We thought we watched a lot of Netflix before 2020, right? But since the pandemic struck, we’ve all turbo-charged our Netflix usage. After all, what else is there to do when stuck in a house with your family day after day? Besides, when Netflix is on, at least the bickering between siblings stops.

Well, that is, unless one sibling has messed up another sibling’s Netflix queue. I mean, nothing is more annoying that, right? Thankfully, Netflix now offers a way for users to keep others out of their profile and messing up their queues. In this article we’ll show you how to set a PIN, protecting your Netflix profile from prying eyes.

What Is A Netflix Profile?

A Netflix profile is essentially a user account for a Netflix subscription. You can set up multiple user accounts (or profiles) on any one Netflix subscription. Multiple profiles on a single Netflix account means people living in the same household can maintain and manage their own watch lists without the shows and movies they want to see getting mixed in with everyone else’s.

In short, user profiles allow multiple people in the same household to individualize their Netflix experience.

Why Would I Want To Lock Someone Out Of My Netflix Profile?

But Netflix profiles are really only handy if everyone actually uses their own. However, many times people in the same family will just launch Netflix and select the first profile on offer to begin searching for streaming content.

As mentioned above, this can wreck that profile’s carefully managed queue. To prevent this, you’ll want to lock other people out of your Netflix profile with a PIN code. Another reason you might want to lock people out of your Netflix profile is if you have young children.

Your queue might contain content they find scary (like horror movies) or too adult. By setting a PIN on your Netflix profile, you can ensure that your kids aren’t going to be able to access content they shouldn’t see.

How To Protect Your Netflix Profile With a PIN

Thankfully, setting a PIN code for your profile is easy. Here’s how to do it:

From a web browser, such as Chrome or Safari, go to www.netflix.com and access your Account page. Under the Profile & Parental Controls settings, click the drop-down arrow for the profile you want to set a PIN code for to expand the settings list. Under “Profile Lock” click “Change.” You’ll be asked to enter your Netflix password for the account, so do so. Check the box to Require a PIN to access [Name’s] profile. Enter four numbers to create your PIN. Make sure you remember it! (Optional) If you want, you can require a PIN any time a new profile is added to your account. To enable this, check the Require PIN to add new profiles box. Click Save.

Once you’ve done the above steps, the PIN will be added to your Netflix profile. Now any time you or someone else try to log in with your profile, they’ll need to enter the PIN you selected. The PIN will also need to be entered to play any downloaded videos you’ve saved to your device if the downloaded videos were downloaded via your profile.

You can set PINS for all Netflix profiles on your account if you want to. If you live in a household with many Ardant Netflix users, it’s probably a good idea to do this, especially if people are protective over their queue management.

