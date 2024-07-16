The 15 Key Reasons Why Privacy Experts Love Proton VPN

It’s fast, it’s super-secure, and unlike most other VPNs out there it is protected by Swiss privacy laws which is a massive unique selling point…

Screw The Rest, Get The Best Proton VPN is Now My Go-To VPN… Proton VPN’s Swiss location, strong privacy focus, and robust security features make it a top choice for anyone serious about their online privacy. It’s a worthwhile investment for peace of mind while browsing, streaming, or downloading. SAVE 55% TODAY Pin I’ve used PureVPN, Nord and a host of others. None of them compare to Proton VPN where it counts: speed, security, privacy, and overall features and usability. — Richard Goodwin, Editor Proton VPN Benefits NetShield uses DNS filtering to block ads, trackers, and malware before they even load. Uses encryption ciphers and protocols – OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard – to safeguard your data and web connections. Secure Core routes user traffic through privacy-focused countries like Switzerland, Iceland, and Sweden. Access to over 4500+ servers makes it rapid with respect to speed and downloads. Trusted by journalists, activists, and millions of users worldwide

VPNs are ten a penny these days. There’s myriad options available, both paid-for and free, and as someone that writes about VPNs for a living, I’ve used and tested nearly all of them over the past decade.

I get free access to most of them to test them out. In return, the VPN companies get a review on KnowYourMobile. I’m always honest and upfront about things like performance and security, the benefits and downsides, as regular readers will know.

But after a while, they all kind of blend into one another with very little to separate them. Is NordVPN that much different from ExpressVPN? Are the speed differences between PureVPN and Atlas VPN markedly different? Not really, no – at least, not in any meaningful manner.

I seldom continue my subscription once the free trial has ended, but with Proton VPN things played out a little differently. I used it for a month, explored its features and settings, compared it to the best VPNs on the market, and then, bizarrely… something weird happened.

I actually decided to pony up the cash for a subscription to Proton VPN after a I completed my tests. That’s how impressed I was by this plucky Swiss-based VPN. It’s fast, secure, and has more security and data protections in place than anything else on the market.

And if that wasn’t enough to whet your whistle, its prices are damn good too. But if you need to know more here’s 15 additional reasons why anyone that cares about personal data security should be making the switch to Proton VPN…

Proton VPN Security & Privacy Features Pin 1. Swiss Privacy Laws: It’s Like Fort Knox for Your Data Proton VPN, headquartered in Switzerland, benefits from the country’s stringent data protection laws, widely regarded as among the most robust in the world. The Swiss legal framework provides a level of privacy protection that significantly surpasses those of many other nations, offering users an exceptionally secure environment for their data. Switzerland’s long-standing tradition of neutrality and its strong commitment to individual privacy rights have culminated in a regulatory environment that places strict limitations on data collection and sharing. This legislative framework ensures that companies like Proton VPN can offer services with a degree of confidentiality that is difficult to match in other jurisdictions. The strength of Swiss privacy laws provides Proton VPN users with an additional layer of security, effectively safeguarding their online activities from unwarranted surveillance or data breaches. This level of protection is particularly valuable in an era where digital privacy concerns are increasingly at the forefront of public discourse. 2. No-Logs Policy That Actually Means Something When Proton VPN says “no logs,” they mean it. Unlike some VPNs that keep more logs than a lumberjack, Proton VPN’s no-logs policy has been independently audited. Your online activities are completely private and if the feds come knocking, Proton is protected by Swiss law. Most other VPNs do not have this kind of privacy in place, even paid-for, premium options. This is why Proton is trusted by journalists, activists, and researchers all over the globe. 3. High-Performance Server Network Proton VPN’s server infrastructure is engineered for optimal speed, ensuring minimal impact on internet performance. Users can expect seamless streaming, efficient downloads, and responsive browsing experiences, even when connected through the VPN. Proton VPN is one of the best VPN services for users who are privacy-conscious and are interested in bypassing geo-blocks and censorships. With 5200+ servers in 91 countries, Proton VPN serves as a decent option for torrenting and streaming, but the VPN goes further than that. Proton VPN is one of the best for speed, servers, country count, streaming and price. CyberNews 4. User-Controlled Server Selection Proton VPN offers granular control over server selection, allowing users to choose specific servers based on their needs. This feature enables optimization for factors such as geographic location, server load, and specific use cases. 5. NetShield: Advanced Ad and Malware Protection NetShield is Proton VPN’s integrated security feature that blocks ads, trackers, and potential malware at the network level. This proactive approach enhances both security and browsing speed by preventing unwanted content from loading. 6. Secure Core: Multi-Hop VPN Architecture Secure Core is Proton VPN’s advanced routing feature that channels traffic through multiple servers in privacy-friendly jurisdictions. This multi-hop architecture adds an extra layer of security, making it exceptionally difficult to trace user activity. 7. Tor Over VPN Integration Proton VPN offers seamless integration with the Tor network, allowing users to combine VPN encryption with Tor’s anonymity. This feature provides an additional layer of privacy for users requiring maximum anonymity.

8. Open-Source Applications Proton VPN’s commitment to transparency is evident in its open-source applications. This approach allows for independent security audits and fosters trust within the cybersecurity community. The importance of VPNs for online security and privacy is increasing day by day. Back in April of this year, Obama-era FTC rules(new window) designed to protect the privacy of internet browsing history were rolled back. Fast forward to today, and attempts are being made to dismantle net neutrality(new window) in the US, and several European governments are now calling for increased online surveillance.(new window) Last but not least, for over 1.5 billion people around the world(new window), the Internet does not live up to its promise of freedom of information. Instead, the Internet is a highly restricted and censored place, constantly under surveillance, where making a wrong move could lead to imprisonment or worse. Proton 9. Cross-Platform Compatibility Proton VPN provides native applications for major operating systems including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. This comprehensive support ensures consistent protection across various devices and platforms. 10. Automated Kill Switch The kill switch feature automatically terminates internet connectivity if the VPN connection is disrupted, preventing inadvertent data exposure. This fail-safe mechanism ensures continuous protection of the user’s real IP address. 11. Split Tunneling Capability Split tunneling allows users to route selected applications or IP addresses outside the VPN tunnel. This feature provides flexibility for accessing local network resources while maintaining VPN protection for other traffic. 12. Intuitive User Interface Proton VPN’s user interface is designed for accessibility, balancing advanced features with ease of use. The straightforward design ensures that users of all technical levels can effectively utilize the service. 13. P2P-Optimized Servers Proton VPN offers dedicated servers optimized for peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing. These servers are configured to handle high-bandwidth activities efficiently, catering to users who require robust P2P support. 14. Global Content Access Proton VPN’s server network is capable of bypassing geo-restrictions on various streaming platforms. This feature allows users to access region-locked content from around the world, enhancing the service’s versatility. 15. Transparent Pricing Structure Proton VPN maintains a clear and straightforward pricing model. The service avoids hidden fees or complex subscription tiers, offering users a transparent understanding of the costs associated with their chosen plan.