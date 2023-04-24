The 5 Best Audible Alternatives Right Now [Inc. Totally Free Ones]

Audible is brilliant and is widely recognized as the best audiobook platform on the market. But Audible isn’t the only game in town, as you’ll see inside our guide to the best Audible alternatives…

Audible is arguably the most well known and beloved audiobook platform on the market. Audible has been around, in one form or another, for over 20 years and in that time it has quickly become synonymous with the audiobook.

Owned by Amazon, Audible has millions of titles, podcasts, and audio productions. And, for the most part, it is brilliant. The narration and recordings are usually top notch and the user-generated review system helps you make quick decisions about where to spend your Audible credits.

But what about Audible alternatives? Are there any? Are they any good? For the past 12 months, I’ve been using a variety of Audible alternatives – alongside my existing Audible account – to see if Amazon’s audiobook platform actually has any real competition.

As you’ll see below, Audible now has PLENTY of competition and, as you’ll see below, most of them are significantly cheaper than Audible and, in some cases, have even more content.

Read on for our top five alternatives to Audible right now…

Best Audible Alternatives

5. Scribd

Scribd is a digital library that offers unlimited access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more. With a monthly subscription fee of $9.99, Scribd provides access to over 1 million titles, including bestsellers, classics, and niche titles. One unique feature of Scribd is that it allows users to read and listen to an unlimited number of titles each month, making it a great option for avid readers.

Scribd PROS: Unlimited access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more : Scribd offers an impressive library of over 1 million titles across various genres, including bestsellers, classics, and niche titles, all available for unlimited access for just $9.99 per month.

: Scribd offers an impressive library of over 1 million titles across various genres, including bestsellers, classics, and niche titles, all available for unlimited access for just $9.99 per month. Mobile and offline access : With the Scribd app, users can easily download books and audiobooks for offline reading and listening, making it convenient to enjoy their favorite titles on-the-go.

: With the Scribd app, users can easily download books and audiobooks for offline reading and listening, making it convenient to enjoy their favorite titles on-the-go. Personalized recommendations : Scribd’s algorithm analyzes a user’s reading and listening history to provide personalized recommendations, making it easier for users to discover new titles that align with their interests.

: Scribd’s algorithm analyzes a user’s reading and listening history to provide personalized recommendations, making it easier for users to discover new titles that align with their interests. No ads : Unlike some other content subscription services, Scribd is completely ad-free, providing a seamless reading and listening experience for its users.

: Unlike some other content subscription services, Scribd is completely ad-free, providing a seamless reading and listening experience for its users. Affordable pricing: With its low monthly subscription fee and unlimited access to a vast library of titles, Scribd offers excellent value for money, making it an attractive option for avid readers and audiobook enthusiasts alike.

4. Libro.fm

Libro.fm is an audiobook service that partners with independent bookstores to provide a unique listening experience. With a monthly subscription fee of $14.99, users can choose from over 150,000 titles and support their local bookstore at the same time. Libro.fm also offers curated playlists and author interviews to enhance the listening experience.

Libro.fm PROS: Supports independent bookstores : Libro.fm partners with independent bookstores across the United States, allowing users to purchase audiobooks while supporting their local bookstore. This unique feature helps users contribute to their local communities and keeps the independent bookstore tradition alive.

: Libro.fm partners with independent bookstores across the United States, allowing users to purchase audiobooks while supporting their local bookstore. This unique feature helps users contribute to their local communities and keeps the independent bookstore tradition alive. Wide selection of titles : Libro.fm offers over 150,000 audiobook titles, including bestsellers, new releases, and niche titles, providing users with a vast selection of titles to choose from.

: Libro.fm offers over 150,000 audiobook titles, including bestsellers, new releases, and niche titles, providing users with a vast selection of titles to choose from. High-quality audio : Libro.fm uses high-quality audio files, providing users with a superior listening experience. Users can choose from various audio formats, including high-definition sound, making it easier to listen to audiobooks without straining their ears.

: Libro.fm uses high-quality audio files, providing users with a superior listening experience. Users can choose from various audio formats, including high-definition sound, making it easier to listen to audiobooks without straining their ears. Easy-to-use platform : The Libro.fm platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate, allowing users to easily browse and purchase titles. The platform also offers curated playlists and author interviews, enhancing the listening experience.

: The Libro.fm platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate, allowing users to easily browse and purchase titles. The platform also offers curated playlists and author interviews, enhancing the listening experience. Competitive pricing: Libro.fm offers competitive pricing, with monthly subscription fees starting at $14.99 per month, making it an affordable option for those looking for high-quality audiobooks. The platform also offers a loyalty program that provides discounts and exclusive content to frequent users.

3. Audiobooks.com

Audiobooks.com is a subscription-based audiobook service that offers over 200,000 titles. With a monthly subscription fee of $14.95, users can access bestsellers, new releases, and classic titles. One standout feature of Audiobooks.com is its VIP Rewards program, which offers discounts on future purchases and exclusive content to loyal users.

Audiobooks.com PROS Large selection of titles: Audiobooks.com offers over 200,000 audiobook titles, including bestsellers, new releases, and classic titles, providing users with a wide selection of books to choose from.

Audiobooks.com offers over 200,000 audiobook titles, including bestsellers, new releases, and classic titles, providing users with a wide selection of books to choose from. VIP Rewards program : Audiobooks.com offers a VIP Rewards program that rewards users with points for every purchase. These points can be redeemed for free audiobooks or discounts on future purchases.

: Audiobooks.com offers a VIP Rewards program that rewards users with points for every purchase. These points can be redeemed for free audiobooks or discounts on future purchases. High-quality audio : Audiobooks.com uses high-quality audio files, providing users with a superior listening experience. Users can choose from various audio formats, including high-definition sound, making it easier to listen to audiobooks without straining their ears.

: Audiobooks.com uses high-quality audio files, providing users with a superior listening experience. Users can choose from various audio formats, including high-definition sound, making it easier to listen to audiobooks without straining their ears. Easy-to-use platform : The Audiobooks.com platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate, allowing users to easily browse and purchase titles. The platform also offers personalized recommendations based on a user’s reading and listening history.

: The Audiobooks.com platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate, allowing users to easily browse and purchase titles. The platform also offers personalized recommendations based on a user’s reading and listening history. Family sharing: With Audiobooks.com’s Family Sharing feature, users can share their account with up to five family members, allowing them to access the same titles on multiple devices, making it an excellent option for families who love to listen to audiobooks together.

2. Hoopla

Hoopla is a digital media service offered by local libraries. With a library card, users can access a vast collection of audiobooks, eBooks, movies, and more for free. Hoopla also offers a user-friendly platform and the ability to download titles for offline listening.

Hoopla PROS Free access: Hoopla is a free digital media service offered by local libraries, providing users with access to a vast collection of audiobooks, eBooks, movies, and more without any additional fees.

Hoopla is a free digital media service offered by local libraries, providing users with access to a vast collection of audiobooks, eBooks, movies, and more without any additional fees. Wide selection of titles : Hoopla offers a vast library of titles across various genres, including bestsellers, new releases, and classics, making it an excellent option for users looking for a broad range of titles.

: Hoopla offers a vast library of titles across various genres, including bestsellers, new releases, and classics, making it an excellent option for users looking for a broad range of titles. Offline access : With the Hoopla app, users can easily download titles for offline listening, making it convenient to enjoy their favorite audiobooks without an internet connection.

: With the Hoopla app, users can easily download titles for offline listening, making it convenient to enjoy their favorite audiobooks without an internet connection. User-friendly platform : The Hoopla platform is easy to navigate and user-friendly, allowing users to quickly find and access the titles they want.

: The Hoopla platform is easy to navigate and user-friendly, allowing users to quickly find and access the titles they want. No waitlists: Unlike other digital media services, Hoopla doesn’t have any waitlists, allowing users to access titles immediately without having to wait for a copy to become available.

1. Kobo Audiobooks

Kobo Audiobooks is a subscription-based audiobook service that offers over 6 million titles. With a monthly subscription fee of $12.99, users can access bestsellers, new releases, and exclusive content. Kobo Audiobooks also offers a user-friendly platform and the ability to earn points towards free audiobooks.

Kobo Audiobooks PROS Large selection of titles : Kobo Audiobooks offers over 6 million audiobook titles, including bestsellers, new releases, and exclusive content, providing users with a vast selection of titles to choose from.

: Kobo Audiobooks offers over 6 million audiobook titles, including bestsellers, new releases, and exclusive content, providing users with a vast selection of titles to choose from. User-friendly platform : The Kobo Audiobooks platform is easy to navigate and user-friendly, allowing users to quickly find and access the titles they want.

: The Kobo Audiobooks platform is easy to navigate and user-friendly, allowing users to quickly find and access the titles they want. Points program : Kobo Audiobooks offers a points program that rewards users with points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for free audiobooks or discounts on future purchases.

: Kobo Audiobooks offers a points program that rewards users with points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for free audiobooks or discounts on future purchases. High-quality audio : Kobo Audiobooks uses high-quality audio files, providing users with a superior listening experience. Users can choose from various audio formats, including high-definition sound, making it easier to listen to audiobooks without straining their ears.

: Kobo Audiobooks uses high-quality audio files, providing users with a superior listening experience. Users can choose from various audio formats, including high-definition sound, making it easier to listen to audiobooks without straining their ears. Affordable pricing: With its monthly subscription fee starting at $12.99, Kobo Audiobooks offers competitive pricing for its vast library of audiobook titles, making it an affordable option for those looking for high-quality audiobooks.

Which Is The Best Option?

Based on our research and testing of the top audiobook services, Kobo Audiobooks stands out as the best alternative to Audible.

Here are some bullet points highlighting Kobo Audiobooks’ PROS compared to Audible: Large selection of titles : Kobo Audiobooks offers over 6 million audiobook titles, providing users with a vast selection of titles to choose from, whereas Audible offers a smaller library of around 600,000 titles.

: Kobo Audiobooks offers over 6 million audiobook titles, providing users with a vast selection of titles to choose from, whereas Audible offers a smaller library of around 600,000 titles. Affordable pricing : With its monthly subscription fee starting at $12.99, Kobo Audiobooks offers competitive pricing for its vast library of audiobook titles, making it more affordable than Audible’s monthly subscription fee of $14.95.

: With its monthly subscription fee starting at $12.99, Kobo Audiobooks offers competitive pricing for its vast library of audiobook titles, making it more affordable than Audible’s monthly subscription fee of $14.95. High-quality audio : Kobo Audiobooks uses high-quality audio files, providing users with a superior listening experience, which is on par with Audible.

: Kobo Audiobooks uses high-quality audio files, providing users with a superior listening experience, which is on par with Audible. Points program : Kobo Audiobooks offers a points program that rewards users with points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for free audiobooks or discounts on future purchases. Audible does not offer a similar rewards program.

: Kobo Audiobooks offers a points program that rewards users with points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for free audiobooks or discounts on future purchases. Audible does not offer a similar rewards program. User-friendly platform: Both Kobo Audiobooks and Audible offer user-friendly platforms, but Kobo Audiobooks’ platform is easier to navigate and offers a more intuitive browsing experience.

Bottom line? Kobo Audiobooks offers a larger selection of titles at a more affordable price (compared to Audible), so if you’re after more bang for your buck, Kobo is 100% where it is at right now.