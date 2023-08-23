SEARCH

Motorola My UX Android 14 Update: When Will Your Moto Phone Get The Update?

By Abhijith S
Updated: 08/23/23 - 9 min read
Motorola » Motorola OS Updates
Motorola My UX Android 14 Update Pin

Motorola’s custom skin My UX looks pretty close to how a Google Pixel looks. But Motorola is infamous for not supporting its phones for extended periods like many of its counterparts. As Android 14 and the next version of My UX is almost here, let us check which of the handful of Motorola phones will get the My UX Android 14 Update!

Table of Contents
[Open][Close]

My UX Android 14 Release Date

Motorola typically doesn’t announce the next version of their software, skin My UX, with a big event like Samsung or Xiaomi. The brand just casually pushes it out as updates. 

However, we must wait until Google officially announces Android 14 for all devices. Google will most likely announce it by the last week of August or the first week of September. We expect Motorola to start seeding the Android 14-based My UX 6.0 updates shortly after. 

My UX 6.0 Android 14 Expected Features

Motorola’s My UX custom skin is close to stock Android skin. It looks almost exactly like Android’s look in a Google Pixel device, if not customized. But it brings some very useful features and tools, such as:

  • Fast Flashlight – Turns on the flashlight on your phone with a quick chop down twice gesture.
  • Quick Capture – Open the camera with a quick double-twist gesture.
  • Swipe to Split – Use two apps at the same time. 

These iconic Motorola features will remain the same in My UX 6.0, but it will bring the new features Google is going to introduce with Android 14, such as:

Lock Screen Customizations

One of the major features Google is introducing with Android 14 is extended lock screen customizations. Google aims to bring iOS 16-style lock screen customizations to Android. With this feature, you can soon change how the clock looks, shows the date, change app shortcuts, and much more. 

Granular Media Access

With Android 14, you can restrict apps to access only the specific media file with the new media picker. This means apps won’t be able to read any other file other than the one you selected with the media picker.

App Pair

App pair will let you open apps in pair, in split screen mode. You can minimize or maximize these apps together.

Unknown Tracker Alerts

Android 14 will notify you if an unknown tracker is following and tracking you, such as an AirTag. You will also get directions on locating and disabling it as well. 

Predictive Back Gesture

With predictive back gestures, you’ll get a preview of what screen you’ll be taken to with the back gesture. 

My UX Android 14 Update Status

Motorola Edge+ 2023 My UX Android 14 Update

Pin

As the 2023 Motorola flagship for the US market, Motorola Edge+ 2023 will be the first Motorola phone to get the Android 14 update.

Motorola Razr+ & Razr 2023 My UX Android 14 Update

Pin

Motorola launched two new foldables for 2023 – Motorola Razr+ and Motorola Razr 2023. Razr series phones will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches along with the Edge series. These phones will be among the first phones in Motorola’s lineup to get the Android 14 update.

Motorola Edge 40 Series My UX Android 14 Update

Pin

Motorola launched Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Motorola Edge 40 as the flagships for the global market. As part of the Edge series, Motorola Edge 40 series phones will get the My UX Android 14 update as soon as it is available. 

Moto G73, Moto G53, Moto G23 & Moto G13 My UX Android 14 Update

Moto G73Pin
Moto G73
Moto G53Pin
Moto G53

Motorola G series of phones will get 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Moto G73, Moto G53, Moto G23, and Moto G13 were launched with Android 13 and will receive the Android 14 update soon.

Motorola Update Policy

Even though Motorola uses a very close-to-stock Android skin, it still lags behind most Android manufacturers in providing software updates to its phones. Motorola might be the only Android manufacturer to give only two Android version upgrades to its flagships. Here are the promises made by Motorola for its phones:

  • Flagship Edge series phones 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Razr series phones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Moto G series phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Moto E series phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

My UX Android 14 Update Tracker For All Motorola Phones

Motorola PhoneMy UX Android 14 Update Status
Motorola Edge+ 2023Confirmed
Motorola Edge Razr 40 UltraConfirmed
Motorola Edge 40 Confirmed
Motorola Razr+Confirmed
Motorola Razr 2023Confirmed
Motorola G Stylus 5G 2023Confirmed
Motorola G Stylus 2023Confirmed
Moto G14Confirmed
Moto G 2023Confirmed
Moto G Power 5GConfirmed
Motorola Edge 40 ProConfirmed
Motorola Defy 2Confirmed
Moto G73Confirmed
Moto G53Confirmed
Moto G23Confirmed
Moto G13Confirmed
Moto E13Expected
ThinkPhoneConfirmed
Moto X40Confirmed
Moto G Play 2023Will not be updated
Moto E32Will not be updated
Moto G82Will not be updated
Moto G72Will not be updated
Moto E22iWill not be updated
Moto E22Will not be updated
Motorola Edge 30 UltraConfirmed
Motorola Edge 30 FusionConfirmed
Motorola Edge 30 NeoConfirmed
Moto E22sWill not be updated
Motorola Edge 2022Confirmed
Moto Tab G62Will not be updated
Moto X30 ProConfirmed
Moto S30 ProConfirmed
Moto Razr 2022Confirmed
Moto G62Will not be updated
Moto G32Will not be updated
Moto E32Will not be updated
Motorola Edge 30Confirmed
Moto G Stylus 5G 2022Will not be updated
Moto G 2022Will not be updated
Moto G52Will not be updated
Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022Confirmed
Motorola Edge 30 ProConfirmed
Moto G Stylus 2022Will not be updated
Moto Tab G70Will not be updated
Motorola Edge X30Confirmed
Motorola Edge S30Will not be updated
Moto G200 5GWill not be updated
Moto G71 5GWill not be updated
Moto G51 5GWill not be updated
Moto G41Will not be updated
Moto G31Will not be updated
Moto G Power 2022Will not be updated
Moto E30Will not be updated
Moto Edge 5G UW 2021Will not be updated
Motorola G Pure Will not be updated
Moto E40Will not be updated
Motorola Tab G20Will not be updated
Moto G60Will not be updated
Moto E20Will not be updated
Moto G50 5GWill not be updated
Motorola Edge 2021Will not be updated
Motorola Edge 20 FusionWill not be updated
Moto G60SWill not be updated
Motorola Edge 20 ProWill not be updated
Motorola Edge 20Will not be updated
Motorola Edge 20 LiteWill not be updated
Motorola One 5G UW AceWill not be updated
Motorola Defy 2021Will not be updated
Motorola G Stylus 5GWill not be updated
Moto G20Will not be updated
Moto G40 FusionWill not be updated
Moto G100Will not be updated
Moto G50Will not be updated
Moto G10 PowerWill not be updated
Moto E7i PowerWill not be updated
Moto E7 PowerWill not be updated
Moto G30Will not be updated
Moto G10Will not be updated
Moto E6iWill not be updated
Motorola Edge SWill not be updated
Motorola One 5G AceWill not be updated
Moto G Stylus 2021Will not be updated
Moto G Power 2021Will not be updated
Moto G PlayWill not be updated
Moto E7Will not be updated
Moto G 5GWill not be updated
Moto G9 PowerWill not be updated
Motorola Razr 5GWill not be updated
Moto G9 PlusWill not be updated
Moto E7 PlusWill not be updated
Motorola One 5G UWWill not be updated
Motorola One 5GWill not be updated
Moto G9 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G9Will not be updated
Moto G 5G PlusWill not be updated
Moto One FusionWill not be updated
Moto One Fusion+Will not be updated
Moto One Vision PlusWill not be updated
Moto G FastWill not be updated
Moto E 2020Will not be updated
Moto G ProWill not be updated
Motorola Edge+ 2020Will not be updated
Motorola EdgeWill not be updated
Moto G8 Power LiteWill not be updated
Moto E6s 2020Will not be updated
Moto G8Will not be updated
Moto G StylusWill not be updated
Moto G PowerWill not be updated
Moto G8 PowerWill not be updated
Motorola One HyperWill not be updated
Motorola RazrWill not be updated
Moto G8 PlayWill not be updated
Moto E6 PlayWill not be updated
Moto G8 PlusWill not be updated
Motorola One MacroWill not be updated
Moto E6 PlusWill not be updated
Motorola One ZoomWill not be updated
Motorola One ActionWill not be updated
Moto E6Will not be updated
Moto Z4Will not be updated
Motorola One VisionWill not be updated
Moto G7 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G7Will not be updated
Moto G7 PowerWill not be updated
Moto G7 PlayWill not be updated
Motorola OneWill not be updated
Moto P30 PlayWill not be updated
Motorola One PowerWill not be updated
Moto P30 NoteWill not be updated
Moto Z3Will not be updated
Moto Z3 PlayWill not be updated
Moto E5 CruiseWill not be updated
Moto E5 Play GoWill not be updated
Moto E5 PlayWill not be updated
Moto E5 PlusWill not be updated
Moto E5Will not be updated
Moto P30Will not be updated
Moto G6 PlayWill not be updated
Moto G6 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G6Will not be updated
Moto X5Will not be updated
Moto X4Will not be updated
Moto G5S PlusWill not be updated
Moto G5SWill not be updated
Moto Z2 ForceWill not be updated
Moto E4 PlusWill not be updated
Moto E4Will not be updated
Moto Z2 PlayWill not be updated
Moto C PlusWill not be updated
Moto CWill not be updated
Moto G5 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G5Will not be updated
Moto MWill not be updated
Moto E3 PowerWill not be updated
Moto Z PlayWill not be updated
Moto E3Will not be updated
Moto Z ForceWill not be updated
Moto ZWill not be updated
Moto G4 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G4Will not be updated
Moto G4 PlayWill not be updated
Moto G TurboWill not be updated
Moto X ForceWill not be updated
Motorola Droid Turbo 2Will not be updated
Motorola Droid Maxx 2Will not be updated
Moto X StyleWill not be updated
Moto X PlayWill not be updated
Moto X PlayWill not be updated
Moto G (3rd Gen)Will not be updated
Moto E (2nd Gen)Will not be updated
Moto G 4GWill not be updated
Moto MaxxWill not be updated
Motorola Droid TurboWill not be updated
Motorola Nexus 6Will not be updated
Moto X (2nd Gen)Will not be updated
Moto G (2nd Gen)Will not be updated
Moto G 4GWill not be updated
Motorola LugeWill not be updated
Moto EWill not be updated
Moto GWill not be updated
Moto XWill not be updated
Motorola Droid UltraWill not be updated
Motorola Droid MaxxWill not be updated
Motorola Droid MiniWill not be updated
LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp
Follow on Google News

Abhijith S

Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments