Motorola My UX Android 14 Update: When Will Your Moto Phone Get The Update?

Motorola’s custom skin My UX looks pretty close to how a Google Pixel looks. But Motorola is infamous for not supporting its phones for extended periods like many of its counterparts. As Android 14 and the next version of My UX is almost here, let us check which of the handful of Motorola phones will get the My UX Android 14 Update!

Motorola typically doesn’t announce the next version of their software, skin My UX, with a big event like Samsung or Xiaomi. The brand just casually pushes it out as updates.

However, we must wait until Google officially announces Android 14 for all devices. Google will most likely announce it by the last week of August or the first week of September. We expect Motorola to start seeding the Android 14-based My UX 6.0 updates shortly after.

My UX 6.0 Android 14 Expected Features

Motorola’s My UX custom skin is close to stock Android skin. It looks almost exactly like Android’s look in a Google Pixel device, if not customized. But it brings some very useful features and tools, such as:

Fast Flashlight – Turns on the flashlight on your phone with a quick chop down twice gesture.

– Turns on the flashlight on your phone with a quick chop down twice gesture. Quick Capture – Open the camera with a quick double-twist gesture.

– Open the camera with a quick double-twist gesture. Swipe to Split – Use two apps at the same time.

These iconic Motorola features will remain the same in My UX 6.0, but it will bring the new features Google is going to introduce with Android 14, such as:

Lock Screen Customizations

One of the major features Google is introducing with Android 14 is extended lock screen customizations. Google aims to bring iOS 16-style lock screen customizations to Android. With this feature, you can soon change how the clock looks, shows the date, change app shortcuts, and much more.

Granular Media Access

With Android 14, you can restrict apps to access only the specific media file with the new media picker. This means apps won’t be able to read any other file other than the one you selected with the media picker.

App Pair

App pair will let you open apps in pair, in split screen mode. You can minimize or maximize these apps together.

Unknown Tracker Alerts

We’ve built unknown tracker alerts to notify you if a tracking tag that doesn’t belong to you is moving with you. Plus, you can get directions for how to locate and disable it. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/uCPpFjSs5O — Android (@Android) May 10, 2023

Android 14 will notify you if an unknown tracker is following and tracking you, such as an AirTag. You will also get directions on locating and disabling it as well.

Predictive Back Gesture

With predictive back gestures, you’ll get a preview of what screen you’ll be taken to with the back gesture.

As the 2023 Motorola flagship for the US market, Motorola Edge+ 2023 will be the first Motorola phone to get the Android 14 update.

Motorola launched two new foldables for 2023 – Motorola Razr+ and Motorola Razr 2023. Razr series phones will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches along with the Edge series. These phones will be among the first phones in Motorola’s lineup to get the Android 14 update.

Motorola launched Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Motorola Edge 40 as the flagships for the global market. As part of the Edge series, Motorola Edge 40 series phones will get the My UX Android 14 update as soon as it is available.

Moto G73 Pin Moto G53

Motorola G series of phones will get 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Moto G73, Moto G53, Moto G23, and Moto G13 were launched with Android 13 and will receive the Android 14 update soon.

Even though Motorola uses a very close-to-stock Android skin, it still lags behind most Android manufacturers in providing software updates to its phones. Motorola might be the only Android manufacturer to give only two Android version upgrades to its flagships. Here are the promises made by Motorola for its phones:

Flagship Edge series phones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Razr series phones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

– 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. Moto G series phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

– 1 Android version update and two years of security patches. Moto E series phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Motorola Phone My UX Android 14 Update Status Motorola Edge+ 2023 Confirmed Motorola Edge Razr 40 Ultra Confirmed Motorola Edge 40 Confirmed Motorola Razr+ Confirmed Motorola Razr 2023 Confirmed Motorola G Stylus 5G 2023 Confirmed Motorola G Stylus 2023 Confirmed Moto G14 Confirmed Moto G 2023 Confirmed Moto G Power 5G Confirmed Motorola Edge 40 Pro Confirmed Motorola Defy 2 Confirmed Moto G73 Confirmed Moto G53 Confirmed Moto G23 Confirmed Moto G13 Confirmed Moto E13 Expected ThinkPhone Confirmed Moto X40 Confirmed Moto G Play 2023 Will not be updated Moto E32 Will not be updated Moto G82 Will not be updated Moto G72 Will not be updated Moto E22i Will not be updated Moto E22 Will not be updated Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Confirmed Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Confirmed Motorola Edge 30 Neo Confirmed Moto E22s Will not be updated Motorola Edge 2022 Confirmed Moto Tab G62 Will not be updated Moto X30 Pro Confirmed Moto S30 Pro Confirmed Moto Razr 2022 Confirmed Moto G62 Will not be updated Moto G32 Will not be updated Moto E32 Will not be updated Motorola Edge 30 Confirmed Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 Will not be updated Moto G 2022 Will not be updated Moto G52 Will not be updated Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022 Confirmed Motorola Edge 30 Pro Confirmed Moto G Stylus 2022 Will not be updated Moto Tab G70 Will not be updated Motorola Edge X30 Confirmed Motorola Edge S30 Will not be updated Moto G200 5G Will not be updated Moto G71 5G Will not be updated Moto G51 5G Will not be updated Moto G41 Will not be updated Moto G31 Will not be updated Moto G Power 2022 Will not be updated Moto E30 Will not be updated Moto Edge 5G UW 2021 Will not be updated Motorola G Pure Will not be updated Moto E40 Will not be updated Motorola Tab G20 Will not be updated Moto G60 Will not be updated Moto E20 Will not be updated Moto G50 5G Will not be updated Motorola Edge 2021 Will not be updated Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Will not be updated Moto G60S Will not be updated Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will not be updated Motorola Edge 20 Will not be updated Motorola Edge 20 Lite Will not be updated Motorola One 5G UW Ace Will not be updated Motorola Defy 2021 Will not be updated Motorola G Stylus 5G Will not be updated Moto G20 Will not be updated Moto G40 Fusion Will not be updated Moto G100 Will not be updated Moto G50 Will not be updated Moto G10 Power Will not be updated Moto E7i Power Will not be updated Moto E7 Power Will not be updated Moto G30 Will not be updated Moto G10 Will not be updated Moto E6i Will not be updated Motorola Edge S Will not be updated Motorola One 5G Ace Will not be updated Moto G Stylus 2021 Will not be updated Moto G Power 2021 Will not be updated Moto G Play Will not be updated Moto E7 Will not be updated Moto G 5G Will not be updated Moto G9 Power Will not be updated Motorola Razr 5G Will not be updated Moto G9 Plus Will not be updated Moto E7 Plus Will not be updated Motorola One 5G UW Will not be updated Motorola One 5G Will not be updated Moto G9 Plus Will not be updated Moto G9 Will not be updated Moto G 5G Plus Will not be updated Moto One Fusion Will not be updated Moto One Fusion+ Will not be updated Moto One Vision Plus Will not be updated Moto G Fast Will not be updated Moto E 2020 Will not be updated Moto G Pro Will not be updated Motorola Edge+ 2020 Will not be updated Motorola Edge Will not be updated Moto G8 Power Lite Will not be updated Moto E6s 2020 Will not be updated Moto G8 Will not be updated Moto G Stylus Will not be updated Moto G Power Will not be updated Moto G8 Power Will not be updated Motorola One Hyper Will not be updated Motorola Razr Will not be updated Moto G8 Play Will not be updated Moto E6 Play Will not be updated Moto G8 Plus Will not be updated Motorola One Macro Will not be updated Moto E6 Plus Will not be updated Motorola One Zoom Will not be updated Motorola One Action Will not be updated Moto E6 Will not be updated Moto Z4 Will not be updated Motorola One Vision Will not be updated Moto G7 Plus Will not be updated Moto G7 Will not be updated Moto G7 Power Will not be updated Moto G7 Play Will not be updated Motorola One Will not be updated Moto P30 Play Will not be updated Motorola One Power Will not be updated Moto P30 Note Will not be updated Moto Z3 Will not be updated Moto Z3 Play Will not be updated Moto E5 Cruise Will not be updated Moto E5 Play Go Will not be updated Moto E5 Play Will not be updated Moto E5 Plus Will not be updated Moto E5 Will not be updated Moto P30 Will not be updated Moto G6 Play Will not be updated Moto G6 Plus Will not be updated Moto G6 Will not be updated Moto X5 Will not be updated Moto X4 Will not be updated Moto G5S Plus Will not be updated Moto G5S Will not be updated Moto Z2 Force Will not be updated Moto E4 Plus Will not be updated Moto E4 Will not be updated Moto Z2 Play Will not be updated Moto C Plus Will not be updated Moto C Will not be updated Moto G5 Plus Will not be updated Moto G5 Will not be updated Moto M Will not be updated Moto E3 Power Will not be updated Moto Z Play Will not be updated Moto E3 Will not be updated Moto Z Force Will not be updated Moto Z Will not be updated Moto G4 Plus Will not be updated Moto G4 Will not be updated Moto G4 Play Will not be updated Moto G Turbo Will not be updated Moto X Force Will not be updated Motorola Droid Turbo 2 Will not be updated Motorola Droid Maxx 2 Will not be updated Moto X Style Will not be updated Moto X Play Will not be updated Moto X Play Will not be updated Moto G (3rd Gen) Will not be updated Moto E (2nd Gen) Will not be updated Moto G 4G Will not be updated Moto Maxx Will not be updated Motorola Droid Turbo Will not be updated Motorola Nexus 6 Will not be updated Moto X (2nd Gen) Will not be updated Moto G (2nd Gen) Will not be updated Moto G 4G Will not be updated Motorola Luge Will not be updated Moto E Will not be updated Moto G Will not be updated Moto X Will not be updated Motorola Droid Ultra Will not be updated Motorola Droid Maxx Will not be updated Motorola Droid Mini Will not be updated