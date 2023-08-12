MIUI 15 Update Tracker: Will Your Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco Phone Get The Update?

Pin

Xiaomi is infamous for not updating its devices under various brands to the latest Android versions. But the company provides long-term software support for its devices through MIUI version updates. So will your Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones get MIUI 15 update or not? Let’s check!

Xiaomi has already announced the arrival of the next version of MIUI, MIUI 15, at an event held in China in early August. The company even revealed the logo of the latest iteration of its Android skin at the event. Take a look at the logo of MIUI 15:

Xiaomi hasn’t announced anything specific about the next version of MIUI at this event, but this event suggests that the company is actively working on MIUI 15!

This article tracks the MIUI 15 update for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. Find your phone in the list to know the MIUI 15 update status for your phone.

MIUI & Android Versions

Xiaomi is infamous for not providing Android version updates for their phones, be it branded Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco. But the Chinese company issues MIUI version updates for more extended periods of time and is even known for providing support for many older phones.

This is because, unlike other manufacturers, whose software skin’s version is tied to Android, Xiaomi’s MIUI version isn’t tied to the Android version. For example, you’d only see OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 on OnePlus devices. Similarly, OneUI 5 version is based on Android 13, and you won’t see OneUI 5 based on Android 12 generally on Samsung devices. But with Xiaomi phones, you could see MIUI 14 based on Android 13 on most devices such as Redmi Note 12 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and more, but you will also see Poco X4 Pro with MIUI 14 based on Android 12.

This means that Xiaomi will provide MIUI updates for most of its phones for extended periods, even though those same devices won’t get updated Android versions. Many devices will get MIUI 15 based on Android 13 as an update, which might or might be updated to Android 14.

The previous version of MIUI, MIUI 14, was unveiled in China in December 2022. But it was the Chinese version of MIUI 14, and the global version of MIUI 14 was revealed later in February 2023 at the MWC 2023 event. This was shortly followed by India-specific MIUI 14 release as well.

We can also expect a similar launch schedule for MIUI 15, with the skin getting a Chinese version first, which could launch by the end of this year. This will be followed by the global version and Indian version releases by early 2024.

MIUI 15 Expected Features Improved & Redesigned UI MIUI has largely remained more or less the same across recent years. Previously, every new MIUI version brought something new visually. It has been a long time since Xiaomi updated its icons, so that we can expect something new with MIUI 15. Lock Screen Customizations Xiaomi is infamous for copying what Apple does with iOS or its MIUI skin. With iOS 16, one of the major features it introduced was lock screen customizations. We can expect a similar lock screen customization option with MIUI 15, as Android 14 and other skins are also said to bring similar features! Home Screen Widgets Unlike lock screen customizations, iOS 16 has brought widgets with extended functionalities. We can expect a new set of system widgets with functionalities similar to the ones on iOS 16 to appear in MIUI 15. Performance Improvements Xiaomi’s MIUI launch events always boast about how much improvements in performance it has brought with the new version compared to the last version. We can expect the same thing to happen at the MIUI 15 launch event. Enhanced Clipboard Functionality A recent leak has revealed that MIUI 15 will bring enhanced clipboard functionality. This will allow Xioami devices to copy text, photos, and files to the clipboard. Volume Boost Feature This was also leaked alongside the previous one. The volume boost feature is said to bring a new quick setting to MIUI; turning this on will increase the volume output by 200%, giving users who want louder audio from their phones an easy way to achieve that.

Xiaomi doesn’t promise software updates and security patches for most of its devices, except its premium smartphones.

Xiaomi has an EOS product list on its website, which it regularly publishes the devices reaching their End of Service period. We can deduct an unofficial Xiaomi update policy for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices from this list, as stated below:

Xiaomi flagship smartphones – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. Other Xiaomi branded smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Redmi K series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Redmi Note Pro series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Redmi Note series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

– 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Redmi Number series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Poco F series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Poco X series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Poco C series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

As the flagship device of Xiaomi for the global market, Xiaomi 13 Pro receives 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. As such, Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the first device to receive the MIUI 15 global update.

The previous flagship series of Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12 series devices such as Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 will receive the MIUI 15 update. These devices also have 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

Redmi Note 12 Pro series will receive 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Redmi Note 12T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to receive MIUI 15 update, but whether that update will be based on Android 14 or Android 13 is yet to be seen.

Redmi Note 12 series is said to be supported by 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12R, Redmi Note 12S, and Redmi Note 12 Turbo will receive MIUI 15 update; some of it may receive MIUI 15 based on Android 14 and some of it based on Android 13.

As the flagship Poco devices, Poco F5 Pro and Poco F5 will be the first to receive MIUI 15 updates.

Xiaomi Phone MIUI 15 Update Status Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed Xiaomi 13 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 13 Confirmed Xiaomi 13 Lite Confirmed Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi Pad 6 Confirmed Xiaomi 12T Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12T Confirmed Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Confirmed Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12S Ultra Confirmed Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12S Confirmed Xiaomi 12 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12 Lite Confirmed Xiaomi 12 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12 Confirmed Xiaomi 12X Confirmed Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Confirmed Xiaomi 11i 5G Confirmed Xiaomi 11T Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 11T Confirmed Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Confirmed Xiaomi 11 Lite Confirmed Xiaomi Mix 4 Confirmed Mi 11X Pro Confirmed Mi 11X Confirmed Mi Mix Fold Confirmed Mi 11 Ultra Confirmed Mi 11 Pro Confirmed Mi 11i Confirmed Mi 11 Lite 5G Expected Mi 11 Lite 4G Expected Mi 10S Will not be updated Mi 10i 5G Will not be updated Mi 11 Will not be updated Mi 10T Pro 5G Will not be updated Mi 10T 5G Will not be updated Mi 10T Lite 5G Will not be updated Mi 10 Ultra Will not be updated Mi 10 Youth 5G Will not be updated Mi Note 10 Lite Will not be updated Mi 10 Pro 5G Will not be updated Mi 10 5G Will not be updated Mi Note 10 Pro Will not be updated Mi Note 10 Will not be updated Mi 9 Pro 5G Will not be updated Mi 9 Pro Will not be updated Mi 9 Lite Will not be updated Mi 9T Pro Will not be updated Mi 9T Will not be updated Mi 9 Explorer Will not be updated Mi 9 SE Will not be updated Mi 9 Will not be updated Mi Play Will not be updated Mi 8 Pro Will not be updated Mi 8 Lite Will not be updated Mi Max 3 Will not be updated Mi Pad 4 Will not be updated Mi 8 Explorer Will not be updated Mi 8 Will not be updated Mi 8 SE Will not be updated Mi Mix 2S Will not be updated Mi Note 3 Will not be updated Mi 6 Will not be updated Mi 5c Will not be updated Mi 6 Plus Will not be updated Mi Mix Will not be updated Mi Note 2 Will not be updated Mi 5s Plus Will not be updated Mi 5s Will not be updated Mi 5 Will not be updated Mi 4s Will not be updated Mi Max Will not be updated Mi 4i Will not be updated Mi Note Pro Will not be updated Mi Note Will not be updated Mi 4 LTE Will not be updated Mi 4 Will not be updated Mi Pad Will not be updated Mi 2A Will not be updated Mi 2S Will not be updated Mi 2 Will not be updated Mi 1S Will not be updated

Redmi Phone MIUI 15 Update Status Redmi 12 5G Confirmed Redmi Note 12R Confirmed Redmi Note 12R Pro Confirmed Redmi 12 Confirmed Redmi Note 12T Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 12S Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Turbo Confirmed Redmi Note 12 4G Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Confirmed Redmi K60 Pro Confirmed Redmi K60E Confirmed Redmi K60 Confirmed Redmi 12C Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Discovery Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 11R Confirmed Redmi A1+ Expected Redmi 11 Prime Confirmed Redmi 11 Prime 5G Confirmed Redmi A1 Expected Redmi Note 11 SE Confirmed Redmi K50 Ultra Confirmed Redmi K50i Confirmed Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Confirmed Redmi Note 11T Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 11SE Confirmed Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Confirmed Redmi 10 Power Confirmed Redmi 10A Confirmed Redmi Note 11S 5G Confirmed Redmi 10 5G Confirmed Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Confirmed Redmi K50 Pro Confirmed Redmi K50 Confirmed Redmi K40S Confirmed Redmi 10 Confirmed Redmi 10C Confirmed Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Confirmed Redmi Note 11E Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 11E Confirmed Redmi 10 2022 Confirmed Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Confirmed Redmi Note 11 Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 11S Confirmed Redmi Note 11 Confirmed Redmi Note 11T 5G Confirmed Redmi Note 11 4G Confirmed Redmi Note 10 Lite Confirmed Redmi 9i Sport Will not be updated Redmi 9A Sport Will not be updated Redmi 9 Activ Will not be updated Redmi 10 Prime Confirmed Redmi 10 Confirmed Redmi Note 10T 5G Confirmed Redmi Note 8 2021 Confirmed Redmi Note 10 Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 10 5G Confirmed Redmi Note 10S Confirmed Redmi Note 10 Confirmed Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Confirmed Redmi Note 10 Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 9T Expected Redmi 9T Will not be updated Redmi 9 Power Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 4G Will not be updated Redmi 9AT Will not be updated Redmi 9i Will not be updated Redmi 9 Will not be updated Redmi 9 Prime Will not be updated Redmi 9A Will not be updated Redmi 9C NFFC Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 Will not be updated Redmi Note 9S Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Will not be updated Redmi 8A Pro Will not be updated Redmi 8A Dual Will not be updated Redmi Note 8T Will not be updated Redmi 8 Will not be updated Redmi 8A Will not be updated Redmi K20 Pro Will not be updated Redmi K20 Will not be updated Redmi Note 8 Will not be updated Redmi Note 7S Will not be updated Redmi Y3 Will not be updated Redmi 7 Will not be updated Redmi Note 7 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Go Will not be updated Redmi Note 7 Will not be updated Redmi Note 6 Pro Will not be updated Redmi 6 Will not be updated Redmi 6A Will not be updated Redmi S2 Will not be updated Redmi Y2 Will not be updated Redmi Note 5 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 5 Will not be updated Redmi 5 Plus Will not be updated Redmi 5 Will not be updated Redmi 5A Will not be updated Redmi Y1 Will not be updated Redmi Y1 Lite Will not be updated Redmi Note 4X Will not be updated Redmi Note 4 Will not be updated Redmi 4A Will not be updated Redmi 4 Will not be updated Redmi 4 Prime Will not be updated Redmi Pro Will not be updated Redmi 3x Will not be updated Redmi 3s Prime Will not be updated Redmi 3s Will not be updated Redmi 3 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 3 Will not be updated Redmi 3 Will not be updated Redmi Note Prime Will not be updated Redmi Note 3 Will not be updated Redmi Note 2 Will not be updated Redmi 2 Pro Will not be updated Redmi 2 Prime Will not be updated Redmi 2A Will not be updated Redmi 2 Will not be updated Redmi Note 4G Will not be updated Redmi Note Will not be updated Redmi 1S Will not be updated

Poco Phones MIUI 15 Update Status Poco M6 Pro Confirmed Poco F5 Pro Confirmed Poco F5 Confirmed Poco C51 Confirmed Poco C55 Confirmed Poco X5 Pro Confirmed Poco X5 Confirmed Poco C50 Confirmed Poco M5 Confirmed Poco M4 5G Confirmed Poco F4 Confirmed Poco X4 GT Confirmed Poco C40 Confirmed Poco M4 5G Confirmed Poco F4 GT Confirmed Poco X4 Pro 5G Confirmed Poco X3 GT Confirmed Poco F3 GT Confirmed Poco M3 Pro 5G Confirmed Poco M2 Reloaded Confirmed Poco X3 Pro Confirmed Poco F3 Confirmed Poco M3 Confirmed Poco C3 Confirmed Poco X3 Confirmed Poco X3 NFC Confirmed Poco X2 Will not be updated Poco F1 Will not be updated Pocophone F1 Will not be updated