How To Play YouTube Music In Background Without Premium

Can you play YouTube Music in background with using Premium version? Let’s find out…

With the release of YouTube Music, many people were excited to try out a new service. However, some were disappointed that background playback was only available with a YouTube Premium account.

Android users have it better to play YouTube Music in the background for free than iPhone users. Recent versions of the YouTube app allow you to use Picture-in-Picture (PiP) to view almost any video on the site while you are reading, checking out another app, or listening to it.

For Android users, we will look into a workaround for music videos and iPhone users who do not have access to the PiP feature as of right now.

But first, here is how you can enable PiP for YouTube on Android.

How To Play YouTube Music In Background on Android

Save

PIP Feature

Have you ever wanted to watch a YouTube video while working on something else on your Android phone? Well, now you can with YouTube’s picture-in-picture (PIP) feature!

To use PIP, simply open a YouTube video in the app and tap on the PIP icon in the bottom-right corner. The video will then shrink and play in a small window on your screen. You can move the PIP window around and even minimise it to a small bar at the bottom of your screen.

PIP is a great way to multitask and ensure you get your favourite videos. So, give YouTube PIP a try the next time you try two things at once!

Web Browser

If you’re using an Android device, you can use the Chrome browser to play YouTube Music in the background.

Go to the YouTube Music website in any mobile browser.

Find the music or video you want to play

Tap the three dots in the screen’s upper-right corner, and then choose “Desktop site” from the drop-down menu.

Once it changes to the desktop version of YouTube Music, play the song or video again.

Once your chosen video starts playing, tap on the Home key at the bottom of your screen. The music may stop as soon as you see your home screen.

From the top of the screen, please pull down your notifications, and you just have to play to restart the music/video.

And voila, you can now play music in the background.

How To Play YouTube Music in The Background on an iPhone

It is especially difficult to play a YouTube videos in the background on an iPhone because some methods that worked previously were blocked with the release of iOS 13. Fortunately, there is a way around these blocks – here’s how it’s done:

Find the music/video in Safari on the mobile version of YouTube.

Press the ‘AA’ symbol in the screen’s top-left corner and tap on “Request Desktop Website.”

Start the video on the YouTube desktop version and then close the app on the iPhone.

The video will stop playing when you move to another app or home screen. From the top right of the screen, pull down the Control Center, press the play button, and the video should start playing again.

You can now play the video in the background.

How To Play YouTube Music in The Background on a Computer?

If you’re using a computer, you can play YouTube Music in the background by using the YouTube website in the Firefox or Chrome browser.

Open the YouTube website, start playing a song, and then minimise the Firefox or Chrome browser window. The song will continue playing in the background.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More