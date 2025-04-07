Apple’s visionOS 2.4 Update Unpacked: New Features & Fixes

TL;DR – Another update lands for Apple’s Vision Pro, bringing more stability, better developer experience & fixes aplenty… visionOS 2.4 makes the Apple Vision Pro more stable and developer-friendly.

makes the Apple Vision Pro more stable and developer-friendly. Spatial Gallery adds an engaging, curated showcase for immersive media.

adds an engaging, curated showcase for immersive media. Background asset support and StoreKit updates boost app performance and monetization.

Several reliability issues with core apps and features have been resolved. Latest Apple Vision Pro News

Apple’s latest update for the Vision Pro headset, visionOS 2.4, isn’t flashy, but it brings some practical upgrades that make the spatial computing experience smoother and more reliable for both users and developers.

The Most Useful Features in visionOS 2.4 📸 Spatial Gallery Is Now Live This new app curated by Apple showcases immersive spatial photos, videos, and panoramas, offering a premium content experience that highlights the hardware’s strengths. Expect stunning visuals spanning art, culture, travel, and nature .

. Apple says new content will be added regularly.

It’s a slick demo of what spatial media can actually feel like in everyday use. 🛠️ Background Assets Framework Developers can now preload and cache app content in the background, which improves load times and overall performance in visionOS apps. Great for media-heavy or interactive apps .

. Also supported in tvOS 18.4, adding cross-platform potential. 🛍️ StoreKit Upgrades visionOS 2.4 introduces Advanced Commerce APIs, giving developers more control over how purchases and introductory offers are handled. You can now check if users qualify for discounts more flexibly.

Includes better visibility into app transactions with fields like appTransactionID and originalPlatform .

Fixes That Make a Real Difference While some changes are under the hood, a few key bug fixes are worth calling out: ✅ Apple Intelligence Now Works (Sort Of) If you were testing Apple Intelligence features and got stuck in a weird download loop, that’s been fixed. Also, using Genmoji no longer crashes volumetric apps. ⚠️ Note: Full Apple Intelligence support is still evolving, and Genmoji in 3D apps isn’t fully ready yet. ✅ RealityKit and Animation Fixes Previously, imported USD files with blend shape animations weren’t playing correctly in RealityKit-based apps. That’s now sorted out—good news for developers working in 3D animation or AR environments. ✅ FaceTime + Personal Hotspot There was a nasty bug where FaceTime calls would fail if you were using Personal Hotspot in certain configurations. That’s now resolved, making the headset more reliable on the go.

Developer-Focused Updates If you’re building apps or testing on Vision Pro, here are some notable changes: SwiftUI Enhancements : More predictable behavior for tint colors, overlays, and navigation environments.

: More predictable behavior for tint colors, overlays, and navigation environments. URLSession Update : A new, more efficient HTTP loading mode is being rolled out (opt-in for now).

: A new, more efficient HTTP loading mode is being rolled out (opt-in for now). Simulator Fixes: Fewer crashes when compiling assets. And if you’re using libxml2 , be aware that custom memory allocation is deprecated. This won’t affect most devs, but if your app manually manages XML memory, you’ll need to adapt to the new system-allocator model.