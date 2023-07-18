Best 100GB Data Plans UK: Our #1 Picks For 2023 

Pin

Here’s a selection of the best 100GB data plans in the UK right now, covering all the major phone networks and a few choice MVNOs for good measure…

Sometimes, you don’t need unlimited everything. It costs more, for one, and, secondly, most people will never even get close to taking advantage of all the data up for grabs in most unlimited plans.

Take Three’s unlimited plan, it’s completely unlimited with ZERO fair usage restrictions. If you were so inclined you could use 1000GB a month (and you’d still pay £25 per month for the data).

If you’re looking to tighten up your belt in 2023, fiscally-speaking, one of the easiest ways to save a few quid on your phone-related expenses is to go for a sizable data allowance that isn’t unlimited but offers more than you’ll ever need on a month-by-month basis.

For most people, this would be 100GB and up; in fact, anything over 100GB is going to be really hard to get through in an entire month. And, in the context of Three’s plans, the difference between its Unlimited Plan and its 100GB plan is around £11 a month which, over the course of a year, soon adds up.

So, what are the best 100GB+ date plans in the UK right now? Here’s our pick of the best from the UK’s biggest and best retailers. I’ll outline our picks first for the top rated 100GB data plans and then, after that, explain how and why we choose them.

Best 100GB Data Plans

Three

Editor's Pick For 2023 Pin Pin Three 120GB Standard Plan £16 Per Month Pros: £16 Per Month

£16 Per Month 120GB Per Month

120GB Per Month Includes 5G and 4G

Includes 5G and 4G Includes Three+ Rewards GET THIS PLAN

Also Consider…

Three’s 250GB Standard Plan

This plan offers a whopping 250GB of data per month for £20 per month which is significantly more than many other plans on the market. This makes it an excellent choice for heavy data users who stream a lot of video, play online games, or use their phone as a hotspot.

The plan includes both 5G and 4G, ensuring you’ll have access to fast and reliable internet speeds wherever you are. This is particularly beneficial if you live in an area with 5G coverage, as you’ll be able to take full advantage of the ultra-fast speeds that 5G offers.

In addition to the generous data allowance and 5G access, this plan also includes Three+ Rewards.

What Are Three+ Rewards? Three+ is a loyalty rewards app exclusive to Three customers. It’s Three’s way of saying thanks and helping their customers create more meaningful moments. The app offers exclusive rewards, discounts, and experiences. Some of the benefits include amazing offers from brands customers love, like Cineworld, Caffè Nero, Uber Eats, and many more. Plus, it provides access to presale tickets to some of the UK’s biggest concerts and events. The Three+ app is available now and free to download for all Three customers.

Analysis: Which is Best?

For overall data allowance and bang for your buck, you really cannot go wrong with Three’s 120GB Standard Plan. It includes all the data you’ll ever need for a price that, as of right now, cannot be beaten anywhere else; 16 quid for 120GB of monthly data (inc. 5G) is brilliant value whichever way you slice it.

If you think you need more, but don’t want to go fully unlimited, Three’s 250GB standard plan is slightly more expensive at £20 but compared to nearly everything else on the market in this range it is still very, very inexpensive.

Vodafone

Pin Vodafone Red 160GB Plan £23 Per Month Pros: £23 Per Month

£23 Per Month 160GB Per Month Includes 5G and 4G

160GB Per Month Includes 5G and 4G Unlimited Calls and Texts

Unlimited Calls and Texts No XTRA Benefits Included GET THIS PLAN

Also Consider…

Vodafone 160GB + 3 Xtra Benefits

This plan offers the same 160GB of data per month, 5G and 4G, and unlimited calls and texts as the Red 160GB Plan. However, it also includes three additional benefits:

6x Unlimited Data Boosters: These boosters can be activated whenever you need more data, providing flexibility and ensuring you’re never left without internet access. Device Care: This provides extra protection for your device, offering peace of mind in case of accidental damage. Unlimited Picture Messages: For those who love to share photos with friends and family, this feature removes any limitations on picture messaging.

Additionally, this plan includes inclusive roaming in 51 European destinations and 5G at no extra cost. But the plan itself is more expensive at £30 per month.

Analysis: Which is Best?

The basic Vodafone Red 160GB plan offers a generous 160GB of data per month, which should be more than enough for most users. It includes both 5G and 4G, ensuring fast and reliable internet speeds. Additionally, it offers unlimited calls and texts, making it a well-rounded package for regular mobile users.

The 160GB Plan + 3 XTRA plan offers the same 160GB of data per month, 5G and 4G, and unlimited calls and texts as the Red 160GB Plan but also includes three additional benefits. It is more expensive though (£30 vs £23 for the basic plan):

Three vs Vodafone: Which 100GB Plan is Best?

As of right now, our current picks for the best 100GB data plans in the UK are Three’s 120GB Standard plan and Vodafone’s Red 160GB plan. These no-frills data plans deliver plenty of data per month, are very competitively priced, and both Three and Vodafone have excellent coverage in the UK.

Me? I personally prefer Three’s offer; it’s cheaper and includes everything you need to run your phone however you like without limiting your usage at all. And the best bit? It only costs £16.

Best of The Rest…

Here’s a quick overview of some of the other 100GB+ data plans we also really like. I’ve also included options for MVNO networks as they’re quite a bit cheaper than traditional phone networks. As of July 2023, these are some of the best 100GB+ plans you can buy right now.

Pin O2 10GB Data Plan £30 Per Month Pros: Get up to 10% of your payments back with O2 Rewards

Get up to 10% of your payments back with O2 Rewards Includes 500 international minutes to 42 countries.

Includes 500 international minutes to 42 countries. No contract VIEW LATEST DEALS

Pin EE 250GB Data Plan £25 Per Month Pros: Gift data to all the family

Gift data to all the family Excellent speeds, max. 100 Mbps

Excellent speeds, max. 100 Mbps 24 month plan

24 month plan Unlimited minutes and texts GET THIS PLAN

Best MVNO Plan Pin Smarty 100GB Data Plan £12 Per Month Pros: Unlimited calls & texts

Unlimited calls & texts No credit check

No credit check Unrestricted tethering in the UK

Unrestricted tethering in the UK No speed caps

No speed caps EU Roaming VIEW LATEST DEALS