Which AirPods Should YOU Buy In 2024? Here’s My 2 Cents…

What are the best AirPods for iPhone? As always it depends – features and pricing vary across the range. Here’s how it all breaks down by model…

If you have an iPhone, you might as well use AirPods – they go together like tea and biscuits. But with multiple models to choose from, across a range of price points, which is right for you?

For instance, if you’re a runner or someone that works out a lot, models like the AirPods Pro 2 or the cheaper AirPods 4 are going to be better than the AirPods Max.

But if you’re all about high-fidelity music and need something purely for listening pleasure, the AirPods Max are going to be optimal.

Basically, there’s no ONE SIZE FITS ALL – it all depends on what you want and/or need from your AirPods.

This guide will take you through each model in Apple’s current AirPods range, explaining what they do, how they’re different, so you can decide which is best for your exact needs.

What’s The Best AirPods For You?

The high-end one for audio AFFECTIONADOS AirPods Max Unparalleled sound quality, premium materials, and advanced features make the AirPods Max the ultimate choice in Apple's headphone lineup. Yes, they're pricier than the standard AirPods, but they deliver an unmatched audio experience that justifies the investment. With features like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and premium build materials like stainless steel and memory foam cushions, it's easy to see why audiophiles are flocking to the AirPods Max. Battery Life Stats: Up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC or Spatial Audio enabled. Exceptional Battery Life The AirPods Max offer up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback—with Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio enabled. You can enjoy uninterrupted listening throughout long flights, busy workdays, or marathon music sessions without missing a beat. Advanced Audio Features Features like Adaptive EQ adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions, ensuring you hear every note as it was intended. The Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external noise, while Transparency Mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings when needed. Premium Design and Comfort The stainless steel frame provides durability, while the mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions ensure a comfortable fit for extended listening. The Digital Crown allows for precise volume control and easy access to Siri.

Why the AirPods Max Are Worth It… Apple's AirPods Max are a significant investment, but for the right user, they are the perfect headphones. The sound quality is exceptional, the noise cancellation is industry-leading, and the design is both functional and luxurious. If you're serious about your audio, the AirPods Max deliver in every aspect, making them worth every penny. Best Alternative? If you don't need all the advanced features and prefer a more compact design, the AirPods Pro 2 offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation at a lower price point. Best For… The AirPods Max are perfect for audiophiles, music producers, and anyone who wants to experience their music at its fullest potential. If you value premium build quality and advanced features, these headphones are designed for you. Superior Audio Performance The AirPods Max deliver ultra-low distortion across the entire audible range. Whether you're enjoying deep bass, precise mids, or crisp highs, every sound is rendered with stunning clarity. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking creates a theater-like experience, immersing you completely in your media. Cost of Ownership The AirPods Max are priced at $549. While they are more expensive than other models in the AirPods lineup, the unparalleled sound quality, advanced features, and luxurious design make them a worthwhile investment for serious listeners.

The best for in-ear comfort & anc AirPods Pro 2 Sure, they come at a higher price compared to the standard AirPods, but they deliver exceptional performance in both audio quality and noise cancellation that makes them worth every penny. With features like Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and the powerful H2 chip, it's easy to see why the AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best sellers right now. Battery Life Stats Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge.

of listening time on a single charge. Up to 30 hours with the charging case. Exceptional Sound Quality Thanks to a custom-built driver and amplifier, you'll enjoy deep bass, crisp highs, and everything in between. The Personalized Spatial Audio creates a three-dimensional listening experience tailored just for you, making your music and movies more immersive than ever. Advanced Noise Cancellation Equipped with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the AirPods Pro 2 block out unwanted background noise so you can focus on what matters. They're great for commuting, running, or working in an office when you need to focus. Great For Exercise / Working Out The in-ear design not only enhances sound quality but also provides passive noise isolation. They're also sweat and water-resistant (IPX4), making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

Why the AirPods Pro 2 Are Worth It… Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a significant upgrade over the standard AirPods. For users who value high-quality audio, effective noise cancellation, and a compact design, these earbuds are an excellent investment. They seamlessly integrate with your iPhone and other Apple devices, offering a user experience that's hard to beat. Best Alternative? If you prefer an open-ear design with some noise cancellation features, the AirPods 4 with ANC could be a great option at a lower price point. Best For… Those who want premium sound quality and advanced features in a compact, portable form. The AirPods Pro 2 are perfect for commuters, travelers, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to immerse themselves in their audio content without distractions. Rock-Solid Performance Powered by the H2 chip, the AirPods Pro 2 offer improved audio processing and longer battery life. The chip enhances noise cancellation and enables features like Adaptive EQ and Siri voice commands. With Bluetooth 5.3, you get a stable and efficient wireless connection. Cost of Ownership The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249. While they are more expensive than the standard AirPods, the advanced features, superior sound quality, and enhanced user experience make them a worthwhile investment for those seeking more from their earbuds.

The best Choice for Everyday Users AirPods 4 Apple's entry-level AirPods now come in two distinct flavors: the standard AirPods 4 with improved sound quality and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)—the first open-ear AirPods to offer this feature. With innovations like Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and the powerful H2 chip enabling intelligent audio experiences, these are great options for casual users that don't want to spend the big bucks. Battery Life Stats: Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge.

of listening time on a single charge. Up to 30 hours with the charging case. Massively Sound Quality Clear, crisp sound across all your favorite media. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking immerses you in a three-dimensional soundscape, making your music and movies more engaging than ever. Intelligent Features Voice Isolation enhances call clarity in various environments, intuitive Siri interactions allow you to nod or shake your head to respond to Siri, and the new Force Sensor Controls on the stem let you play or pause media and mute or end calls with a quick press. More Comfortable Than Before Apple's made them way more comfortable to wear this time around. The USB-C Charging Case is smaller and more portable, and you have the option of full ANC on the more expensive model in the series.

Why the AirPods 4 Are Worth It… For users who value comfort, intelligent features, and exceptional sound quality in an open-ear design, these earbuds are an excellent choice. They seamlessly integrate with your iPhone and other Apple devices, enhancing your daily life in ways you might not have imagined. Best Alternative? If you want active noise cancellation with in-ear buds (that sound better) go with AirPods Pro 2. Best For… Those who want the latest audio technology without spending loads of money. The AirPods 4 are ideal for everyday users, commuters, and anyone who appreciates intelligent features that make life easier. ANC Optional Apple offers Active Noise Cancellation in an open-ear design with the AirPods 4 with ANC. They're also sweat and water-resistant (IPX4), making them suitable for workouts and light rain. Cost of Ownership The standard AirPods 4 are available at $179, providing exceptional value with their improved sound quality and intelligent features. The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) are priced at $249, offering premium features like ANC without the premium price tag of higher-end models.

Things To Keep In Mind Before You Buy – My 2 Cents…

The more features something has, the more it costs. This is the case with phones, and it also rings true with AirPods.

You can quickly see how all the current AirPods models breakdown below…

Model $$$ ANC? Spatial Audio IP Rating Battery AirPods Max Ultra-premium Yes Yes None Up to 20 hrs AirPods Pro 2 Premium Yes Yes IPX4 Up to 6 hrs (30 hrs with case) AirPods 4 with ANC Mid-range/Premium Yes Yes IPX4 Up to 6 hrs (30 hrs with case) AirPods 4 Mid-range No Yes None Up to 6 hrs (30 hrs with case) AirPods (2nd Gen) Entry-level No No None Up to 5 hrs (24 hrs with case)

The AirPods Max are the flagship model. They come with the best sound overall, the largest battery life, and deliver the best listening experience.

But they’re not for everybody. I wouldn’t use them while on a run or working out in the gym. For that, the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 (either model) is going to be much more suitable.

The key takeaway here is simple: figure out what you’re going to be doing with your AirPods, and then choose from there.

As a general rule of thumb, I’d break down the user profiles for each model of AirPods as follows:

Which Type of AirPods Should You Get? As a general rule of thumb, I break down the user profiles for each model of AirPods as follows: AirPods Max: Opt for these if you desire top-tier audio quality in an over-ear design with new color options. Perfect for audiophiles, music producers, and those who value comfort during long listening sessions. AirPods Pro 2: Choose these for high-quality sound with advanced noise cancellation and groundbreaking hearing health features. Ideal for individuals concerned about hearing health, frequent travelers, and commuters. AirPods 4 with ANC: Great for users who want active noise cancellation in a comfortable, open-ear design. Suitable for those who prefer not to have in-ear tips but still desire noise reduction. AirPods 4: Ideal for everyday users seeking a comfortable fit and advanced features like Personalized Spatial Audio and Voice Isolation without the premium price tag.

Me? I love the AirPods Pro 2 because I like to run a lot. They sound great, they have ANC, they’re super comfortable. and they’re water resistant, so I don’t need to worry about running with them in the rain.

If I just needed a pair of headphones for listening pleasure only, I’d probably save up some pennies and go with the AirPods Max.

For watching movies, playing games, listening to music, and pretty much everything else you can think of, they’re brilliant. They sound incredible and they’re comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time.

Also, don’t forget that you could save a fortune by going with a refurbished pair of AirPods. How much? Around 40% versus buying them new – crazy, right?

And that’s it, really – you now know pretty much everything there is to know about Apple’s current range of AirPods.