixel is escaping Apple’s walled garden. Don’t get me wrong, Apple’s ecosystem works well if you’re fully invested in it, but it always felt a bit… confining.

I’d gotten used to the way Apple forces you to do things, like how rearranging apps feels like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded.

With the Pixel, I can sideload apps, use different app stores, and have full control over my files. I don’t have to jump through hoops to set default apps or change core settings.

It’s like moving from a strict boarding school to the open world—you suddenly realize how many restrictions you were under. The freedom to tweak and adjust my device to suit my needs is something I didn’t fully appreciate until I experienced it.