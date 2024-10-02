Most Comfortable AirPods? Simple: These 2 Specific Models…

Hate hard, ear-wrecking plastic? Me too. Here’s the two best AirPods models to go for if you’re looking for overall comfort…

I hated Apple’s old earbuds that used to come with its iPhone. Then it released the OG AirPods, and to my horror they were made from the same ear-pain-inducing, rock-hard plastic. I decided to give them a miss.

Now, I KNOW I’m not alone in this. Plenty of people flat out refuse to wear AirPods because they think they’ll hurt their ears – and the base models, the ones made from hard plastic – most definitely will.

But Apple does make AirPods that DON’T cause ear pain.

The only downside? They’re the more expensive models: the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro 2.

Here’s a quick breakdown of why these two models are not only the best for overall sound quality and performance, but also comfort…

AirPods Max: The Over-Ear Comfort King

If you’ve got deep-pockets (or just really like music), Apple’s AirPods Max are the best in the range, packing in all the latest features and audio-technologies.

They’re also the most comfortable too, thanks to their over-ear design and the fact that Apple designed them for prolonged usage – like in a recording studio or when you’re gaming or coding.

Are they the best option? No. For things like exercise, I wouldn’t recommend the AirPods Max. They cost a bomb and you don’t want to get them all manky with sweat and rain water.

If you’re ONLY interested in listening to music, and you want the best quality and the best battery, they’re easily the best option in Apple’s current AirPods lineup.

Design and Materials:

Over-Ear Design: The AirPods Max are Apple’s first over-ear headphones, featuring large ear cups that envelop your entire ear. This design eliminates any pressure on the ear canal.

The AirPods Max are Apple’s first over-ear headphones, featuring large ear cups that envelop your entire ear. This design eliminates any pressure on the ear canal. Memory Foam Ear Cushions: The ear cushions are made from acoustically engineered memory foam covered with a breathable knit mesh fabric, providing a soft and comfortable seal.

The ear cushions are made from acoustically engineered memory foam covered with a breathable knit mesh fabric, providing a soft and comfortable seal. Canopy Headband: The headband is made from a flexible stainless steel frame covered with a breathable knit mesh canopy that distributes weight evenly.

Comfort Highlights:

No Ear Canal Pressure: Since they sit over your ears rather than in them, there’s no intrusion into the ear canal, reducing the risk of discomfort.

Since they sit over your ears rather than in them, there’s no intrusion into the ear canal, reducing the risk of discomfort. Adjustable Fit: Telescoping arms and pivoting ear cups allow for a customized fit, accommodating various head sizes and shapes.

Telescoping arms and pivoting ear cups allow for a customized fit, accommodating various head sizes and shapes. Ideal for Extended Wear: The combination of soft materials and ergonomic design makes them suitable for long listening sessions without causing fatigue.

Considerations:

Weight: At approximately 384 grams, they are heavier than traditional earbuds, which might be noticeable during extended use.

At approximately 384 grams, they are heavier than traditional earbuds, which might be noticeable during extended use. Portability: They are less portable compared to in-ear models and come with a case that some users find unconventional.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): The Comfortable In-Ear Option

For me, the AirPods Pro 2 are the perfect option. They’re not too expensive, they pack in all the fancy audio technologies you get in the AirPods Max, and they’re super-comfortable to wear.

If you exercise a lot, whether running, hiking or at the gym, they’re infinitely preferable to the standard, prone-to-slipping-out AirPods models and the more expensive (and delicate) AirPods Max.

Here’s why – for comfort – the AirPods Pro 2 are a great choice…

Design and Materials:

In-Ear Design with Ear Tips: The AirPods Pro use soft silicone ear tips that fit snugly into the ear canal.

The AirPods Pro use soft silicone ear tips that fit snugly into the ear canal. Multiple Ear Tip Sizes: They come with four sizes of ear tips (XS, S, M, L), allowing users to find the most comfortable and secure fit.

They come with four sizes of ear tips (XS, S, M, L), allowing users to find the most comfortable and secure fit. Vent System: Designed to equalize pressure within the ear, reducing the discomfort often associated with in-ear headphones.

Comfort Highlights:

Soft Silicone Tips: The flexible material adapts to the shape of your ear canal, providing a comfortable seal that also enhances sound quality.

The flexible material adapts to the shape of your ear canal, providing a comfortable seal that also enhances sound quality. Customizable Fit: Multiple ear tip sizes help prevent the common issue of one-size-fits-all earbuds that can either be too tight or too loose.

Multiple ear tip sizes help prevent the common issue of one-size-fits-all earbuds that can either be too tight or too loose. Reduced Ear Fatigue: The vent system minimizes pressure build-up, making them comfortable for extended wear.

Considerations:

In-Ear Sensation: Some users may still find any in-ear device uncomfortable due to personal sensitivity.

Some users may still find any in-ear device uncomfortable due to personal sensitivity. Maintenance: Silicone tips require regular cleaning to maintain hygiene and comfort.

Comparing the Comfort Levels of Apple’s AirPods Models

Model Design Materials Comfort Level AirPods Max Over-Ear Memory foam, mesh knit ★★★★☆ (High Comfort) AirPods Pro 2 In-Ear with Tips Soft silicone ★★★★☆ (High Comfort) Standard AirPods Earbud Hard plastic ★★★☆☆ (Moderate Comfort)

Finding the Best Fit for You

Sensitive Ears: If you have sensitive ear canals or dislike in-ear devices, the AirPods Max are likely the most comfortable option.

If you have sensitive ear canals or dislike in-ear devices, the are likely the most comfortable option. Customizable Fit: If you prefer earbuds and want a customizable, comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice.

Additional Tips for Comfort

Try Different Ear Tips: For in-ear models, experimenting with different sizes can make a significant difference in comfort.

For in-ear models, experimenting with different sizes can make a significant difference in comfort. Adjust Positioning: Slight adjustments in how you wear them can alleviate pressure points.

Slight adjustments in how you wear them can alleviate pressure points. Take Breaks: If you experience discomfort after extended use, taking short breaks can help.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to comfort, the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2 are the ones to go for – they’re designed with comfort and long-use in mind.

From the build materials to how they interact with your ears, every part of them is engineered for maximum comfort.

The over-ear design of the AirPods Max eliminates ear canal discomfort entirely, while the AirPods Pro 2’s customizable silicone tips offer a snug yet gentle fit.

I’d avoid the base model AirPods entirely. Yes, some people find them comfortable to wear.

But more than a few – myself included – find them utterly awful to wear for more than 10 minutes. And they’re terrible for slipping out as well which isn’t ideal, especially if you do a lot of running and/or walking.

Here’s a rundown of how all of Apple’s current AirPods models compare, complete with battery life stats, specs, and whether or not they include features like ANC and Spatial Audio.