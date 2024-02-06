Which Samsung Phones Will Get Galaxy AI? The S22 Series Isn’t…

02/06/24 • 3 min read

Pin

Not all Samsung phones will be getting Galaxy AI as part of One UI. Here’s the full list of Samsung phones that are getting Galaxy AI

TL;DR: Will Your Phone Get Samsung’s Galaxy AI? 🚀 Galaxy AI Update Tracker 🧠 📱 Built-In, Available Now: S24 Series (S24, S24+, S24 Ultra) 🌟: AI translations 🗣️, Pro-Video 🎥, Bixby Text Call 📞

(S24, S24+, S24 Ultra) 🌟: AI translations 🗣️, Pro-Video 🎥, Bixby Text Call 📞 VIEW LATEST DEALS 🔜 Coming Soon (H1 2024): S23 Series (S23, S23+, S23 Ultra) 📈

(S23, S23+, S23 Ultra) 📈 S23 FE 🛍️

🛍️ Z Fold 5 & Z Flip 5 📖🔁

& 📖🔁 Tab S9 Series (S9, S9+, S9 Ultra) 📊

Samsung lifted the lid on its AI aspirations during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Open AI has ChatGPT, Google has Bard (AKA Gemini), and now Samsung has Galaxy AI.

But here’s the rub: not ALL Samsung Galaxy phones will be getting Galaxy AI. Only a select few models are eligible to get Galaxy AI inside the next One UI update.

Samsung Phones That Support Galaxy AI Pin Here’s a breakdown of all the Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets that currently run Galaxy AI or will be getting Galaxy AI via a One UI update during the first half of 2024. Built-in Galaxy AI: Galaxy S24 Series: Models: Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra Features: AI-powered text/call translation, Pro-Video mode, Bixby Text Call

Galaxy AI via Software Update (First Half of 2024): Galaxy S23 Series: Models: Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE: Affordable variant of the S23 series

Affordable variant of the S23 series Foldables: Galaxy Z Fold 5: Next-gen foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip 5: Next-gen clamshell foldable phone

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Includes Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra



No Galaxy AI For Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Pin

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is not an old phone by any stretch of the imagination, launching just a couple of years ago. It is still a darling on the refurbished market too, thanks to its now very approachable price tag.

But none of the models in the S22 series, including the still very powerful and capable Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be getting access to Samsung’s Galaxy AI. Why? Apparently, it is down to performance.

Speaking to Tech Radar, Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet, revealed that no models older than the Galaxy S23 series would be getting Galaxy AI because the hardware used in these models isn’t up to snuff.

Personally, I find that hard to believe. What makes more sense, especially given Samsung’s track record with how it treats its legacy users, is that it is NOT about performance and more about encouraging legacy users to upgrade to newer models.

The upshot of this approach, while a little on the stingey side of things, is that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is one of the best refreshes Samsung has done in years. I’m a current iPhone 13 user and I have to admit the Galaxy S24 Plus has me seriously tempted with its AI smarts and 7 years’ worth of Android updates.