40+ Insanely Useful DuckDuckGo Settings You Probably Didn’t Know Existed

DuckDuckGo settings – it sounds boring, right? It ain’t. Not when you see what kind of features these lesser-known settings unlock…

If you’re someone who’s tired of being tracked online, DuckDuckGo is probably already on your radar. But are you getting the most out of it?

This search engine is all about privacy, but its settings allow for plenty of customization, letting you tweak everything from how safe your search results are to how they’re displayed.

Here’s a rundown of everything DuckDuckGo offers and how you can set it up to work exactly how you like.

General Settings: Your First Stops for Customization Pin Safe Search: Adjust Content Filtering Levels This setting is like your internet filter. DuckDuckGo offers three levels: Off, Moderate, and Strict. Want everything, raw and unfiltered? Leave it Off. Need to keep things family-friendly? Strict mode has your back. Moderate is a good middle ground, blocking out the most explicit content while leaving the rest untouched. Region: Set Your Preferred Region for Localized Results Live in the US but want to see what’s happening in the UK? This setting lets you change the region for your search results. You’ll get news, shopping suggestions, and other info relevant to the region you set, so it’s perfect if you want results from somewhere other than your current location. Time/Date Format: Choose Between 12/24 Hour and Various Date Formats Whether you’re an AM/PM person or you prefer the 24-hour military clock, DuckDuckGo lets you choose. And if you’ve ever been confused by the different ways dates are displayed globally, you’ll appreciate this setting. Pick the format that feels right for you. Page Break: Enable/Disable the “More Results” Button Do you prefer your search results broken up by pages, or do you want to see everything in one go? If you like to click “More Results” at the bottom of the page, keep this on. Turn it off, and you’ll get one long page of results. Infinite Scroll: Load More Results Automatically as You Scroll This one’s for the deep-divers. When you’re researching or just casually browsing, Infinite Scroll will keep loading new results as you scroll, so you’ll never have to hit the next page button again. If you’re the type to go down rabbit holes, you’ll love this. Open Links in New Tab: Control How Links Are Opened If you like to open search results in a new tab (so you don’t lose the original results), you can make that the default here. Prefer to keep it all in one window? Turn this off. It’s all about what makes your browsing smoother.

Privacy Settings: The Heart of DuckDuckGo Pin Redirect: Enable/Disable Tracking Protection on Clicked Results When you click on a search result, websites can track where you came from. With tracking protection enabled, DuckDuckGo makes sure that those websites can't see your original search. It's a simple way to keep your browsing more private. Steps to Enable Tracking Protection on DuckDuckGo: Go to DuckDuckGo.com: Open the DuckDuckGo homepage in your browser. Open the Settings Menu: Click the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner. Click "Settings": From the dropdown menu, choose Settings. Go to the "Privacy" Tab: On the left-hand side, click on Privacy. Enable Tracking Protection: Look for an option labeled Redirect or Tracking Protection. Toggle this on to prevent websites from tracking where you came from when clicking on search results. Save and Exit: Scroll down, click Save and Exit, and your changes will take effect. HTTPS: Prefer Encrypted Connections When Available When you see "HTTPS" instead of "HTTP" in a website's URL, it means the site is encrypted—more secure for your data. DuckDuckGo will automatically prefer these encrypted connections, which means safer browsing for you. Steps to Enable HTTPS Preference on DuckDuckGo: Go to DuckDuckGo.com: Open your browser and navigate to the DuckDuckGo homepage. Open the Settings Menu: Click the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the top-right corner. Click on "Settings": From the dropdown, select Settings. Go to the "Privacy" Tab: On the left-hand side, click on Privacy. Enable HTTPS: Find the option labeled HTTPS or Prefer Encrypted Connections and toggle it on. This will make DuckDuckGo prioritize websites that use HTTPS for secure, encrypted browsing. Save and Exit: Scroll down, click Save and Exit, and your preferences will be applied. Address Bar: Control What's Sent to Sites from the Address Bar Sometimes, your browser sends more info than necessary when you visit a site. This setting controls how much of your data (like what you searched for) is sent along. For privacy hawks, you'll want to keep this setting tight.

: Open your browser and visit the homepage. Open the Settings Menu : Click on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

: Click on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner. Select “Settings” : From the dropdown menu, choose Settings.

: From the dropdown menu, choose Settings. Navigate to “Privacy” : On the left-hand side, click on the Privacy tab.

: On the left-hand side, click on the Privacy tab. Adjust the Data Sent from the Address Bar : Look for an option related to Address Bar data sharing. You can toggle how much data DuckDuckGo sends to websites, like search queries or other info.

Save and Exit: After adjusting the setting, scroll down and click Save and Exit. Advertisements: Opt Out of Personalized Ads Even though DuckDuckGo doesn't track you, it's still possible to see ads that feel like they're following you around the internet. With this setting, you can opt out of any personalized ads entirely. You'll still see ads, but they won't be tailored to your habits. Steps to Opt Out of Personalized Ads on DuckDuckGo: Go to DuckDuckGo.com: Open your browser and visit the DuckDuckGo homepage. Open the Settings Menu: Click the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner. Click "Settings": From the dropdown menu, select Settings. Navigate to the "Privacy" Tab: On the left side, click on Privacy. Opt Out of Personalized Ads: Find the setting for Advertisements or Ad Personalization. Toggle this option off to stop seeing ads based on your browsing habits. Save and Exit: Scroll down, click Save and Exit, and your preference will be saved.

Appearance Settings: Make DuckDuckGo Yours Pin Theme: Choose Between Light, Dark, and System Default Themes Whether you're all about the bright, clean look of a light theme or the battery-saving (and eye-saving) benefits of dark mode, DuckDuckGo has options. You can even let your system decide and match the search engine to your phone or computer's theme. Steps to Change DuckDuckGo's Theme: Go to the DuckDuckGo Homepage:

Open your browser and head over to DuckDuckGo.com. Access the Settings Menu:

In the upper-right corner of the DuckDuckGo homepage, you’ll see a menu icon (three horizontal lines). Click on it to bring up a dropdown menu. Click on “Settings”:

From the dropdown menu, select Settings. This will open the settings page where you can customize your DuckDuckGo experience. Navigate to the “Appearance” Section:

On the left side of the settings page, you’ll see various tabs like General, Privacy, etc. Click on the Appearance tab to get to the theme options. Choose Your Preferred Theme: Light Theme : If you prefer a bright, clean look with a white background and dark text, select Light .

: If you prefer a bright, clean look with a white background and dark text, select . Dark Theme : For a battery-saving, eye-friendly experience, especially in low light, choose Dark .

: For a battery-saving, eye-friendly experience, especially in low light, choose . System Default: If you want DuckDuckGo to automatically match the theme you’ve set for your device (whether light or dark), select System Default. Save Your Settings:

Once you've selected your preferred theme, make sure to scroll down and click Save and Exit. This will apply the changes immediately, and your theme will update based on your choice. Font: Select Your Preferred Font for Search Results Font might seem like a small thing, but it can really change how comfortable your browsing is. DuckDuckGo lets you pick from a range of fonts so you can see results in a style that's easiest on your eyes. Steps to Change the Font on DuckDuckGo: Open the DuckDuckGo Homepage:

Start by navigating to DuckDuckGo.com in your browser. Open the Settings Menu:

In the top-right corner of the page, click on the menu icon (the three horizontal lines) to open a dropdown menu. Select “Settings”:

From the dropdown, click on Settings to open the full customization options. Go to the “Appearance” Tab:

On the left-hand side of the settings page, find the Appearance section and click on it. This is where you can adjust how DuckDuckGo looks, including the font style. Choose Your Font:

Under the Font section, you’ll see a dropdown menu with several font options. DuckDuckGo offers a variety of fonts ranging from modern, sans-serif styles to more traditional ones. Scroll through the list and pick a font that’s easy on your eyes.

Each font option changes the look of the text in your search results, so you can try different ones to find the style you like best. Save Your Changes:

After selecting your preferred font, scroll down to the bottom of the settings page and click Save and Exit. Your new font choice will immediately apply to your search results and the overall DuckDuckGo interface. Size: Adjust the Text Size of Search Results Sometimes text is too small, other times too big. In this setting, you can dial in the exact size you want for your search results, making it easier to skim or focus on detailed information. Steps to Change Text Size on DuckDuckGo: Open the Settings Menu:

In the top-right corner of the page, click the menu icon (three horizontal lines) to access the dropdown menu. Click “Settings”:

From the dropdown, select Settings to bring up the customization options. Go to the “Appearance” Tab:

On the left side of the settings page, click on Appearance. This tab allows you to control how your search results look, including font size. Adjust the Text Size:

Under the Text Size option, you’ll find a slider or a dropdown menu that lets you adjust how large or small the text appears in your search results. You can: Move the slider to the right to increase the size of the text.

Move the slider to the left to make the text smaller. If you’re struggling with small text or want to fit more on the screen, this setting will help you dial in the perfect balance. Save Your Preferences:

After you've chosen the text size that works best for you, scroll down and click Save and Exit. Your search results will now display in the adjusted text size, giving you a more comfortable reading experience. Width: Set the Width of the Search Results Page This might sound niche, but controlling the width of your search results can make a big difference, especially on large screens. You can tighten up the page for a more compact layout or stretch it out to fill more of your screen. Steps to Adjust the Width of Search Results on DuckDuckGo: Access the Settings Menu: Click the menu icon (three lines) in the top-right corner. Select "Settings": From the dropdown, click on Settings. Navigate to "Appearance": On the left side, select the Appearance tab. Adjust the Width: Under the Width option, use the slider to either tighten or widen the page layout. Save Your Settings: Scroll down and click Save and Exit to apply the changes. Background: Customize the Background Color or Image Want to make DuckDuckGo feel more personal? Change the background color or even upload your own background image. It's a little bit of customization that makes the experience feel more "you." Header: Show/Hide and Customize the Top Search Bar If you're all about clean, minimalistic design, you can hide the top search bar entirely. Prefer quick access to search and settings? Keep it in place and make adjustments to match your style. Steps to Show or Hide the Top Search Bar on DuckDuckGo: Visit DuckDuckGo.com: Open the homepage in your browser. Open the Settings Menu: Click the three-line menu icon in the top-right corner. Click on "Settings": From the dropdown, select Settings. Go to the "Appearance" Tab: On the left-hand side, choose Appearance. Show or Hide the Search Bar: Find the option for Header and choose to either show or hide the top search bar. Save and Exit: Scroll down, click Save and Exit, and the changes will apply instantly.

Advanced Search Syntax: Go Pro with Your Searches Pin Exact Phrase: Use Quotes for Exact Matches When you need to find an exact phrase, throw it in quotes. Whether you’re searching for song lyrics, quotes, or specific wording, this ensures DuckDuckGo will only show results with that exact match. Site Search: Use “site:” to Search Within Specific Domains This is a lifesaver when you know the info you need is on a specific website. Just type “site:” followed by the domain, and DuckDuckGo will limit results to that site only. It’s perfect for searching news archives, blogs, or even shopping sites. File Type: Use “filetype:” to Find Specific File Formats Need a PDF or another specific file type? Type “filetype:” and the format you’re after, and DuckDuckGo will only show those results. Great for when you’re looking for specific downloadable resources. Time Range: Use “before:” and “after:” for Date-Specific Searches When you need to find information from a specific time, add “before:” or “after:” with the date to your search. It’s ideal for news, research, and historical searches. Exclude Terms: Use “-” to Omit Words from Results Sometimes a search term brings up irrelevant results. Using a “-” before a word will exclude that term from your search, allowing you to narrow down the information you need.

!Bang Commands: Instant Shortcuts to Your Favorite Sites Pin Enable Quick Searches on Specific Sites (e.g., “!w” for Wikipedia) DuckDuckGo’s !Bang commands are shortcuts that make it easier to search specific websites directly. For example, typing “!w” followed by your query takes you straight to Wikipedia’s search results. There are hundreds of these for different sites, and they’re a massive time-saver. Here’s some of the most popular iBangs to get you started: !Bang Command Website Description !w Wikipedia Search Wikipedia for articles !g Google Search Google !yt YouTube Search YouTube for videos !a Amazon Search Amazon for products !reddit Reddit Search Reddit for posts !imdb IMDb Search IMDb for movies and shows !ebay eBay Search eBay for auctions and products !gh GitHub Search GitHub repositories !fb Facebook Search Facebook !tw Twitter Search Twitter for tweets !maps Google Maps Search Google Maps for locations !gi Google Images Search Google Images !nyt The New York Times Search The New York Times !b Bing Search Bing !gnews Google News Search Google News for articles !drive Google Drive Search Google Drive !linkedin LinkedIn Search LinkedIn for profiles and companies !netflix Netflix Search Netflix for shows and movies !espn ESPN Search ESPN for sports news !ddg DuckDuckGo Search DuckDuckGo !quora Quora Search Quora for answers !news Google News Search for news articles !tumblr Tumblr Search Tumblr for blogs !ign IGN Search IGN for gaming and entertainment news !spotify Spotify Search Spotify for music !stack Stack Overflow Search Stack Overflow for coding questions !ud Urban Dictionary Search Urban Dictionary for definitions !apple Apple Search Apple’s website !yelp Yelp Search Yelp for business reviews !bbc BBC Search BBC News for articles Customize Your Own !Bangs for Frequently Used Sites If a site you use often doesn’t have a !Bang, you can create your own custom shortcut. It’s great for power users who want to streamline their workflow and jump straight into specific search results.

Keyboard Shortcuts: Navigate Search Like a Pro Pin Enable Keyboard Navigation for Search Results Want to keep your hands off the mouse? This setting lets you scroll through search results, open links, and move around the page entirely with your keyboard. It’s fast, efficient, and perfect for keyboard warriors. Customize Shortcut Keys for Various Actions DuckDuckGo also lets you customize these shortcuts, so you can set them up in a way that feels intuitive for your browsing style. Here’s how to do it step by step: Access the Settings Menu: First, head to the DuckDuckGo homepage. In the top-right corner of the page, you’ll see a menu icon (it looks like three horizontal lines). Click on it and select Settings from the dropdown. Navigate to the Keyboard Shortcuts Section: Once you’re in the settings menu, scroll down until you find the section labeled Keyboard Shortcuts. This is where you can enable or modify shortcuts for navigating search results, opening links, and other actions. Enable Keyboard Shortcuts: If keyboard shortcuts aren’t already enabled, toggle them on. This will let you start using your keyboard to navigate search results. Customize Shortcuts: Now for the fun part. Under the keyboard settings, you’ll see a list of predefined shortcuts (like using the arrow keys to move between search results). Click on the shortcut you want to change, then press the new key or key combination you want to use instead. For example, if you want to use “J” and “K” (like on Reddit) to scroll through results, you can assign those keys here. Save Your Changes: Once you’re happy with your new shortcuts, save the settings. Your new configurations will be in effect immediately, so you can test them out right away by performing a quick search and using your updated shortcuts.

Instant Answers: Get What You Need, Right in the Search Bar Pin Calculator: Perform Calculations Directly in the Search Bar DuckDuckGo has a built-in calculator, so you can do quick math without opening another app. Just type your equation directly into the search bar, and DuckDuckGo will give you the answer instantly. Unit Conversion: Convert Between Various Units of Measurement Converting between miles and kilometers, ounces and grams? DuckDuckGo’s got you covered. Just type in the conversion you need, and you’ll get the answer in seconds. Cryptocurrency: View Real-Time Cryptocurrency Prices If you’re into crypto, you can check real-time prices directly in the search bar. Just type the name of the cryptocurrency followed by “price,” and DuckDuckGo will show you the current rate. Weather: Get Current Weather and Forecasts Need to check the weather? Type “weather” and your location, and DuckDuckGo will show you the current conditions and forecast without having to navigate to a separate site. Maps: Access Maps and Directions Looking for directions or need to see a map? DuckDuckGo can pull up map results right in your search window, helping you get where you need to go quickly and easily.

URL Parameters: Fine-Tune Your Results Pin For power users, DuckDuckGo offers URL parameters that let you tweak search behavior directly from the URL. Some useful ones include: kl: Set your region (e.g., “us-en” for US English).

Set your region (e.g., “us-en” for US English). kp: Adjust Safe Search level (-2 for off, -1 for moderate, 1 for strict).

Adjust Safe Search level (-2 for off, -1 for moderate, 1 for strict). kz: Enable or disable Instant Answers.

Enable or disable Instant Answers. kc: Control whether images auto-load in search results.

Control whether images auto-load in search results. kn: Open search results in a new window automatically.

Open search results in a new window automatically. kf: Show favicons in your results.

Show favicons in your results. k1: Hide advertisements.

DuckDuckGo !Bang Editor: Create Your Own Shortcuts Pin Create Custom !Bangs for Personal Use If you frequently search specific sites, DuckDuckGo lets you create custom !Bangs to make your searches more efficient. It’s like setting up personalized shortcuts for the internet. Edit Existing !Bangs to Suit Your Preferences You can also tweak existing !Bangs to match your browsing habits. Whether it’s adjusting how you search on YouTube or streamlining results from your favorite news site, !Bangs put you in control. Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Custom !Bangs: Visit DuckDuckGo’s !Bang Editor:

First, head over to the !Bang Editor. You can find it directly by typing duckduckgo.com/bang into your browser’s address bar. This is where DuckDuckGo lets you view existing !Bangs or create your own custom ones. Create a New !Bang:

Once you’re in the !Bang Editor, you’ll see an option to Create a New Bang. Click on it to start building your personalized shortcut. Set Up Your Custom Bang:

In the editor, you’ll need to fill in a few fields: Name : Give your !Bang a recognizable name. This is how you’ll call it in the search bar.

: Give your !Bang a recognizable name. This is how you’ll call it in the search bar. Shortcut : Choose the prefix for your !Bang. For example, if you frequently search on your favorite news site, you might use “!news”.

: Choose the prefix for your !Bang. For example, if you frequently search on your favorite news site, you might use “!news”. Search URL: Here’s the key part: paste in the search URL from the site you want to create a shortcut for. To find this, go to the website, perform a search, and copy the URL. Then, replace the actual search query in the URL with %s . For example, if the search URL for your favorite site looks like this:

https://example.com/search?q=YOUR_SEARCH_TERM ,

replace “YOUR_SEARCH_TERM” with %s , so it becomes:

https://example.com/search?q=%s . Test Your Custom Bang:

After saving, test your new !Bang by heading back to DuckDuckGo’s search bar. Type your custom !Bang prefix (e.g., “!news”) followed by your search term. DuckDuckGo will redirect you to your specified website, performing the search instantly. Save and Use:

Once you’ve tested and it works as expected, you’re good to go! From now on, you can quickly access that website’s search functionality right from DuckDuckGo using your custom !Bang. Example in Action: Let’s say you’re always searching for products on your favorite shopping site. You could create a custom !Bang like !shop . Then, whenever you want to search for “smartphones” on that site, you just type !shop smartphones into DuckDuckGo’s search bar, and it takes you straight to the relevant results on the shopping site. It’s fast, efficient, and saves you the hassle of navigating through multiple clicks.

