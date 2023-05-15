How To Preorder Google Pixel Fold: Best Deals & Offers Right Now

Pin

Here’s a quick guide on how to pre-order the Google Pixel Fold, the first ever foldable from Google…

Following an extended period of anticipation and rumors, Google has finally pulled back the curtain on its maiden foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold.

Pixel Fold Preorder The good news for anyone interested in picking up this phone is that you won’t have to wait long to get their hands on one. Preorders for the Pixel Fold are now live, exclusively via Google Play, with the phone set to start shipping in June. Oh, and if you pre-order via Google Play you’ll get a free Pixel Watch (LTE or Wi-Fi) for free.

What is The Pixel Fold?

Unveiled at the same time as the Pixel 7a, Google’s newest venture into the foldable phone market, the Pixel Fold, is priced at $1,799.

As Google’s premier flagship device, the Pixel Fold boasts a 7.6-inch primary display and a secondary, 5.8-inch external display. When the device is folded, the external screen serves multiple functions, allowing you to conveniently reply to messages or peruse the internet via Chrome.

Pin

Unfolding the device reveals the larger screen, which offers an enriched, tablet-esque viewing experience, perfect for streaming your favorite series or indulging in an immersive gaming session.

Pixel Fold Specs

Starting price $1,799 Cover display 5.8 inches OLED (2092 x 1080) Main display 7.6 inches OLED (2208 x 1840) Refresh rate Up to 120Hz for both CPU Tensor G2 RAM 12GB Storage / Expandable? 256GB / 512GB Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.7), 10.8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) Front camera 9.5MP (f/2.2) Inner camera 8MP (f/2.0) Video 4K video up to 60 fps Battery size 4,821 mAh Wired charging speed 30W Wireless charging? Yes Size open 6.2 x 5.5 x 0.2 inches Size closed 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches Weight 10 ounces Colors Obsidian, Porcelain

One of the unique features of the Pixel Fold is its ability to be used in a tabletop mode. This aspect of its design allows users to set their device on a flat surface and consume content or even record their own, all without needing the aid of an additional accessory like a tripod.

As of now, the Google Store is the exclusive platform for preordering the Pixel Fold.

However, we anticipate more preorder options becoming available from various carriers and retailers in the near future. Keep an eye on this page, as we will continuously update it with the latest deals as soon as they’re unveiled.

Be sure to check out our detailed review of the Pixel Fold, where we delve into the device’s specifications, features, and performance to help you decide if it’s the right fit for you.