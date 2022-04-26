Which Samsung TVs Have Bluetooth? A Quick Overview…

Does my Samsung TV have Bluetooth? What Samsung TVs come with Bluetooth? How do you set up Bluetooth on a Samsung TV? All will become clear, just read on to find out…

When you buy a new TV, you don’t want to have to do it again for a good few years. Unlike your phone, a TV is something that you buy once and then kind of forget about for the next decade or so. It just sits in your living room and does its thing, until it breaks or you decide you want something bigger and/or better.

The reason most people upgrade their TVs at the moment is to access 4K content. Plenty of streaming platforms, cable companies, and even Sky now produce a lot of content in 4K. But in order to watch content in 4K, you need a 4K TV. Back in 2018, 4K wasn’t common. Nowadays it is everywhere. Hence why more and more people are updating their TV sets.

Most modern TVs that you’ll be will be Smart TVs which means they’ll connect to the web, run native applications, and, in the case of Samsung’s TV, come with a raft of additional features like the ability to watch and record live TV. You also get access to apps like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ too, right out of the box. But what about Bluetooth? Do Samsung’s TVs come with Bluetooth?

Do Samsung TVs Come With Bluetooth?

If you’re looking to buy a new Samsung TV, or you’re running a fairly modern model – one bought in the last couple of years – your TV will almost certainly have Bluetooth capabilities, meaning you can pair things like wireless headphones, controllers, and wireless speakers to it.

If you're actively looking at a new Samsung TV, I recently bought this one – it is bloody fantastic – and it runs rings around my 2013 Sony Bravia. I also used Samsung's finance program to spread the cost, as I'm not a millionaire – you can check out how that works here.

For instance, all of the following Samsung TVs come with Bluetooth built-in: 6, 7, 8, 9, Frame, Serif, Sero, Terrace, Q60T, Q70T, Q80T, Q90T, Q800T, & Q900TS series. But you might not have Bluetooth enabled, so it this could be why it isn’t showing up when you try and pair something to your TV.

How To Enable Bluetooth on Samsung TV

If you know your Samsung TV supports Bluetooth, follow these steps to quickly enable it: turn your TV off then press Mute, 1, 8, 2, Power on your remote. Next, in Service Mode, turn BT Audio and BT Support ON. This will switch on Bluetooth on your TV, so you can start pairing peripherals and wireless speakers to it.

How To A Pair Bluetooth Device To Samsung TV

If you have a device – headphones or a speaker, for instance – that you want to pair to your Samsung TV, follow the following steps to pair it via Bluetooth: Settings > Sound Output > Bluetooth Speaker List > Connect. Also, don’t forget to make sure the device you’re trying to pair is set to PAIRING MODE, if it has this option otherwise it will not show up.

If the device is set up to pair with your Samsung TV, you should see it pop up in the list of available Bluetooth devices. All you have to do now is select the device from the list and your Samsung TV will pair with your Bluetooth device. You can use this method of AirPods, headphones, wireless speakers, and even game controllers.

How To Find Out If Your Samsung TV Has Bluetooth

If you’re running a slightly older Samsung TV and you’re not sure what model it is, fear not, there is a fairly simple way to find out if it has – just follow these steps: Settings > Sound > Sound Output. If you can see an option for Bluetooth Speaker List, it means your TV does have Bluetooth.

All you now have to do is enable it, and you can do that by following these simple steps: turn your TV off then press Mute, 1, 8, 2, then Power on your remote. Next, in Service Mode, turn BT Audio and BT Support ON.

And that's basically everything you could possibly need to know about getting Bluetooth up and running on a Samsung TV.

