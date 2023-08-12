MIUI 15 Update Tracker: Will Your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco Phone Get The Update?

Xiaomi is infamous for not updating its devices under various brands to the latest Android versions. But the company provides long-term software support for its devices through MIUI version updates. So will your Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones get MIUI 15 update or not? Let’s check!

Table of Contents
Xiaomi has already announced the arrival of the next version of MIUI, MIUI 15, at an event held in China in early August. The company even revealed the logo of the latest iteration of its Android skin at the event. Take a look at the logo of MIUI 15:

Xiaomi hasn’t announced anything specific about the next version of MIUI at this event, but this event suggests that the company is actively working on MIUI 15!

This article tracks the MIUI 15 update for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. Find your phone in the list to know the MIUI 15 update status for your phone.

MIUI & Android Versions

Xiaomi is infamous for not providing Android version updates for their phones, be it branded Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco. But the Chinese company issues MIUI version updates for more extended periods of time and is even known for providing support for many older phones.

This is because, unlike other manufacturers, whose software skin’s version is tied to Android, Xiaomi’s MIUI version isn’t tied to the Android version. For example, you’d only see OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 on OnePlus devices. Similarly, OneUI 5 version is based on Android 13, and you won’t see OneUI 5 based on Android 12 generally on Samsung devices. But with Xiaomi phones, you could see MIUI 14 based on Android 13 on most devices such as Redmi Note 12 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and more, but you will also see Poco X4 Pro with MIUI 14 based on Android 12. 

This means that Xiaomi will provide MIUI updates for most of its phones for extended periods, even though those same devices won’t get updated Android versions. Many devices will get MIUI 15 based on Android 13 as an update, which might or might be updated to Android 14. 

MIUI 15 Release Date

The previous version of MIUI, MIUI 14, was unveiled in China in December 2022. But it was the Chinese version of MIUI 14, and the global version of MIUI 14 was revealed later in February 2023 at the MWC 2023 event. This was shortly followed by India-specific MIUI 14 release as well. 

We can also expect a similar launch schedule for MIUI 15, with the skin getting a Chinese version first, which could launch by the end of this year. This will be followed by the global version and Indian version releases by early 2024. 

MIUI 15 Expected Features

Improved & Redesigned UI

MIUI has largely remained more or less the same across recent years. Previously, every new MIUI version brought something new visually. It has been a long time since Xiaomi updated its icons, so that we can expect something new with MIUI 15. 

Lock Screen Customizations

Xiaomi is infamous for copying what Apple does with iOS or its MIUI skin. With iOS 16, one of the major features it introduced was lock screen customizations. We can expect a similar lock screen customization option with MIUI 15, as Android 14 and other skins are also said to bring similar features!

Home Screen Widgets

Unlike lock screen customizations, iOS 16 has brought widgets with extended functionalities. We can expect a new set of system widgets with functionalities similar to the ones on iOS 16 to appear in MIUI 15. 

Performance Improvements

Xiaomi’s MIUI launch events always boast about how much improvements in performance it has brought with the new version compared to the last version. We can expect the same thing to happen at the MIUI 15 launch event. 

Enhanced Clipboard Functionality

A recent leak has revealed that MIUI 15 will bring enhanced clipboard functionality. This will allow Xioami devices to copy text, photos, and files to the clipboard. 

Volume Boost Feature

This was also leaked alongside the previous one. The volume boost feature is said to bring a new quick setting to MIUI; turning this on will increase the volume output by 200%, giving users who want louder audio from their phones an easy way to achieve that.

Xiaomi Update Policy

Xiaomi doesn’t promise software updates and security patches for most of its devices, except its premium smartphones. 

Xiaomi has an EOS product list on its website, which it regularly publishes the devices reaching their End of Service period. We can deduct an unofficial Xiaomi update policy for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices from this list, as stated below:

  • Xiaomi flagship smartphones – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.
  • Other Xiaomi branded smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Redmi Update Policy

  • Redmi K series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 
  • Redmi Note Pro series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Redmi Note series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Redmi Number series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Poco Update Policy 

  • Poco F series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Poco X series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Poco C series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

MIUI 15 Update Status

Xiaomi 13 Pro MIUI 15 Update

As the flagship device of Xiaomi for the global market, Xiaomi 13 Pro receives 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. As such, Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the first device to receive the MIUI 15 global update.

Xiaomi 12 Series MIUI 15 Update

The previous flagship series of Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12 series devices such as Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 will receive the MIUI 15 update. These devices also have 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. 

Redmi Note 12 Pro Series MIUI 15 Update

Redmi Note 12 Pro series will receive 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Redmi Note 12T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to receive MIUI 15 update, but whether that update will be based on Android 14 or Android 13 is yet to be seen.

Redmi Note 12 Series MIUI 15 Update

Redmi Note 12 series is said to be supported by 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12R, Redmi Note 12S, and Redmi Note 12 Turbo will receive MIUI 15 update; some of it may receive MIUI 15 based on Android 14 and some of it based on Android 13. 

Poco F5 Series MIUI 15 Update

As the flagship Poco devices, Poco F5 Pro and Poco F5 will be the first to receive MIUI 15 updates.

MIUI 15 Update Status Of All Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi PhoneMIUI 15 Update Status
Xiaomi 13 UltraConfirmed
Xiaomi 13 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 13Confirmed
Xiaomi 13 LiteConfirmed
Xiaomi Pad 6 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi Pad 6Confirmed
Xiaomi 12T ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12TConfirmed
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2Confirmed
Xiaomi Pad 5 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12S UltraConfirmed
Xiaomi 12S ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12SConfirmed
Xiaomi 12 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12 LiteConfirmed
Xiaomi 12 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12Confirmed
Xiaomi 12XConfirmed
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5GConfirmed
Xiaomi 11i 5GConfirmed
Xiaomi 11T ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 11T Confirmed
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NEConfirmed
Xiaomi 11 LiteConfirmed
Xiaomi Mix 4Confirmed
Mi 11X ProConfirmed
Mi 11XConfirmed
Mi Mix Fold Confirmed
Mi 11 UltraConfirmed
Mi 11 ProConfirmed
Mi 11iConfirmed
Mi 11 Lite 5GExpected
Mi 11 Lite 4GExpected
Mi 10SWill not be updated
Mi 10i 5GWill not be updated
Mi 11Will not be updated
Mi 10T Pro 5GWill not be updated
Mi 10T 5GWill not be updated
Mi 10T Lite 5GWill not be updated
Mi 10 UltraWill not be updated
Mi 10 Youth 5GWill not be updated
Mi Note 10 LiteWill not be updated
Mi 10 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Mi 10 5GWill not be updated
Mi Note 10 ProWill not be updated
Mi Note 10Will not be updated
Mi 9 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Mi 9 ProWill not be updated
Mi 9 LiteWill not be updated
Mi 9T ProWill not be updated
Mi 9TWill not be updated
Mi 9 ExplorerWill not be updated
Mi 9 SEWill not be updated
Mi 9Will not be updated
Mi PlayWill not be updated
Mi 8 ProWill not be updated
Mi 8 LiteWill not be updated
Mi Max 3Will not be updated
Mi Pad 4Will not be updated
Mi 8 ExplorerWill not be updated
Mi 8Will not be updated
Mi 8 SEWill not be updated
Mi Mix 2SWill not be updated
Mi Note 3Will not be updated
Mi 6Will not be updated
Mi 5cWill not be updated
Mi 6 PlusWill not be updated
Mi MixWill not be updated
Mi Note 2Will not be updated
Mi 5s PlusWill not be updated
Mi 5sWill not be updated
Mi 5Will not be updated
Mi 4sWill not be updated
Mi MaxWill not be updated
Mi 4iWill not be updated
Mi Note ProWill not be updated
Mi NoteWill not be updated
Mi 4 LTEWill not be updated
Mi 4Will not be updated
Mi PadWill not be updated
Mi 2AWill not be updated
Mi 2SWill not be updated
Mi 2Will not be updated
Mi 1SWill not be updated

MIUI 15 Update Status Of All Redmi Phones

Redmi PhoneMIUI 15 Update Status
Redmi 12 5GConfirmed
Redmi Note 12RConfirmed
Redmi Note 12R ProConfirmed
Redmi 12Confirmed
Redmi Note 12T ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 12SConfirmed
Redmi Note 12 Pro 4GConfirmed
Redmi Note 12 TurboConfirmed
Redmi Note 12 4GConfirmed
Redmi Note 12Confirmed
Redmi K60 ProConfirmed
Redmi K60EConfirmed
Redmi K60Confirmed
Redmi 12CConfirmed
Redmi Note 12 DiscoveryConfirmed
Redmi Note 12Confirmed
Redmi Note 12 Pro+Confirmed
Redmi Note 12 ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 11RConfirmed
Redmi A1+Expected
Redmi 11 PrimeConfirmed
Redmi 11 Prime 5GConfirmed
Redmi A1Expected
Redmi Note 11 SEConfirmed
Redmi K50 UltraConfirmed
Redmi K50iConfirmed
Redmi Note 11T Pro+Confirmed
Redmi Note 11T ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 11SEConfirmed
Redmi 10 Prime 2022Confirmed
Redmi 10 PowerConfirmed
Redmi 10AConfirmed
Redmi Note 11S 5GConfirmed
Redmi 10 5GConfirmed
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5GConfirmed
Redmi K50 ProConfirmed
Redmi K50Confirmed
Redmi K40SConfirmed
Redmi 10Confirmed
Redmi 10CConfirmed
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5GConfirmed
Redmi Note 11E ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 11EConfirmed
Redmi 10 2022Confirmed
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5GConfirmed
Redmi Note 11 ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 11SConfirmed
Redmi Note 11Confirmed
Redmi Note 11T 5GConfirmed
Redmi Note 11 4GConfirmed
Redmi Note 10 LiteConfirmed
Redmi 9i SportWill not be updated
Redmi 9A SportWill not be updated
Redmi 9 ActivWill not be updated
Redmi 10 PrimeConfirmed
Redmi 10 Confirmed
Redmi Note 10T 5GConfirmed
Redmi Note 8 2021Confirmed
Redmi Note 10 ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 10 5GConfirmed
Redmi Note 10SConfirmed
Redmi Note 10Confirmed
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxConfirmed
Redmi Note 10 ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 9TExpected
Redmi 9TWill not be updated
Redmi 9 PowerWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 4GWill not be updated
Redmi 9ATWill not be updated
Redmi 9iWill not be updated
Redmi 9Will not be updated
Redmi 9 PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi 9AWill not be updated
Redmi 9C NFFCWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9Will not be updated
Redmi Note 9SWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 Pro MaxWill not be updated
Redmi 8A ProWill not be updated
Redmi 8A DualWill not be updated
Redmi Note 8TWill not be updated
Redmi 8Will not be updated
Redmi 8AWill not be updated
Redmi K20 ProWill not be updated
Redmi K20Will not be updated
Redmi Note 8Will not be updated
Redmi Note 7SWill not be updated
Redmi Y3Will not be updated
Redmi 7Will not be updated
Redmi Note 7 ProWill not be updated
Redmi GoWill not be updated
Redmi Note 7Will not be updated
Redmi Note 6 ProWill not be updated
Redmi 6Will not be updated
Redmi 6AWill not be updated
Redmi S2Will not be updated
Redmi Y2Will not be updated
Redmi Note 5 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 5Will not be updated
Redmi 5 PlusWill not be updated
Redmi 5Will not be updated
Redmi 5AWill not be updated
Redmi Y1Will not be updated
Redmi Y1 LiteWill not be updated
Redmi Note 4XWill not be updated
Redmi Note 4Will not be updated
Redmi 4AWill not be updated
Redmi 4Will not be updated
Redmi 4 PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi ProWill not be updated
Redmi 3xWill not be updated
Redmi 3s PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi 3sWill not be updated
Redmi 3 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 3Will not be updated
Redmi 3Will not be updated
Redmi Note PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi Note 3Will not be updated
Redmi Note 2Will not be updated
Redmi 2 ProWill not be updated
Redmi 2 PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi 2AWill not be updated
Redmi 2Will not be updated
Redmi Note 4GWill not be updated
Redmi NoteWill not be updated
Redmi 1SWill not be updated

MIUI 15 Update Status Of All Poco Phones

Poco PhonesMIUI 15 Update Status
Poco M6 ProConfirmed
Poco F5 ProConfirmed
Poco F5Confirmed
Poco C51Confirmed
Poco C55Confirmed
Poco X5 ProConfirmed
Poco X5Confirmed
Poco C50Confirmed
Poco M5Confirmed
Poco M4 5GConfirmed
Poco F4Confirmed
Poco X4 GTConfirmed
Poco C40Confirmed
Poco M4 5GConfirmed
Poco F4 GTConfirmed
Poco X4 Pro 5GConfirmed
Poco X3 GTConfirmed
Poco F3 GTConfirmed
Poco M3 Pro 5GConfirmed
Poco M2 ReloadedConfirmed
Poco X3 ProConfirmed
Poco F3Confirmed
Poco M3Confirmed
Poco C3Confirmed
Poco X3Confirmed
Poco X3 NFCConfirmed
Poco X2Will not be updated
Poco F1Will not be updated
Pocophone F1Will not be updated
Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
