Nothing Phone (2): Specifications, Price, Release Date & More!

Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to come to the US market and will launch this year. – Here’s everything you need to know!

Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most unique smartphones we have seen in a long time. It came at a time when the smartphone market as a whole was stagnating.

Co-founder of OnePlus and ex-director of OnePlus Global started Nothing with a mission of “removing barriers between people and technology”. But what Nothing did with its first product was nothing short of incredible. The company followed its success with Nothing Phone (1) by bringing something a much-needed change for smartphones.

Nothing Phone (1) came with a different fresh new design and looked like nothing else in the smartphone market. It clicked with the consumers, and Nothing Phone (1) sold like crazy. There are lots of expectations from its successor.

Leaks of the upcoming Phone (2) have started to appear; let us talk about the latest news, leaks, and other information about the smartphone.

Is Nothing Phone (2) Really Coming?

Carl Pei confirmed via a tweet that the successor to Nothing Phone (1) is coming and will be called Nothing Phone (2).

Phone (2) isn't launching anytime soon. We're focused on doing a few things well, and won't churn out dozens of products a year like many others.



Phone (1) is our main focus. We're cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 5, 2022

But as you can see, he also said that Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon.

However, Carl Pei has confirmed that it will launch in 2023 itself to an interview with the Inverse. He also said, “We’re developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone 1, and software will be a big focus area for us.”

He revealed quite a bit about the upcoming phone launch. Nothing Phone (1) did not get a US release, but Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) would come to US shores.

Carl Pei said, “We’re developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1) and software will be a big focus area for us.”

Nothing Phone (1) was not a flagship offering but rather a mid-ranger. But it was still a premium offering, and Nothing Phone (2) would be similar to its predecessor. It could be launched at a slightly higher price though!

Nothing Phone (2): Release Date

As mentioned above, Nothing Phone (2) will launch in 2023 itself, according to Carl Pei. But the exact launch date of the phone isn’t yet known.

Carl Pei has mentioned that the company is currently focusing on Nothing Phone (1) and isn’t rushing on the launch of Nothing Phone (2). So we can expect the launch of the phone in the second half of the year, not anytime soon.

Nothing Phone (2): Design

We can expect Nothing Phone (2) to come with a similar design as that of Nothing Phone (1). Nothing Phone (1) came with a transparent design, and the back has its Glyph interface on the back, which has now become the staple of the Nothing brand. The transparent design first debuted with Nothing Ear (1), and Nothing Ear (2) is rumoured to come with the same design as its predecessor. There’s no reason for Nothing to change, as the design is still fresh.

Carl Pei said to Inverse that “[U.S.] consumers as a whole are quite bored and indifferent [with existing phones]” and “not a lot of variety in terms of the smartphone products in the U.S. market.”

Nothing Phone (2): Rumoured Specifications

As of now, no specifications of Nothing Phone (2) have been leaked. Nothing Phone (1) came with the Snapdragon 778+ SoC, which isn’t a flagship-level chipset.

Carl Pei said, “I think the market and the industry have moved a lot since those days. For us, the Phone (1)’s spec sheet was pretty usable in terms of user experience.” He added, “Mobile chipsets have really improved over the last 7–9 years. That’s why I want to avoid calling the Phone (2) a flagship because that would mean that the Phone (1) was not a flagship. Within our own portfolio of smartphones, the Phone (1) was very much a flagship in terms of the amount of care we put into the product.“

If we go with the statements from Carl Pei, we can expect a mid-range chipset like Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or a similar chipset in Nothing Phone (2).

But MySmartPrice has reported that Phone (2) could come with an unannounced Snapdragon 8 series SoC, and it will offer a flagship-grade experience. It also reports that Nothing Phone (2) is internally codenamed A065, and it would come with up to 12GB of RAM, and storage would go up to 256 GB. It is also rumoured to come with a 5,000 mAh battery, an upgrade to the 4,500 mAh battery of Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) came with a dual 50MP camera setup, a primary 50MP and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. We will have to wait and see if Nothing changes anything with the camera system or not.

Nothing Phone (2): Software

Nothing Phone (1) debuted with Nothing OS, a minimalistic take on Android, much like OnePlus’ OxygenOS before its merge with ColorOS. Nothing OS 1 was based on Android 12, which got updated to Nothing OS 1.5 when it was based on Android 13. Nothing Phone (2) might come with Nothing OS 2 based on Android 14 if it comes after the launch of Android 14 in August.

NOTE: This is a continuously updating story; we will be updating the story as more info about the phone comes up.

