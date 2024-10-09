[DEAL] Buy Pixel 9 Pro XL, Get Pixel Buds Pro 2 For FREE

Mobiles has just launched an EPIC Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that’ll snag you a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 headphones (worth £219)

Between October 8 and November 5, 2024, customers who purchase the Pixel 9 Pro XL can claim a free set of Pixel Buds Pro 2, worth £219.

Alternatively, those who opt for the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, delivering a premium wireless audio experience.

But that’s not all. Shoppers can also grab a £100 Curry’s gift card with every Google Pixel 8a purchased between October 2 and October 22, 2024.

Are The Pixel Buds Pro 2 Any Good?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer significantly improved sound quality, with a balanced audio profile that features strong bass and clear treble. The upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is twice as effective as the previous model, providing excellent noise isolation that rivals other premium earbuds.

Designed to be 27% smaller and 24% lighter, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 come with multiple ear tip sizes and a new twist-to-adjust stabilizer, ensuring comfort and a secure fit during activities.

These earbuds also feature multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, spatial audio support, and hands-free Google Assistant integration. With up to 8 hours of playback time with ANC on and 12 hours without, along with a speaker in the charging case for finding lost earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a solid choice for anyone in the Google ecosystem.

And The Pixel 9 Pro XL? We All Know It’s A Monster…

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a hugely capable phone, one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Whether you’re talking about specs, performance, camera tech, or AI smarts, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has it all.

This is one of the main reasons why it is listed highly inside our 2024 Best Phones Guide – next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it is arguably the best phone you can buy right now.

