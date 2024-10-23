Google is a monopoly and the DOJ wants it broken up. What does this mean? Here’s DuckDuckGo’s take on how it could make the web great again…

TL;DR – What DuckDuckGo Wants To Happen Now That Google Has Been Deemed A Monopoly… 🏆 Leveling the Playing Field : DuckDuckGo is pushing for access to Google’s search results via real-time APIs to create fair competition in the search market.

: DuckDuckGo is pushing for access to Google’s search results via real-time APIs to create fair competition in the search market. 🔍 Competing on Quality : Smaller search engines like DuckDuckGo could offer the same high-quality search results as Google while innovating on privacy, design, and customization.

: Smaller search engines like DuckDuckGo could offer the same high-quality search results as Google while innovating on privacy, design, and customization. 🛡️ Privacy First : API access would not involve any user data sharing, staying true to DuckDuckGo’s privacy commitment.

: API access would not involve any user data sharing, staying true to DuckDuckGo’s privacy commitment. 🧑‍💻 Boosting Innovation : Competitors could develop new ranking algorithms and AI features while relying on Google’s powerful data set.

: Competitors could develop new ranking algorithms and AI features while relying on Google’s powerful data set. 📱 End Google’s Defaults : DuckDuckGo also wants a ban on Google’s default search placements in Chrome and Android, advocating for better choice screens to let users pick their search engine.

: DuckDuckGo also wants a ban on Google’s default search placements in Chrome and Android, advocating for better choice screens to let users pick their search engine. 📜 Historical Precedents: Similar remedies have worked in the past, such as AT&T’s antitrust case, fostering innovation and competition. DuckDuckGo 101: Is It Worth Switching?

In a bold move to level the search market playing field, DuckDuckGo has called for Google to provide competitors with access to its real-time search results via APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

This proposal follows the landmark U.S. v. Google antitrust case, where the court ruled against Google’s dominance in the search market, outlining how the company has used its scale and exclusive distribution agreements to maintain its monopoly.

More users mean more advertisers, and more advertisers mean more revenues…. Google’s scale means that it not only sees more queries than its rivals, but also more unique queries, known as “long-tail queries.” To illustrate the point, Dr. Whinston analyzed 3.7 million unique query phrases on Google and Bing, showing that 93% of unique phrases were only seen by Google versus 4.8% seen only by Bing.

DuckDuckGo believes that granting rivals API access to Google’s vast search database is a critical step toward restoring meaningful competition and innovation in the search industry.

But why is DuckDuckGo pushing for this, and how would it change the current search market dynamics?

Let’s break it down.

Why DuckDuckGo Wants API Access

Google has maintained a commanding lead in the search market for years, controlling over 90% of global search queries. One of the key reasons behind this dominance is Google’s scale advantage—it processes an overwhelming volume of searches, which gives it a vast dataset to continuously refine its algorithms.

This creates a “feedback loop,” where more users generate more data, and more data enables Google to improve its results faster than competitors. In fact, a recent court opinion highlighted that 93% of unique query phrases in a study were only seen by Google, compared to just 4.8% seen by Bing.

DuckDuckGo argues that this imbalance isn’t just a matter of preference; it’s a structural problem caused by Google’s sheer size and its exclusive deals with browser and operating system makers that set Google as the default search engine. These defaults lock out competitors, forcing them to operate with a significantly smaller pool of search data.

To counteract this advantage, DuckDuckGo proposes that Google be required to share its search results via real-time APIs on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. This would allow smaller search engines to tap into Google’s immense dataset, ensuring that rivals like DuckDuckGo can compete on more equal footing without losing out on the data that helps improve search quality.

How Real-Time API Access Levels the Playing Field

If DuckDuckGo—and other search engines—could access Google’s real-time APIs, they would be able to integrate Google’s results into their own search platforms, mixing them with their unique features and data. This would address several competitive disadvantages that smaller search engines currently face:

Improved Search Quality

By accessing Google’s massive search index, DuckDuckGo and other competitors could deliver search results of a similar quality, particularly for long-tail queries (those obscure or rarely searched terms that benefit from Google’s large data set). With the ability to match Google’s query accuracy, DuckDuckGo could focus more on improving user experience and privacy features without sacrificing search quality.

Fostering Innovation

DuckDuckGo envisions a future where smaller search engines could innovate more freely by building on Google’s data. With real-time API access, competitors could experiment with new ranking algorithms, customization options, and AI-driven features without the need to collect an equivalent volume of search data. DuckDuckGo could, for instance, offer privacy-first ranking options or user-driven tweaks to search algorithms, empowering users to customize their search experience while still relying on high-quality results.

No User Data Sharing

Crucially, DuckDuckGo’s proposal ensures that API access would not involve any user data sharing. DuckDuckGo has always been a privacy-first search engine, and it emphasizes that API access would be strictly limited to search results, not user information. This allows for competitive search features without compromising the privacy of users.

Long-Term Independence

While some have raised concerns that competitors could become overly reliant on Google’s APIs, DuckDuckGo believes that long-term independence is achievable. By using Google’s data to improve their own search indexes over time, smaller search engines could gradually reduce their dependency on Google, building robust alternatives that stand on their own.

Real-World Precedents for FRAND Access

DuckDuckGo’s push for real-time API access isn’t unprecedented. In fact, history has shown that similar remedies can promote competition in markets where one company holds a monopoly. For example, the Telecommunications Act of 1996 required large telecom providers to interconnect their networks with smaller competitors on FRAND terms, opening up competition in the communications industry. Similarly, AT&T’s antitrust settlement in 1956 forced the company to license its patents, enabling new entrants to build on its technology.

DuckDuckGo is advocating for a similar approach, where FRAND licensing of Google’s search results via APIs would allow new entrants and existing rivals to develop competitive and innovative search engines without the massive costs associated with building search infrastructure from scratch.

Addressing Concerns About API Access

While DuckDuckGo’s proposal is innovative, it has drawn some skepticism. One concern is that smaller search engines could become too reliant on Google’s data, essentially reducing their role to front-ends for Google’s results.

50% of all queries in the United States are run through the default search access points covered by the challenged distribution agreements…. An additional 20% of all searches nationwide are derived from user-downloaded Chrome, a market reality that compounds the effect of the default search agreements. That means only 30% of all [general search engine] queries in the United States come through a search access point that is not preloaded with Google. Additionally, default placements drive significant traffic to Google. Over 65% of searches on all Apple devices go through the Safari default. On Android, 80% of all queries flow through a search access point that defaults to Google – DuckDuckGo’s report

DuckDuckGo counters this by highlighting that API access should be combined with access to Google’s anonymous ranking signals, which show how often users click back from a result. This would allow search engines to fine-tune their own algorithms and build better, more competitive ranking systems over time.

Additionally, DuckDuckGo argues that FRAND access would encourage competition in other areas. For example, search engines could differentiate themselves through better privacy practices, unique user interface designs, and advanced AI tools, all while offering comparable search quality to Google. DuckDuckGo sees this as an opportunity to create a marketplace of diverse, innovative search options for consumers.

Banning Google’s Self-Preferencing in Chrome and Android

In addition to API access, DuckDuckGo also calls for a ban on Google’s self-preferencing in its Chrome browser and Android operating system. Currently, Google’s default search agreements ensure that most users—often unknowingly—use Google Search, as it’s preloaded on the majority of devices. DuckDuckGo advocates for regularly updated choice screens, where users can easily select their preferred search engine upon setting up their device, without being nudged back to Google by default.

This proposal follows in the footsteps of similar rulings in the EU, where regulators forced Google to provide a search engine choice screen for Android users. However, DuckDuckGo argues that the choice screen must be more transparent and user-friendly to be truly effective.

The Long Road Ahead

DuckDuckGo recognizes that creating enduring competition in the search market won’t happen overnight. It will require sustained pressure from regulators, careful implementation of these remedies, and independent monitoring to ensure Google complies with antitrust rulings. DuckDuckGo also emphasizes that while structural remedies—such as breaking up Google—could be useful, they must be paired with technical solutions like API access to truly level the playing field.

Ultimately, DuckDuckGo’s vision is one of a vibrant, competitive search ecosystem where users have real choices and innovative alternatives to Google.

By granting competitors access to Google’s search results and eliminating Google’s default search advantage, DuckDuckGo believes that the search market can finally become competitive, fostering innovation and providing consumers with better, more diverse options.

Bottom Line?

DuckDuckGo’s call for real-time API access to Google’s search results represents a bold, practical solution to breaking Google’s monopoly in the search market.

By leveling the playing field, DuckDuckGo aims to give consumers more choices while driving innovation in privacy, customization, and AI-powered search tools.

While challenges remain, DuckDuckGo’s proposal could be the key to creating a more competitive, user-driven search landscape in the future.