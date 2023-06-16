Does NordVPN Unlock Netflix? Let’s Find Out [2023 Guide]

Pin

Unlocking Netflix with a VPN used to be a cinch, then Netflix got wise to what was going on and closed it down. But can you still access Netflix with NordVPN?

Out of all the VPNs currently available, and there are many, my go-to VPN for the last several years has been NordVPN.

The reason? It’s fast, basically. I can run on it on any device – my Mac, my phone, or my tablet – and get great download speeds. It doesn’t screw with my workflow.

The other reason is Netflix. NordVPN is one of the only VPNs on the market right now that will allow you to access Netflix in different regions.

And the fact that it costs less than a Big Mac per month for a paid subscription.

Does NordVPN Unlock Netflix?

If you’re in the UK, you can access US Netflix with NordVPN. The US version of Netflix is far superior to what we get in the UK too, so the price of NordVPN, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, is well worth it.

You’ll get access to hundreds more TV shows and thousands more films and documentaries. Netflix doesn’t want you doing this, of course, but who cares what it thinks, right?

If they want people to stop using VPNs to access its servers, they should just make one Netflix for everybody – not elite versions for regions it deems special like the USA.

At the time of writing, NordVPN will still connect to Netflix in the US from the UK.

I haven’t had any issues doing this for the past 18 months – although things could change in the future.

If you’re looking to access US Netflix from the UK, or BBC services from the USA, NordVPN has been the most consistent, reliable VPN I have tested in the past several years. And it is also one of the most well-priced too.

It also has lots of additional features too that are super useful, like its new SmartPlay technology.

What is SmartPlay?

Ever since the GDPR dropped, loads of websites – mostly in the USA – have started blocking UK and European traffic to their servers.

If you try and access these sites, you’ll be told that your region is not allowed – or something similar.

It’s super annoying, basically. With SmartPlay by NordVPN, you no longer have to worry about this, however, as it works around blocks in real-time as you’re browsing.

SmartPlay is a secure proxy service that helps to overcome geographical restrictions put on by several websites. SmartPlay re-routes the user’s requests through a server located at a place where access to such blocked websites is allowed. This makes the websites think the user is physically present in such a place, thereby granting it access. NordVPN

And another bonus of SmartPlay? Better streaming quality! If you access things like Netflix, Hulu, or BBC services via NordVPN with SmartPlay you will get higher quality streaming.

Pretty cool, right?

It’s stuff like this, the constant focus on adding new features and improving its service, that has kept me as a loyal NordVPN subscriber for almost five years now.

Rather than just “being” a VPN, NordVPN is constantly working on its platform, adding in new features, updating its technology, making stuff more secure. It is always doing new, cool stuff.

And SmartPlay is just the latest new feature. And best of all, it comes free with all NordVPN subscriptions.

If you want to unlock Netflix (and the vast majority of the web), do yourself a favor and pick up a NordVPN account – it’ll only cost you a couple of bucks/quid a month.