SONOS Arc Size & Specs Detailed: What You Need To Know…

The SONOS Arc is now official; pre-ordered units will begin shipping on June 10. In this post, we’ll detail how big the SONOS Arc is and cover off some of its new specs and features

The SONOS Arc measures in at 45 x 4.5 x 3.4 inches and it weighs 13.8 pounds. This makes it both larger and heavier than its predecessor, the SONO Playbase. The design is different too; the Arc is long and more rounded and curved which gives it a more modern-looking aesthetic.

In this context, the SONOS Arc feels more like the SONOS Playbar; it’s a similar-sized and proportioned unit, although the ARC is a lot smarter, benefiting from support for multiple voice assistants, improved sound quality, and improved connectivity – you can stream to it from your phone without having to turn the TV on.

And, as you can see, the SONOS Arc’s specs are pretty badass too. It packs in a huge array of speakers, comes in two color options (black and white), and it features SONOS’ TruePlay and Dolby Atmos audio technology (more on this in a bit though).

SONOS Arc Specs:

Price: $799/£799 via SONOS Store

Colors: Black, White

Size: 45 x 4.5 x 3.4 inches

Weight: 13.78 pounds

Speakers: 11 drivers, 8 woofers, 3 tweeters

Voice assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant

SONOS Arc Ports, HDMI & Connectivity:

Power supply: Auto-switching 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input

HDMI Port: 1X

Optical Audio: 1X

Ethernet Port: 1X 10/100 Mbps ethernet port

WiFi: Supports Any 802.11b/g, 2.4 GHz Router

Works with AirPlay 2

Infrared (IR) Receiver: X1

CPU: Quad-Core 1.4 GHz A-53

Memory: 1GB SDRAM, 4GB NV

How Does TruePlay Work?

TruePlay is SONOS’ auto-tuning software that will automatically calibrate the Arc’s sound to shape and sound of your room. When you set up the ARC, TruePlay will scan the room and ensure that the sound hits all the walls and rises up to the ceiling at the same time.

Basically, it ensures that sound fills the entire room, from top to bottom.

You do have to use the SONOS app to run this feature and, trust me, you will want to do it because it has a profound effect on the sound performance. Sadly, TruePlay isn’t automatic like it is on the SONOS Move. Still, this should in no way be considered a deal-breaker; TruePlay is a monumentally useful feature to have at your disposal, regardless of whether it is done automatically or not.

You only have to run TruePlay once too. It’ll do a scan of your living room, or wherever you have it installed, and then it will calibrate the sound output, including how the woofers and tweeters perform, to the exact dimensions of the room. I have no idea how it does this but it is one hell of a feature.

Sonos Arc Comes With Dolby Atmos

When paired with your HDTV, the SONOS Arc will deliver rich, huge-sounding 3D sound thanks to its built-in support for Dolby Atmos audio which is one of the leading standards for high-quality audio production and fidelity. It’s tricky to describe how Dolby Atmos works in words, so check out the video below for a visual guide to how it works in practice.

Dolby Atmos is fully supported on all major video streaming platforms – from iTunes to Netflix, Prime Video and VUDU. It’ll also work with your console games too, so if you want to seriously upgrade your gaming experience, the SONOS Arc is definitely something you’ll want to get on your Christmas list.

What Else Can It Do?

The SONOS Arc runs on SONOS’ next-generation S2 software platform. You know, the one that seriously annoyed a lot of its legacy customers. But, as the saying goes: you gotta break some eggs to make an omelet. And now the dust has settled on that little fiasco, we’re left with a very impressive software platform on which SONOS can now build its future.

SONOS’ S2 platform brings with it a brand new SONOS app (thank god; I hated the old one), full support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and also Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol. Basically, it’s faster, smarter, and lets you connect more devices in a quicker fashion. After using it, I do understand why SONOS had to make a clean break from its old platform.

“Home has never played a more important role in our lives and we’ve always been about making the home more enjoyable with great-sounding products and new experiences. Arc brings the sounds of our favorite shows and artists to life like never before,” said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO.

“Our goal is to make any room you have a television, a place you can easily enjoy all of the great streaming video and music that exists today. Arc illustrates our commitment to brilliant sound and premium design, and sets a new standard for soundbars.”

The SONOS Arc is a killer product from the company that basically invented the premium wireless speaker. The ARC is pricy at $799/£799 but like all SONOS products, it’ll last you for decades to come and quite literally blow your socks off with its insane sound quality and overall performance.

Interested? You can pre-order the SONOS Arc right now via SONOS’ official store – units start shipping on June 10.