LineageOS 20 Supported Phones: All Models For 2023 [UPDATED]

Here’s a quick breakdown of ALL the Android phones that can run LineageOS 20…

LineageOS 20 is here and it brings with it a host of updates and new features. The team behind the third-party ROM has also confirmed that both Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 can now download LineageOS 20 too.

Here’s a complete list of all the Android phones that can currently run LineageOS 20. As you can see in the table below, the list is pretty extensive covering a range of models and brands across a variety of price points.

LineageOS 20 Supported Phones List

Device name Maintainers Moved from Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro N/A Starts From 20 Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro N/A Starts From 20 ASUS Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL) rohanpurohit, Jackeagle, ThEMarD 19.1 Fairphone 4 mikeioannina F(x)tec Pro¹ BadDaemon, bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm 19.1 Google Pixel 4a 5G aleasto, mikeioannina 19.1 Google Pixel 4a PeterCxy, cdesai, mikeioannina 19.1 Google Pixel 4 cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson 19.1 Google Pixel 4 XL cdesai, Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson 19.1 Google Pixel 5a aleasto, mikeioannina 19.1 Google Pixel 5 aleasto, mikeioannina 19.1 Lenovo Z5 Pro GT themard, optionaltoast 19.1 Lenovo Z6 Pro Lucchetto, themard 19.1 Motorola edge 20 npjohnson, SGCMarkus 19.1 Motorola edge 30 themard, sb6596 19.1 Motorola edge erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen 19.1 Motorola edge s / moto g100 dianlujitao 19.1 Motorola moto g 5G / one 5G ace SyberHexen, Jleeblanch 19.1 Motorola moto g 5G plus / one 5G SyberHexen 19.1 Motorola moto g6 plus Jleeblanch 19.1 Motorola moto g7 play SyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, npjohnson 19.1 Motorola moto g7 plus Jleeblanch, npjohnson 19.1 Motorola moto g7 power SyberHexen, erfanoabdi, npjohnson 19.1 Motorola moto g7 erfanoabdi, npjohnson, SyberHexen 19.1 Motorola moto x4 erfanoabdi, ThEMarD 19.1 Motorola moto z3 play Jleeblanch 19.1 Motorola one power Hasaber8 19.1 Nubia Mini 5G ArianK16a, npjohnson 19.1 OnePlus 5 trautamaki 19.1 OnePlus 5T trautamaki, snc 19.1 OnePlus 6 LuK1337 19.1 OnePlus 6T EdwinMoq 19.1 OnePlus 7 shantanu-sarkar 19.1 OnePlus 7 Pro LuK1337, Tortel 19.1 OnePlus 7T LuK1337 19.1 OnePlus 7T Pro LuK1337 19.1 OnePlus 8 jabashque 19.1 OnePlus 8 Pro LuK1337 19.1 OnePlus 8T LuK1337 19.1 OnePlus 9 mikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus 19.1 OnePlus 9 Pro LuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina 19.1 Razer Phone 2 mikeioannina, npjohnson 19.1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE) bgcngm, LuK1337 19.1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi) LuK1337, bgcngm 19.1 Sony Xperia 1 II hellobbn 19.1 Xiaomi Mi 8 infrag 19.1 Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition bgcngm 19.1 Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro bgcngm 19.1 Xiaomi Mi 8 SE uixdess 19.1 Xiaomi Mi 9 SE SebaUbuntu 19.1 Xiaomi Mi CC 9 / Mi 9 Lite ceracz 19.1 Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S bgcngm 19.1 Xiaomi Poco F1 bgcngm, warabhishek 19.1

LineageOS 20 Updates

As noted in the intro, LineageOS 20 is a pretty massive update, packing in loads of new features and tweaks. LineageOS provided a full breakdown of all the changes found in the latest build of LineageOS 20 which you can see below:

Security patches from April 2022 to December 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 17.1 through 20.

ohmagoditfinallyhappened – LineageOS now has an awesome new camera app called Aperture! It is based on Google’s (mostly) awesome CameraX library and provides a much closer “to stock” camera app experience on many devices. Massive kudos to developers SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 who developed this initially, designer Vazguard, and to the entire team for working to integrate it into LineageOS and adapt it to our massive array of supported devices!

WebView has been updated to Chromium 108.0.5359.79.

We have introduced a completely redone volume panel in Android 13 and have further developed our side pop-out expanding panel.

We now support GKI and Linux 5.10 builds with full out-of-tree module support to match new AOSP conventions.

Our fork of the AOSP Gallery app has seen many fixes and improvements.

Our Updater app has seen many bug fixes and improvements, as well as now has a fancy new Android TV layout!

Our web browser, Jelly has seen several bug fixes and improvements!

We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app we integrated some time back!

We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.

Our Recorder app has been adapted to account for Android’s built-in features, while still providing the features you expect from LineageOS.

The app was rearchitected heavily.

Material You support has been added.

The high quality recorder (WAV format) now supports stereo and there has been several threading fixes.

Android TV builds now ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher – we also support Google TV-style builds and are evaluating moving to it on supported devices in the future.

Multiple Google TV features, such as the much more appealing looking Two-Panel Settings application have been ported to LineageOS Android TV builds.

Our adb_root service is no longer tied to the build type property, which allows greater compatibility with many third-party root systems.

Our merge scripts have been largely overhauled, greatly simplifying the Android Security Bulletin merge process, as well as making supporting devices like Pixel devices that have full source releases much more streamlined.

LLVM has been fully embraced, with builds now defaulting to using LLVM bin-utils and optionally, the LLVM integrated assembler. For those of you with older kernels, worry not, you can always opt out.

A global Quick Settings light mode has been developed so that this UI element matches the device’s theme.

Our Setup Wizard has seen adaptation for Android 13, with new styling, and more seamless transitions/user experience.

The Big One – CameraX Comes To LineageOS 20

The camera app used inside LineageOS 19 wasn’t up to the task. After having issues with Snap, LineageOS’ fork of Qualcomm’s camera app, the team had to revert to using Camera2, the default AOSP camera app.

But as many users pointed out, this camera app simply wasn’t advanced enough for modern users. It lacked plenty of the features most of us now take for granted on our smartphones.

CameraX Improves Massively on Camera2

During the development of LineageOS 20, the newer (much more advanced) CameraX reached a state of development where it could be used as the default camera app inside LineageOS 20.

LineageOS spent a reported two months working on CameraX and it has now completely replaced Camera2 inside LineageOS 20, bringing with it a multitude of improvements and new features.

Here’s a breakdown of CameraX’s abilities:

Auxiliary cameras support (device maintainers must enable it)

Video frame rate controls

Full control of EIS (electronic image stabilization) and OIS (optical image stabilization) settings

A leveler to check the device orientation angle

LineageOS also confirmed that new features will likely be released in the coming months too.

