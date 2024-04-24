DuckDuckGo Email 101: What You Need To Know

04/24/24 • 5 min read

Pin

It’s not quite as robust or feature-packed as Proton Mail but DuckDuckGo Email does have a few nifty tricks up its sleeve…

Key Takeaways: DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection service provides users with a unique @duck.com email address that acts as a buffer between their actual inbox and the outside world.

The service removes tracking technologies embedded in emails and forwards the cleaned-up messages to the user’s main email address.

Users can create disposable email aliases for web sign-ups, which can be easily deleted if they attract too much spam.

The service is currently free, although it’s still in beta, and can be accessed through the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser app or Privacy Essentials browser extension.

If you’re a fan of privacy-focused services, you’ve probably heard of DuckDuckGo – the search engine that doesn’t track your online activities. But did you know that DuckDuckGo has recently launched a new Email Protection service?

That’s right, the company is now helping users protect their email inboxes from pesky trackers and unwanted spam.

How DuckDuckGo Email Protection Works

Pin

DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection service is pretty straightforward. When you sign up, you’ll receive a shiny new @duck.com email address. This address acts as a middleman between your real inbox and the wild west of the internet.

Whenever someone sends an email to your @duck.com address, DuckDuckGo’s service will scan the message and remove any sneaky tracking technologies that might be lurking inside. These trackers are often used by senders to gather information about when and where you open their emails, and even which links you click on. Not cool, right?

Once the email has been scrubbed clean, DuckDuckGo will forward it to your primary email address. You’ll be able to see a summary of the tracking tools that were removed, as well as any links that were upgraded to secure HTTPS versions.

Create Disposable Email Aliases One of the coolest features of DuckDuckGo Email Protection is the ability to create temporary email aliases. Let’s say you’re signing up for a new online service, but you’re not sure if you trust them with your real email address. No problem! Just generate a new alias through DuckDuckGo and use that instead. If that alias starts attracting too much spam or unwanted marketing emails, you can simply deactivate it and move on with your life. To do this, just find an email sent to the alias and select “Deactivate” next to the address. Easy peasy! Accessing DuckDuckGo Email Protection So, how do you get your hands on this nifty email protection service? Well, there are a couple of ways: Download the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser app for Android or iOS. The Email Protection feature is built right in! Install the DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials extension on your desktop web browser. Once you’ve got the extension up and running, you’ll be able to access your Email Protection settings.

The Bottom Line

DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection service is a welcome addition to the company’s suite of privacy-focused tools. By giving users a way to protect their inboxes from trackers and spam, DuckDuckGo is making it easier than ever to maintain your online privacy.

And it’s already shaping up to be a valuable resource for anyone who wants to keep their email activities under wraps. And the best part? It’s completely free (at least for now).

So, if you’re ready to take control of your email privacy, give DuckDuckGo Email Protection a try. Your inbox will thank you! Or, if you want to go the whole hog, switch over to Proton Mail for CERN-grade security and privacy.