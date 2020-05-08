Best Place To Sell Old iPhone: Our #1 Picks For 2020

If you have an old iPhone lying around, or you want to sell your current iPhone, what’re your options? In this post, we’ll detail our #1 picks for the best places online to sell your old iPhone…

Before we talk about the best places to sell your old iPhone, we need to get a few things out of the way first. The most important of which is how much money you’ll get for your old iPhone – and how this figure is calculated by the companies you’ll be contacting. The key points are this:

Condition – This is the #1 biggest concern. If your old iPhone is dented, smashed, and/or scuffed to hell, it is going to affect how much money you’ll get for it. In order to get the highest price possible for your iPhone, the iPhone needs to be in good condition. You can still sell scuffed and scratched iPhones, of course, but you’ll get less money. This is why iPhone cases are so important!

These two factors – age and condition – are the two biggest factors that iPhone recycle companies will look at when accessing your phone. Another factor is whether your iPhone is locked or unlocked. Unlocked iPhones tend to sell for more, so, all things being equal, you would get more money for an unlocked iPhone versus a more or less identical locked iPhone.

How Much Will You Get For Your iPhone?

Now we’ve got that out of the way, let’s take a look at how much you can expect to get for your iPhone should you choose to sell it via a phone recycler company.

iPhone Resale Value By Model (Approx.)

iPhone 4 – $20-$30

iPhone 5 – $30

iPhone 5s – $30

iPhone 6 – $35-$40

iPhone 6 Plus – $40

iPhone 7 – $50-$60

iPhone 7 Plus – $60

iPhone 8 – $120

iPhone 8 Plus – $120 to $140

iPhone X – $300

iPhone XS – $400 to $500

iPhone XS Max – $450 to $500

iPhone XR – $300 to $350

Best Place To Sell Your Old iPhone?

There are A LOT of places that will buy your iPhone from you. But not all places will give you a fair price. For this reason, I’m going to keep our recommendations nice and succinct – there’s just two, one of the USA and one for the UK.

Out of all the phone recycler companies in operation, Gazelle, in the USA, and Music Magpie, in the UK, are the two that tend to get the highest ratings from users. I’ve bought and sold phones via both services, as have other members of the team, so if you want our opinion, go with the following retailers when selling your old iPhone:

As I said, there are plenty of other options out there but, for me, Gazelle and Music Magpie tend to be the most consistent when it comes to high payouts for devices. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, these are the places we’d try first.

If you want a second opinion, you could try going direct to Apple itself; it runs its own recycling program. Or, your network and or carrier which we’ll discuss in more detail below.

Three Trade-In Program

If you’re in the UK, Three runs a brilliant trade-in program that is well worth checking out if you’re thinking about making the switch to that network (spoiler: it’s my current #1 fave UK network).

Verizon Trade-In

Similarly, in the USA, Verizon offers a very comprehensive trade-in program, and, unlike a lot of places, it also covers trade-ins for Apple Watch, tablets, and other types of mobile phones.

Wrapping Up

As you can see, when it comes to selling your old iPhone, you have plenty of options – from dedicated retailers to networks and carriers. The price you get will ALWAYS depend on the age and condition of your iPhone, as well as whether it is locked or unlocked (unlocked is better).

In order to get the best possible price, you may want to try a few different options and see how the quotes differ; all of the places included in this post will give you a free quote before committing to the sale. The resale value of iPhones changes over time, so if you’re reading this, say, in 2021, the prices will be different from what they are now in 2020.

That’s why it is hard for us to put an exact figure on how much you will potentially get for your phone. That and all the variables that can affect things like the condition of your phone, its age, and whether it is locked or unlocked. All we can do is provide you with potential options for places to sell your old iPhone. And right now they are as follows:

Gazelle (USA) | MusicMagpie (UK) | Three (UK)) | Verizon (USA)