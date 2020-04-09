This INSANE List Of Secret Netflix Codes Unlocks Hidden Movies & Shows

Netflix is the world’s biggest streaming content service, but users have long had one criticism about the service: there’s no easy way to browse content by category. This means “discoverability”, or the ease of which a user can find content that interests them, is somewhat weak on Netflix.

Netflix currently surfaces new content to users based on an algorithm in which it will suggest additional content based on what you’ve watched and whether you’ve given a movie or show a thumbs up or thumbs down.

But that’s kind of a bummer since many users wish Netflix would rather have a simple menu interface that they could scroll through to see all the categories and content available to them. Yet despite users only seeing a fraction of categories (the ones Netflix decides to serve up to them), the company actually has hundreds.

But the good news is you can now access and browse these categories thanks to this simple hack. You see, every Netflix category has a category code, usually a number between three and five digits. And using these codes, you can navigate directly to that category through Netflix in your web browser. We’ve provided a huge list of the codes below.

To use these codes, just do the following:

In your web browser, log in to your Netflix account at www.netflix.com. Now enter the URL www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX in your browser’s web address bar. BUT before you press enter/return you’ll want to replace the “XXXX” with one of the codes below.

Save

Action & Adventure (1365)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Action Comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)

Westerns (7700)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Anime (7424)

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime Action (2653)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Series (6721)

MORE: Netflix’s Witcher Show – Everything You Need To Know

Children & Family Movies (783)

Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Education for Kids (10659)

Disney (67673)

Movies based on children’s books (10056)

Family Features (51056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Animal Tales (5507)

Classic Movies (31574)

Classic Comedies (31694)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Film Noir (7687)

Classic War Movies (48744)

Epics (52858)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Silent Movies (53310)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Late Night Comedies (1402)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Satires (4922)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Campy Movies (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Courtroom Dramas (528582748)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas based on Books (4961)

Dramas based on real life (3653)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Independent Dramas (384)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Military Dramas (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)

Spiritual Documentaries (2760)

Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

MORE: Disney Plus SMASHES 50 Million Subscriptions In Five Months

Foreign Movies (7462)

Art House Movies (29764)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

African Movies (3761)

Australian Movies (5230)

Belgian Movies (262)

Korean Movies (5685)

Latin American Movies (1613)

Middle Eastern Movies (5875)

New Zealand Movies (63782)

Russian (11567)

Scandinavian Movies (9292)

Southeast Asian Movies (9196)

Spanish Movies (58741)

Greek Movies (61115)

German Movies (58886)

French Movies (58807)

Eastern European Movies (5254)

Dutch Movies (10606)

Irish Movies (58750)

Japanese Movies (10398)

Italian Movies (8221)

Indian Movies (10463)

Chinese Movies (3960)

British Movies (10757)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Experimental Movies (11079)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Music (1701)

Kids Music (52843)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Latin Music (10741)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Sports Movies (4370)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Baseball Movies (12339)

Football Movies (12803)

Boxing Movies (12443)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

MORE: THIS is How You Watch Hulu In The UK (Spoiler: It’s EASY)

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Mysteries (9994)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Science & Nature TV (52780)

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Reality TV (9833)

Teen TV Shows (60951)

And believe it or not, that’s the SHORT list. To see an even more detailed list, well, check that out here.