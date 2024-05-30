Screw The Rest, Get The Best Proton VPN is Now My Go-To VPN… Proton VPN’s Swiss location, strong privacy focus, and robust security features make it a top choice for anyone serious about their online privacy. It’s a worthwhile investment for peace of mind while browsing, streaming, or downloading. SAVE 55% TODAY Pin I’ve used PureVPN, Nord and a host of others. None of them compare to Proton VPN where it counts: speed, security, privacy, and overall features and usability. — Richard Goodwin, Editor Proton VPN Benefits NetShield uses DNS filtering to block ads, trackers, and malware before they even load. Uses encryption ciphers and protocols – OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard – to safeguard your data and web connections. Secure Core routes user traffic through privacy-focused countries like Switzerland, Iceland, and Sweden. Access to over 4500+ servers makes it rapid with respect to speed and downloads. Trusted by journalists, activists, and millions of users worldwide

Proton VPN is based in Switzerland and is headed by a group of data-privacy freaks that met while working at CERN. Yes, that CERN. Part of a wider suite of applications, Proton VPN positions itself as the de facto VPN of choice for those that value privacy and security.

But is this is the case, or is it mere bravado designed to sell more subscriptions?

I started testing Proton VPN around six months ago, ditching my then go-to VPN, NordVPN, in order to test Proton’s claims about its VPN service. After 3+ months of usage, I now have some pretty solid conclusions about the platform.

The 3+ Month Test… Proton VPN: Key Takeaways / What I Liked Setting up the service was a breeze, and I opted for the basic plan, which is priced similarly to my previous VPN subscriptions. I haven’t had any issues that required me to reach out to customer support, so I can’t comment on that aspect. One thing I really appreciate about Proton VPN is the ability to choose which server I want to connect to. This has helped me avoid any slowdowns or latency issues that I experienced with my previous VPN, where I was stuck with a single auto-selected server for each country. The speeds have been consistently good, and I can use both the Tor browser and torrents without any significant issues while connected to Proton VPN. It’s a relief to have a stable connection that doesn’t bottleneck my internet speed. I also feel secure knowing that Proton VPN is based in Switzerland, a country known for its strong privacy laws. The fact that the company has a strict no-logs policy and undergoes independent audits gives me peace of mind. The apps are user-friendly and haven’t given me any trouble on my Windows, iOS, or Android devices. I appreciate that they are open-source and audited, which adds to the overall trustworthiness of the service. SAVE 55% ON PROTON VPN TODAY →

Did I keep my subscription? Yes. Proton VPN is now my daily driver for all things VPN-related. Speed is one thing but the main reason I didn’t switch back to NordVPN is that Proton is based on Switzerland, and this is actually more important than I first thought.

The Advantages of a Swiss-based VPN🇨🇭

Switzerland is renowned for its most-excellent chocolate, rolling hills, exceptional hotels, watches and lots of other nice things. But did you know it is also one of the best places to live with respect to privacy laws?

Switzerland has a long-standing tradition of respecting individual privacy, what companies can and cannot do with your data, and it has strict rules about what it shares with other governments from around the world.

By using a Swiss-based VPN like Proton VPN, you get the following data-privacy benefits out the box:

Strict No-Logs Policy: Switzerland’s privacy laws allow Proton VPN to implement a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that no user data is monitored or stored, including IP addresses, browsing history, and session lengths. This policy has been independently audited, providing users with peace of mind. Strong Legal Protections: Under Swiss data protection regulations, Proton VPN is not required to comply with data requests unless supported by a Swiss court order. This added layer of legal protection ensures that user data remains secure and private. Political Neutrality: Switzerland is known for its political neutrality and is not a member of the 5 Eyes, 9 Eyes, or 14 Eyes intelligence-sharing alliances. This means that Proton VPN operates outside the jurisdiction of the US and EU, further protecting user privacy.

Key Features of Proton VPN

No other VPN service, unless they’re also based in Switzerland, Iceland, or Sweden, can make these kinds of claims.

Yes, they can be no-logs but if the feds come knocking, they’ll have to hand over the data. And this applies to most of the commonly used VPNs on the market.

Most people needn’t worry about this kind of thing, but if you’re doing anything that requires the utmost security and privacy (stuff like investigating government fraud or illegal wars), you’ll want to make sure you’re protected by Swiss law.

Swiss law is great, but it isn’t the only thing that makes Proton VPN a brilliant all-around VPN service.

Here’s some additional bits and bobs that I really appreciated while testing it out:

NetShield Ad-blocker: Proton VPN’s NetShield feature uses DNS filtering to block ads, trackers, and malware before they even load, ensuring a safer and faster browsing experience. Strong Encryption: Proton VPN employs secure encryption ciphers and protocols, such as OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard, to safeguard user data and prevent unauthorized access. Secure Core VPN: The Secure Core feature routes user traffic through VPN servers located in privacy-focused countries like Switzerland, Iceland, and Sweden, making it extremely difficult to trace the user’s real IP address. Transparency and Trust: Proton VPN is trusted by journalists, activists, and millions of users worldwide. All Proton apps, including Proton VPN, are open-source, allowing for public audits and verification of their security and privacy claims.

Additional Features and Benefits

All of the above covers of nearly every possible security aspect you could want from a VPN, but that’s not all you get inside a Proton VPN package.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the other aspects all Proton VPN subscriptions get access to:

Kill Switch: The kill switch feature automatically disconnects the user’s device from the internet if the VPN connection is interrupted, preventing any potential data leaks. Tor Over VPN: Users can connect to the Tor network through Proton VPN for an extra layer of anonymity and security. Global Server Network: With over 4,500 servers in more than 90 countries, Proton VPN provides users with a wide range of options for securing their online activities and accessing geo-restricted content. User-Friendly Apps: Proton VPN’s apps are designed with privacy and simplicity in mind, making it easy for users to secure their online activities with just a few clicks.

Bottom Line?

If you’re serious about safeguarding your online privacy and security, Proton VPN is the way to go.

With its unbeatable combination of Swiss privacy laws, a strict no-logs policy, and robust encryption, Proton VPN offers a level of protection that few other VPNs can match.

Whether you’re a journalist, activist, or simply someone who values their digital privacy, Proton VPN’s Swiss location and commitment to user privacy make it the clear choice.

And with additional features like NetShield ad-blocking, Secure Core VPN, and Tor over VPN, you can rest assured that your online activities are shielded from prying eyes. So why settle for a VPN that may hand over your data when pushed?

As for the price, you're looking at $4.99/£4.99 per month