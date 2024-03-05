The iPhone 16 Will Use WiFi 7 – Here’s Why That Matters

03/05/24 • 4 min read

Pin

Apple’s incoming iPhone 16 series probably won’t look any different from the iPhone 15 series. But at least it’ll have WiFi 7…

Key Takeaways: iPhone 16 and WiFi 7 Potential Design Refresh : The upcoming series might introduce notable design tweaks, altering the phone’s macro appearance.

: The upcoming series might introduce notable design tweaks, altering the phone’s macro appearance. Introduction of WiFi 7 : A significant upgrade with the iPhone 16 series, promising to revolutionize connectivity.

: A significant upgrade with the iPhone 16 series, promising to revolutionize connectivity. Unprecedented Speed: With a theoretical maximum of 46 Gbps, WiFi 7 dramatically surpasses its predecessor, ensuring lightning-fast downloads, uploads, and streaming. Check out all the latest iPhone 16 leaks and rumors. Prefer to get all your news in one sitting a week? Sign up for The I/O Newsletter.

Apple’s latest iPhones, the ones released between the iPhone 11 up to the iPhone 15, aren’t what you’d call experiments in pushing design boundaries. They all kind of look the same, with all the tweaks and updates happening under the hood.

And this is fine, everybody loves the iPhone – no one is complaining about the way it looks, save for us grumpy tech journalists. But this year’s series might have some choice design changes, stuff that could well “alter” the macro design of the phone.

But one new, rumoured addition to the iPhone 16 that’ll almost certainly go under the radar / over the heads of most users is the inclusion of WiFi 7 in all iPhone 16 series models.

The iPhone 16 Will Support WiFi 7 – Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal Most of us take WiFi for granted, it’s just there like a trust old golden retriever, waiting for us when we get home. But WiFi as a standard has changed and evolved dramatically over the past decade, and WiFi 7 represents another big shift in its lifecycle. Here’s five key reasons why all iPhone 16 users, and I suspect there’ll be many, should be getting quietly excited about their 2024/25 iPhones running the WiFi 7 standard. 5 Reasons WiFi 7 Is A Big Deal Pin Lightning-Fast Like Never Before WiFi 7 isn’t just stepping up the game; it’s completely changing the field with speeds up to 46 Gbps. That’s a monumental leap from WiFi 6’s 9.6 Gbps. Imagine downloading, uploading, and streaming at rates that would make your current phone blush. High-res videos, online gaming, massive file transfers? All handled with the grace and speed of a sprinter breaking the tape. Packed to the Rafters, No Sweat Ever felt like your WiFi was a congested highway at rush hour? WiFi 7’s wider lanes (channels up to 320 MHz) and smarter traffic management (thanks to 4096-QAM technology) mean your home could turn into a smart tech showroom or your office could run a small country’s internet needs without a single digital traffic jam. Lag is So Last Year For those who live and die by the millisecond—gamers, live-streamers, and the virtual reality adventurers—WiFi 7’s reduced latency is like finding an express lane that’s always open. Video calls without awkward freezes, gaming without the rage quits, and AR/VR experiences that are truly immersive. Crowd Control, Mastered Thanks to Multi-link Operation (MLO), WiFi 7 can juggle multiple bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) at once, ensuring your device always has a VIP pass to the least crowded network. It’s like having a personal traffic cop for your data, directing it away from congestion for smoother, faster connections. Fort Knox-Level Security WiFi 6’s WPA3 security was already tough, but WiFi 7 adds new layers to this digital fortress with features like Opportunistic Wireless Encryption (OWE). It’s akin to adding an extra lock to your data’s front door, giving you peace of mind that your information is safe and sound.

Check out all the other iPhone 16 series rumors inside our dedicated iPhone 16 leaks and latest news hub.