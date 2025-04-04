TL;DR – Apple Vision Pro Ain’t Dead Yet… Apple Vision Pro is still very much alive —it’s sold, updated, and supported in multiple markets.

—it’s sold, updated, and supported in multiple markets. Apple Intelligence is now part of the experience , thanks to visionOS 2.4.

, thanks to visionOS 2.4. Rumors of discontinuation were overblown —Apple is pivoting, not pulling the plug.

—Apple is pivoting, not pulling the plug. A cheaper Vision headset is likely on the way , possibly by 2026.

, possibly by 2026. The device is still expensive and niche , but offers top-tier tech for early adopters.

, but offers top-tier tech for early adopters. WWDC 2025 will be one to watch, especially for visionOS 3 announcements. Apple Vision Pro Buying (If You Got Deep Pockets)

visionOS 2.4: A Massive Leap Forward New app for visionOS called Spatial Gallery – Coming in visionOS 2.4 pic.twitter.com/JLGZdv7pvI — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 21, 2025 The clearest sign Apple’s still serious about Vision Pro? The visionOS 2.4 update, released in April 2025. This wasn’t just a bug fix—it was a full-on feature drop packed with Apple Intelligence (Apple’s take on AI). Here’s what it brought to the table: Image Playground : Generate images using prompts or your personal photos

: Generate images using prompts or your personal photos Genmoji : Create custom emojis with AI

: Create custom emojis with AI Photos app upgrades : Natural language search + “Create a Memory Movie”

: Natural language search + “Create a Memory Movie” Smart Reply in Mail & Messages : Faster communication with AI help

: Faster communication with AI help Notification and Mail Summaries : Prioritize what matters

: Prioritize what matters Spatial Gallery app : A curated hub for immersive content

: A curated hub for immersive content Vision Pro iPhone App: Manage your headset and discover content more easily If Apple were planning to wind this thing down, updates like this wouldn’t be happening. This level of investment makes it clear: Vision Pro is still an active project, not a dead-end experiment.

Market Reaction: Innovative but Niche (For Now) Vision Pro got a lot of attention when it launched. Reviewers were wowed by the display quality, spatial video playback, and seamless integration with the Mac. Eye and hand tracking? Genuinely impressive. The keyboard experience? Not so much. Also: the 800-pound elephant in the room – you look like an idiot wearing one. Besides the price (which is just insane), I genuinely think the main reason people don’t like / use these types of products is because, well… they’re just a bit silly. YOU look silly wearing them. I’m not being trite here, either. This is a massive thing. People don’t like drawing attention to themselves for the wrong reasons. Humans are tribal, creatures of conformity. And this… Pin Well, it makes you look like a t**t. Need more reasons why the Vision Pro failed at launch? Here’s five: High Price Point : £3,499 in the UK for the base model ($3,499 in the US) puts it firmly in the luxury tech tier.

: £3,499 in the UK for the base model ($3,499 in the US) puts it firmly in the luxury tech tier. Comfort Issues : Reviewers flagged the weight and bulk for longer sessions.

: Reviewers flagged the weight and bulk for longer sessions. Battery Pack : Tethered and slightly awkward; it’s like a colostomy bag for androids.

: Tethered and slightly awkward; it’s like a colostomy bag for androids. App Ecosystem : It’s growing, but still limited in terms of compelling everyday apps.

: It’s growing, but still limited in terms of compelling everyday apps. Slow Input: Eye tracking and gestures are cool but not always quick. Despite those challenges, the Vision Pro shows Apple can still do cool stuff when it wants to. But I can’t help wishing that innovation went somewhere more useful. A game-changing TV, a smart car, even a new search engine—something people actually want. Because no matter how sleek the headset is, pretending it’s normal to strap a computer to your face just isn’t catching on. Not even with billions backing it. Production Slowdown ≠ Discontinuation Pin Yes, Apple did scale back production of the Vision Pro in late 2024. But this wasn’t a full stop. More like a course correction. Here’s what happened: Suppliers reportedly produced 500,000–600,000 units.

Apple felt it had enough stock (translation: it didn’t sell any and had WAY more than it expected) to meet demand through 2025.

Some manufacturing lines were paused—not dismantled. Reports also indicated Apple was shifting its focus to a cheaper Vision headset, likely to expand the market. That’s a sign of strategy, not surrender. Although the proof will be in the price tag. Apple’s version of “cheaper” is very different to yours and mine. In fact, cheap in this context would likely mean £2500 – possibly more. When Apple does cheaper, it’s usually a couple of hundred bucks sliced off. Gotta keep them margins flamin’.

The Future: Cheaper Model Incoming, visionOS 3 On The Horizon Pin Looking ahead, Apple seems to be laying the groundwork for a multi-tiered headset lineup—similar to how it handles iPhone and iPad. Really? I know, it doesn’t make much sense does it. Thing is: Apple has ploughed A LOT of cash into this project. It cannot just do a Microsoft and write it off against tax – that’s not the Apple way. If you wanna believe that there’s latent demand for this product, here’s what the current speculation – that of leakers and market analysts – is for the Vision Pro between now and 2027/28. What’s Coming: “Vision Pro Air” (Rumored) : A lighter, more affordable model with fewer cameras and simplified hardware.

: A lighter, more affordable model with fewer cameras and simplified hardware. visionOS 3 (Expected Summer 2025): Rumored to include big UI improvements and possibly VR controller support—hinting at gaming ambitions. We might not see Vision Pro 2 until 2026 or 2027, but Apple is clearly investing in the software side while it prepares new hardware. Me? I’d just like something useful. You know like a mass-market MacBook or a foldable iPhone.

UK Availability and Pricing (As of April 2025) Product/Option Price (GBP) Apple Vision Pro (256GB) £3,499 Apple Vision Pro (512GB) £3,699 Apple Vision Pro (1TB) £3,899 Apple Vision Pro Travel Case £199 AppleCare+ for Vision Pro £499 or £24.99/mo ZEISS Optical Inserts – Readers £99 ZEISS Optical Inserts – Prescription From £149 Notable Software Milestones So Far Here’s a quick look at how the Vision Pro experience has evolved through software: visionOS 1.1 (April 2024) : Introduced Spatial Personas for more immersive FaceTime calls.

: Introduced Spatial Personas for more immersive FaceTime calls. visionOS 2 (Late 2024) : Added Mac Virtual Display, SharePlay for Photos, new gestures, Home View customization, and improved Personas.

: Added Mac Virtual Display, SharePlay for Photos, new gestures, Home View customization, and improved Personas. visionOS 2.2 (Early 2025) : Enhanced Mac Virtual Display with Wide & Ultrawide modes, audio passthrough.

: Enhanced Mac Virtual Display with Wide & Ultrawide modes, audio passthrough. visionOS 2.4 (April 2025): Huge Apple Intelligence update, new iPhone companion app, Spatial Gallery.