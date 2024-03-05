16 Things You Need To Know About The iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 series is coming in 2024 and unlike last year’s there’s quite a few changes on the cards. Here’s 16 of the best ones…

Versus The iPhone 15…

The iPhone 15 series is no slouch. The camera system is great, the battery life is rock solid, the software is brilliant, and the performance is off the charts, thanks to Apple’s A-series chipsets.

With all this in mind, you’re probably wondering how Apple is going to top it with the iPhone 16 series? The devil, as always, is in the details. Unpacking all the latest rumors paints a pretty clear picture of how the new, 2024 iPhones will be different from the iPhone 15 series.

Bigger Displays

One of the most notable differences will be the larger display sizes for the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to boast display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

This marks the first significant size increase in years, providing users with more screen real estate for everything from video streaming to gaming and productivity tasks.

The standard models will maintain their current sizes, ensuring a familiar feel for users who prefer the existing dimensions.

New Chips, New Fabrication Processes

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 models are set to receive substantial upgrades with the introduction of new A-series chips.

These chips are built on the latest N3E 3-nanometer technology, offering advancements in both efficiency and performance.

This means users can expect faster processing speeds for apps, games, and multitasking, along with potentially improved battery life due to the chips’ enhanced efficiency.