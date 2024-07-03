Proton introduces end-to-end encrypted document editing, challenging tech giants’ dominance in cloud-based productivity tools

Proton Drive users, rejoice – Proton has finally launched Docs, bringing secure, completely encrypted document editing and creation tools to its cloud-based productivity platform.

Google Drive and Microsoft 365 dominate the cloud productivity apps space, controlling a significant portion (upwards of 98% between them) of the market. But Proton’s new update to its Drive platform could change all this.

The demand for truly secure and private cloud-based creative tools has never been higher, following endless leaks about Google and other Big Tech companies approach to data collection and storage.

Well, if you’re concerned about what Big Tech is doing with your – or your businesses data – Proton Drive is here to find the void with its newly minted Docs update.

Proton Drive With Docs is Now A Viable Alternative To Google Drive, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365 Pin This new feature, launched today, offers users a secure alternative to popular services like Google Docs, combining robust document editing capabilities with Proton’s signature end-to-end encryption. Docs in Proton Drive represents a significant step in the company’s mission to provide privacy-first alternatives to mainstream tech products. The new offering promises to deliver a user-friendly experience comparable to industry standards while prioritizing data security and user privacy. “Docs in Proton Drive makes it effortless to stay secure and private,” says Anant Vijay Singh, Product Lead for Proton Drive. “Users don’t have to lift a finger or worry about complicated security measures—Proton’s got it all covered.” Docs For Proton Drive: Key Features Rich Text Editing : Create and edit documents with advanced formatting options, allowing for professional and polished outputs.

: Create and edit documents with advanced formatting options, allowing for professional and polished outputs. File Compatibility : Easily open and edit documents in multiple formats, including Microsoft .docx, ensuring seamless integration and continuous privacy protection.

: Easily open and edit documents in multiple formats, including Microsoft .docx, ensuring seamless integration and continuous privacy protection. Comments and Collaboration : Add comments, reply to comments, and resolve them efficiently, fostering a collaborative environment.

: Add comments, reply to comments, and resolve them efficiently, fostering a collaborative environment. Embed Images : Enhance your documents by embedding images, providing visual context without compromising on speed.

: Enhance your documents by embedding images, providing visual context without compromising on speed. Collaborative Cursors and Presence : See who else is viewing the document in real-time with collaborative cursors, making teamwork more intuitive.

Key features of the new service include rich text editing, file compatibility with popular formats like Microsoft Word, collaborative tools such as comments and presence indicators, and the ability to embed images. All of these functions are underpinned by Proton's end-to-end encryption, ensuring that every keystroke and cursor movement is secured in real-time.

Big Tech Wants Your Data. Proton Doesn’t. Value Your Privacy? Switching To Proton Drive / Mail is a No-Brainer The launch comes at a time when concerns about data privacy and security are at an all-time high. Unlike Google and other tech giants, Proton emphasizes its commitment to never harvesting user data for any purpose. This approach not only protects user privacy but also addresses potential security vulnerabilities and helps meet stringent data protection regulations. And if you think I’m being overly harsh on Google, here’s exactly what it does straight from its terms of service: When you upload, submit, store, send or receive content to or through our Services, you give Google (and those we work with) a worldwide licence to use, host, store, reproduce, modify, create derivative works (such as those resulting from translations, adaptations or other changes that we make so that your content works better with our Services), communicate, publish, publicly perform, publicly display and distribute such content. The rights that you grant in this licence are for the limited purpose of operating, promoting and improving our Services, and to develop new ones. Bit creepy, right? For businesses, particularly those in sensitive sectors such as healthcare, finance, and legal services, Docs in Proton Drive offers a compelling solution. The combination of robust collaboration tools and stringent privacy measures provides a viable alternative to traditional document editing platforms, without compromising on functionality or ease of use. Unlike Google Docs, and other popular tools, Proton’s commitment to never harvesting user data for any purpose, means information remains strictly private. This strong focus on privacy eliminates common security vulnerabilities and meets stringent data protection regulations, making it an ideal choice for industries such as healthcare, media, finance, and legal. Proton