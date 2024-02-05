Does Apple Vision Pro Work With Android?

02/05/24

Apple’s spatial computer is here! But does Apple Vision Pro work with Android?

TL;DR: Will the Apple Vision Pro work with my Android phone? Short answer: It doesn’t need to. The Vision Pro is its own computer, not a phone accessory. 🥽

It doesn’t need to. The Vision Pro is its own computer, not a phone accessory. 🥽 Set up: You don’t even need an iPhone to set up the Apple Vision Pro. 📱

You don’t even need an iPhone to set up the Apple Vision Pro. 📱 Android synergy: However, the Vision Pro will not simply sync to an Android device to read your documents or data. 🤖

The first spatial computer from Apple has arrived! The Apple Vision Pro is now available for purchase from Apple.

Apple has high hopes for the Apple Vision Pro. It sees the device of kicking off another technological revolution, just like the iPhone did in 2007.

But the Apple Vision Pro’s $3,499 price point may limit the device’s appeal.

But say you do want to splash down the cash for a Apple Vision Pro – but you own and Android phone, not an iPhone. Does Apple Vision Pro work with Android?

Let’s dive in…

Does Apple Vision Pro work with Android?

The short answer is…it doesn’t need to. That’s because the Apple Vision Pro is its own computer. It doesn’t require another device to read or sync data from.

This means the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t even require that you own an iPhone or a Mac. And thus the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t care if you own an Android either.

You’ll be able to use the Apple Vision Pro even if you own an Android phone because the two devices do not need to talk to each other.

The Apple Vision Pro Is A Computer?

Yep! Unlike other mixed reality headsets that need to be tethers (wired or wireless) to a computer or a smartphone, the Apple Vision Pro is its own computer.

The Apple Vision Pro has everything it need to function and run apps and access docuemnts built right within it, including solid state storage, RAM, wireless connectivity, and a powerful M2 chip.

While the Apple Vision Pro may allow you to work with apps and media in three dimensions, it’s still a computer. It even has its own dedicated operaitngy system, called visionOS.

But Doesn’t Apple Vision Pro Use iPhone Apps?

Yes and no. As a dedicated computing device, Apple expects developers to make their own apps for the Vision Pro platform, visionOS. However, Apple does allow developers to make their existing iPhone and iPad apps able to run on the Apple Vision Pro.

As Apple explains:

“Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. An all-new App Store provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro.” Apple

But developers are already making native Vision Pro apps since it’s its own comuting platform.

Can Android Apps Run On Apple Vision Pro?

As of the time of this writing, there’s no known way to get Android apps to run on Apple Vision Pro. Of course, Android app developers could decide to make a Apple Vision Pro version of their Android app – but that’s up to them.

Will And Android User enjoy The Apple Vision Pro?

That alld epends on the user. For sure, the Apple Vision Pro is unlike an Android phone or iPhone that’s come before it. It’s an entriely new beast. Only time will tell how well it catches on with iPhone and Android users alike.