Does Apple Vision Pro Require An iPhone?

02/05/24 • 4 min read

The Apple Vision Pro is now available. But does Apple Vision Pro require an iPhone to use?

TL;DR: Do I need an iPhone to use Apple Vision Pro Answer: No, you do not need an iPhone to use the Apple Vision Pro. 🥽

No, you do not need an iPhone to use the Apple Vision Pro. 🥽 Why? Becauser the Apple Vision Pro isn’t an accessory like the Apple Watch. It’s its own full-fledged computer. 🖥️

Becauser the Apple Vision Pro isn’t an accessory like the Apple Watch. It’s its own full-fledged computer. 🖥️ But… You will need an iPhone with Face ID or an iPad with Face If you want to order an Apple Vision Pro online so Apple can get your face measurmeents for fitting. 📱

You will need an iPhone with Face ID or an iPad with Face If you want to order an Apple Vision Pro online so Apple can get your face measurmeents for fitting. 📱 Alternately: You can go into any Apple Store and they can measure your face in-store. 🍎

Apple has vinally released its first spatial computer, the Apple Vision Pro. The $3,499 device lets you operatin in the world of 3D computing, which let’s you keep digital elements such as apps, movies, and games floating in the physical spaces around you.

But what many people are confused about is whether the Apple Vision Pro requires an iPhone. Here’s what you need to know.

No, the Apple Vision Pro does not require that you have an iPhone to pair it with. This is great news for people who own Android devices but want to buy an Apple Vision Pro – you won’t need to buy a new iPhone to use or pair it with.

It’s understandable why some people may think the Apple Vision Pro requires an iPhone – because Apple’s Apple Watch does require an iPhone to pair with.

But the Apple Vision Pro is its own beast – its own computer, not just an accessory. That’s why you do not need an iPhone to pair your Apple Vision Pro with.

Instead the Apple Vision Pro works just like any other computer. It’s got its own operating system, called visionOS. It also has its own internal storage and can pull data and documents from the cloud, too.

So rest assured, you do not need an iPhone to use the Apple Vision Pro.

But You DO Need An iPhone Or iPad With Face ID To Order An Apple Vision Pro Online

While you don’t need an iPhone to use the Apple Vision Pro, if you want to order an apple vision, pro online you will need an iPhone or iPad with Face ID to do so.

This is because the Apple Vision Pro needs to fit your unique facial structure, and the only way to find that out if you are ordering the device online is to use Face ID to scan the details of your face.

By scanning your face, Apple can tell which sized components will fit your unique facial structure the best. These components include the Light Seal, which helps keep external light from seeping between your face and the device, and the head bands, which hold the Apple Vision Pro to your head.

How To Use iPhone Wtih Face ID To Order A Vision Pro

So if you are going to order an Apple Vision Pro online you will need an iPhone or iPad with face ID to do so. Here’s how:

On your computer, go to https://www.apple.com/shop/buy-vision/apple-vision-pro. Click the “Get Started” button on the right of the web page. A QR code will appear on your screen. Scan it with the Camera app on your iPhone or iPad with Face ID. Tap the yellow “Apple Vision Pro Fit” button that appear on your iPhone or iPad’s screen.In the Apple Vision Pro Fit sheet that appears, tap the Open button. This will open the Apple Store app on your iPhone. In the Apple Store app, tap the Get Started button. Follow the instructions to scan your face twice. Tap the Don button when finished scanning. Now go back to your computer and you’ll see a confirmation on the Apple Vision Pro order page that Apple has received your face measurements. Tap the Continue button to continue ordering your Apple Vision Pro.

Of course, you don’t need to order an Apple Vision Pro online. You can also go into any Apple Store and employees will help measure your face so you can get the best fit for your facial structure. In this case, you won’t need an iPhone or iPad with Face ID to measure your face.